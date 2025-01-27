President Trump: On Leaving and then Rejoining the WHO 🤷♀️
We previously reported that one day after stating that the USA would exit the WHO, they started posturing.
Now it Seems that President Trump is Reconsidering
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/_truthzone_/status/1883336468451762389?s=46
The Video
My Tweet
Source: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1883781664708702237?s=46
Article Link:
President Trump said Saturday he was weighing the possibility of rejoining the World Health Organization, just days after signing an executive order withdrawing the United States from the international group.
“Maybe we would consider doing it again, I don’t know, they have to clean it up a bit,” the president said at a a rally at Las Vegas’ Circa Resort & Casino.
Trump threw out the idea while bemoaning how the US pays more than its fair share to the 194-nation group, contrasting the $500 million the US doles out — compared to China, who he said pays just $39 million despite its much larger 1.4 billion population.
Source: https://nypost.com/2025/01/25/us-news/trump-weighs-rejoining-who-just-days-after-signing-executive-order-to-withdraw-us-they-have-to-clean-it-up-a-bit/
The Thread
WHAT I REALLY THINK
James Roguski called it early on: Trump didn’t “leave” the WHO — the fine print was that he “intends” to.
AND this is what I think: it’s the Hegelian dialectic.
LET US PRAY
Esther 4:14:
Perhaps you were created for a time such as this.
We Draw Near to You, Holy Father,
We put all our trust in You!
Keep our eyes on the things above, comfort us in knowing that You have prepared us for a time such as this!
Let us boldly enter each day, and may our nights be filled with Your peace.
We will be still and know that You are God, the Great I AM, the ALMIGHTY!
2 Timothy 1:17:
For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love, and a sound mind.
Has anyone considered the possibility that there are videos and quotes and personal appearances of Donald Trump that are deepfakes? We know that the media has a history of taking clips out of statements and making them sound like something else. If we've learned nothing else since all of this started, it should be to take a wait and see approach and take nothing at face value that you can't 100% verify. He's doing a lot of good things for this country. I just don't get the vibe at all that he's all about enslaving the American people even more. Everything he's done thus far shows the opposite.
RIGHT ON THE MONEY. Trump is continuing the globalist plan and it is now on an accelerated timeline, spurred on by fawning fans who think that their savior has arrived and will make everything all right....David Icke has called it and no affirms it: https://old.bitchute.com/video/5iMp8q3nYVCn/
Those who have sold out to the idea that this was a definitive "selection" and that we now have the solution are complicit in supporting a regime change that will more easily facilitate the coup that has long been planned and orchestrated and is not on light speed to be realized.