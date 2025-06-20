The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

jj
20m

The Schara press conference today was nothing short of miraculous. We're talking strength here, and the power of the holy Spirit. We are witness to exceptional Grace under fire, as well as continued focus on Grace, the living being, who will be missed, and was, once again, not heard by many. Too many.

The legal system of the world is the most degenerate system of narcissism, stonewalling, evil is good... that man has accepted to operate within in our ignorance of the law, which is God's words.

Thank God for all who believe in and trust God and His ways. The Scharas carry this standard, and I am honored and humbled to know them. So, too, I appreciate Margaret's efforts, and everyone here and everywhere who knows God is our only hope and way to be saved from the world.

No sense dissecting what went on in that courtroom and jury room, nor the ones who generate unconscionable rules, standards, policies, protocols.... All these are wrong on many levels, but the result, yesterday, is a strong indicator and reflection of the world, and a sign we all have much work to do to overcome this evil.

The forgiveness the Scharas have for their offenders is the answer, and the most endearing lesson we can all get out of the past few weeks. Let their presentation today be a guidepost for all of us when dealing with our adversaries. We can't change the world, nor be a friend to it, but we can, and are to, change ourselves.

Blessings to you all, and Scharas

m cameron
33m

Seems everyone is just speechless, I am.

