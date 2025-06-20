IN REVIEW

The Tweets

Click on the tweets to view.

The Video

Please Watch and Share !

WARNING: Take out your Kleenex… this is a heartbreak but also a JOY TO SEE THE GLORY OF FAITH IN GOD!

Most of all PRAY for the Schara family and that this travesty causes MORE EYES TO BE OPENED!

The jury deliberated for an estimated 15 minutes.

Scott Schara, Cindy Schara, Jess Vander Heiden, Joe Voylan, JD, and Warner Mendenhall, JD

VISIT THE Children’s Health Defense Website HERE. This is a shortened version, because I want you to watch it for yourself, please.

Scott Schara

Scott has repeatedly taught how the judicial system and THE LAW is designed against you. He calls it THE BEAST SYSTEM. He encourages you to research these things yourself.

Scott began by thanking those who have helped his case: who were not here today: John Flighter, JD, who worked side-by-side with Scott for over 1,000 hours of pre-trial work. Mike Administer, who did the Closing Arguments yesterday, who was instrumental in seeing their vision to bring this before a jury.

Are you Disappointed? I’m human, but of course, I am disappointed. But I also know that God’s ways are not our ways… He opened this door, and it was our responsibility to go through it. His family has answered to Genesis 50:20, as Grace’s death has saved many lives. God’s Plan. Jesus said, “Forgive them, Father, for they know not what they are doing.” Satan is our enemy, and we forgive the court and process for what they did. We were up against the system. This has to do with the minutia. a. THE STATE LEGISLATURE IN WISCONSIN. Scott explained that had they won, there is a cap of $750,000 on a jury award. If the Jury awarded $5 million, the Judge would tell them ‘You can only award $750,000”. Scott’s hope was then to take it to the State Supreme Court and get them to rule on removing the caps. That is foregone, now. That $750,000 cap makes it impossible to bring this kind of lawsuit forward, because the true attorney fees are just over $1 million - and if you win, the max lawyers can make is $250,000. In contract, the defense’s attorney bills were paid by insurance, so they could afford $100,000 in defense ‘experts’. Grace was a legal adult in WI without a husband or children, and there is NO CLAIM FOR LOSS OF COMPANIONSHIP for someone like Grace.

WATCH AT 10 MINUTES

Cindy Schara

“Thank you for being here with us and fighting this huge David and Goliath fight that we’ve been in …It’s heartbreaking, to be honest. We really did expect the jury to see what they did to Grace… She was a valuable person in this world, just as we all are. But Special Needs people have a extra loving, caring love for this world. But this jury, deliberating as short as it did, that hurts more than anything. And coming up with their verdict, did not give Grace the respect she deserved — and I heard that from another person in the audience today... They did not give her the respect she deserved, to sit down and think through those questions and process what that nurse and doctor, and the rest of the nurses and doctors did to her in that hospital. Grace died as result of End of Life Meds…”

WATCH AT 17 MINUTES

Jess Vander Heiden

I don’t know what His plans are, but I will continue to trust him. I read through something written by a friend Scott… of mine, given to me yesterday... IN GRACE’S EYES To the Jury of twelve, from a Daughter in Heaven. My name is Grace. I’m 19 years old, and I was born with Down Syndrome. I love to laugh, sing, and hold my Dad’s hand when we prayed. I believe in Jesus with all my heart and now I know I am with Him. I see beauty here. I feel peace. But my heart still aches for something left unfinished down on earth. That something is Justice. I didn’t ask for a DNR to be placed on me; I couldn’t. I had an acting Power of Attorney: my family. They were supposed to be a voice for me when I couldn’t speak for myself. But someone else made the decision to stop trying to save me, a decision that was never discussed with my family. A DNR was placed on me, without them even knowing. And when I needed help, when I was slipping away, they were pleading, pleading, for someone to help me! But no one did. My earthly Dad, as I always called him, and Mom, and Jess, still wake up at night, with those last moments echoing in their hearts. They trusted that doctors would listen. That the power of attorney meant something. That their daughter and sister would be given every chance to live. But that trust is betrayed. My Mom, My Dad, My Sister: They were not even told. I understand things now, that I couldn’t before. I see the whole picture. But that doesn’t make what happened right, because every life matters. Mine mattered. Ant no one had the right to silence the voices that loved me most. To each of you on the Jury, you have been given a powerful role: not just to determine facts, but to weigh what is morally just. My family’s pain is real. Their grief is deep. But what they seek is not revenge. It’s accountability. A promise that no other family will have to watch their child die while kept in the dark. Please! Help My Mom, My Dad, and My Sister find peace. Let this be the start of healing for my family. Let my story mean something. With Love from Heaven, Grace

WATCH AT 22 MINUTES

Joseph Voiland, JD

“WE COULD NOT BE HERE WITHOUT JOE VOILAND!” ~ Scott Schara He came out of retirement for this. He sent Scott a text, “My Ways Are Not Your Ways, and My Words Are Not Your Words.” ISAIAH 55:8

Warner Mendenhall, JD

Scott filed the lawsuit in April, 2023. Cindy and Scott first entered Warner’s office in December of 2022. They sat down with them and Warner knew that Scott was outspoken.

Scott told him that if they were going to do this together, Scott would continue to speak out — and Warner said he would “fix” it.

You must listen for yourself.

LISTEN AT 26 MINUTES

Scott’s Give Send Go

The site is HERE, and thank you for giving!

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I think the Schara’s have had this hard road, and have walked it in truth and light for the world to see. They know the battle is for souls, and will continue to fight for what is right — for the world to know what happens when you go to an American hospital.

And I think that Grace will be remembered by billions of people who will know THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIGHT.

LET US PRAY

HOLY FATHER,

Our home is with You, Oh, Lord!

Bless those who bless You, and Let the Schara’s and their attorneys continue their walk with You in the Truth, STRONGER THAN EVER, HOLY LORD!

Bless them, carry them through these times. Guide their path, give them Your comfort and path, dear Lord.

Give them A RENEWED HOPE IN YOU, HOLY GOD OF ALL THE AGES, WE PRAY!

WE KNOW JESUS IS THE ANSWER, THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIFE! LET US BRING THIS KNOWLEDGE TO ALL THAT WE MEET, SO THAT WE CAN SAVE SOULS FOR YOUR KINGDOM!

We follow YOU ALL THE WAY! ONLY YOU ARE KIND OF KINGS AND LORD OF LORDS! ONLY YOU ARE THE ANSWER!

Bless this day, bless those we meet, and forgive us our sins, HOLY GOD!

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

Leave a comment