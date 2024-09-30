I first saw this video several years ago and had trouble finding it on Telegram.

Suddenly, I thought that perhaps it would be available on YouTube - despite their censorship and banning of those doctors, nurses, and lawyers in the medical freedom movement. No, it wouldn't, it couldn't be there… or could it?

Alas! And there I found it: on YouTube!

Warning: Highly suggestive dance, drag-like clothing. Multiple vulgar movements.

As a preview, here are a few scenes from the video, that of a younger Zelensky. He is not just “dancing in heels”, he is performing soft porn!

The Video

I particularly liked this video because the girls show just how difficult it is to walk in those heels.

If you have someone who is nearing the point where their eyes are about to be opened, this video may cause some initial disbelief - also known as cognitive dissonance.

Over 80% of those I personally surveyed were unaware that this video exists.

It leaves so many questions:

👉 My first question:

How did he get to his current position?

👉 My second question:

What else has he done?

👉 My third question:

How is this video STILL on YouTube and with so few views?

What questions do you have?

Leave a comment