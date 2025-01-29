The Tweet

The Thread

WHAT I REALLY THINK

It’s a step in the right direction, but there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.

Let’s look at the tweet again.

“Today, it was my great honor to sign an Executive Order banning the chemical castration and medical mutilation of innocent children in the United States of America. Our Nation will no longer fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support so-called “gender affirming care,” which has already ruined far too many precious lives. My Order directs Agencies to use every available means to cut off Federal financial participation in institutions which seek to provide these barbaric medical procedures, that should have never been allowed to take place!

Donald Trump Truth Social Post 06:51 PM EST 01/28/25”

Maybe all that Trump can do is to stop federal funding. And then it is up to the states to vote out transgender policies and procedures made available by private or state funding.

LET US PRAY

🙏

Holy Father,

Good Lord over the heavens and earth, bless our children, bless our land and forgive us our sins.

Help our nation repair from the atrocities committed against our children, and let us enact new laws and policies that provide greater protections than ever.

We ask You to repair the children from their surgeries and medications. Make them know how precious they are, how beautiful You made them, and how perfectly they were created by You.

And help us to see the same things in all Your creation, and in ourselves.

In the Mighty Name of Jesus.

Amen.

🙏

