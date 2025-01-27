We previously reported that one day after stating that the USA would exit the WHO, they started posturing.

Now it Seems that President Trump is Reconsidering

The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/_truthzone_/status/1883336468451762389?s=46

The Video

My Tweet

Source: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1883781664708702237?s=46

Article Link:

President Trump said Saturday he was weighing the possibility of rejoining the World Health Organization, just days after signing an executive order withdrawing the United States from the international group. “Maybe we would consider doing it again, I don’t know, they have to clean it up a bit,” the president said at a a rally at Las Vegas’ Circa Resort & Casino. Trump threw out the idea while bemoaning how the US pays more than its fair share to the 194-nation group, contrasting the $500 million the US doles out — compared to China, who he said pays just $39 million despite its much larger 1.4 billion population. Source: https://nypost.com/2025/01/25/us-news/trump-weighs-rejoining-who-just-days-after-signing-executive-order-to-withdraw-us-they-have-to-clean-it-up-a-bit/

The Thread

WHAT I REALLY THINK

James Roguski called it early on: Trump didn’t “leave” the WHO — the fine print was that he “intends” to.

AND this is what I think: it’s the Hegelian dialectic.

LET US PRAY

Esther 4:14: Perhaps you were created for a time such as this.

We Draw Near to You, Holy Father,

We put all our trust in You!

Keep our eyes on the things above, comfort us in knowing that You have prepared us for a time such as this!

Let us boldly enter each day, and may our nights be filled with Your peace.

We will be still and know that You are God, the Great I AM, the ALMIGHTY!

2 Timothy 1:17: For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love, and a sound mind.

Leave a comment