This was in my mailbox today:

Dear Margaret,

I couldn’t wait to share this with you—YOU did it!

It’s early morning here, and I’ve been up all night watching Trump sign his first executive orders, hoping this will happen.

It’s official: Trump has just signed an order to start the process of withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization!

This is HUGE.

It’s not just a win—it’s a crushing blow to the WHO and their Pandemic Treaty. And you made that happen.

You and thousands of CitizenGO members stood up, spoke out, and refused to back down.

Your signature landed exactly where it needed to—right on Trump’s desk. Our social media team created massive momentum on Twitter, making sure our message was heard loud and clear. Meanwhile, the team on the ground in Washington has been amazing!

Do you know how cold it is in Washington right now? It’s freezing! I just got off the phone with our team—they are on the ground, right where it matters most. They came prepared to deliver your signatures and ensure that, as President Trump took office, this vital message was impossible to ignore.

And now—look at the result!

The WHO just lost its biggest financial backer—$1.3 billion, gone!

This is a major victory. But we’re not done yet.

We know the WHO and their globalist backers won’t give up easily. They’ll scramble to replace funding, twist arms, and push harder than ever to force their treaty through before the final deadline in May.

Officially, the withdrawal process could take up to a year—at least, that’s what experts claim.

But here’s the exciting part—this time, things could move a whole lot faster! Since Trump already initiated the process back in 2020 and gave the required year’s notice, many believe the U.S. could exit the WHO without any further delays.

No matter what happens next, one thing is clear—we did it! The order is signed, and now it’s only a matter of time until it takes full effect.

But our work isn’t over yet. We need to keep the pressure on and make sure there are no setbacks, no stalling—just a swift and complete withdrawal.

We’ve landed a knockout punch, but we need to stay in the fight until the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty is dead and buried for good.

For now, take a moment to celebrate, Margaret—because this victory belongs to YOU. Your voice made a difference, and together, we are proving that when we stand united, we win.

I’ll be back very soon with more updates about all this, and our next big move to crush the Pandemic Treaty once and for all.

Thank you immensely for standing with me in this battle. Now, together, let’s finish the job!

Sebastian Lukomski and the entire CitizenGO team

P.S. This victory is just the beginning! The WHO and the UN will keep pushing their globalist agenda, and we need to be ready to fight back at every step. Will you step up and become a monthly donor today? Your support will help us stay in the fight, mobilize even more people, and take bold action to stop the Pandemic Treaty for good. Join us today as a monthly donor and help protect our freedoms—every step of the way.