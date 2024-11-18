Private School Bans Teachers Getting The Jab
A Miami school has discouraged teachers from getting the Covid vaccine, saying any vaccinated employees will be barred from interacting with students.
Centner Academy leadership cited debunked claims of non-vaccinated people being "negatively impacted" by contact with vaccinated people.
Experts say there is no evidence for such theories. US health officials have said the jabs are safe and effective.
Some 141 million Americans have received the Covid-19 vaccine to date.
The Centner Academy, a fee-paying school, is located in Miami's Design District. Annual tuition begins at $15,160 (£10,898) for pre-school students and goes up to nearly $30,000 for middle school students, who are around 13-15 years old.
Co-founder Leila Centner informed parents on Monday that, when possible, the academy's policy is to not employ anyone who has received a Covid-19 vaccine at this time, CBS Miami reported.
In a letter last week to staff, first reported by the New York Times, Mrs. Centner said teachers must notify the school if they had already received the jab.
"We cannot allow recently vaccinated people to be near our students until more information is known," Mrs Centner wrote.
Teachers who wait to get vaccinated after the school year ends will be allowed to return only when clinical trials on the vaccine are completed, assuming a position at the school is still available.
Mrs Centner also repeated a false claim of vaccinated individuals affecting unvaccinated people, saying three women in the school's community had their menstrual cycles "impacted after having spent time with a vaccinated person".
There is no scientific evidence for these claims. None of the coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency in the US have been linked to infertility, miscarriages or any other negative changes to women's reproductive health.
Mrs Centner and her husband David Centner have described themselves as "health freedom advocates", providing guidance for parents at the Centner Academy to file for exemptions from vaccine requirements in the past.
Mrs Centner has frequently shared anti-vaccine content on Facebook, according to the Times.
In a response to questions from US media, a representative for Mrs Centner said that the school was not "100 percent sure that Covid injections are safe and there are too many unknown variables for us to feel comfortable at this current time".
The United Teachers of Dade, a local not-for-profit teachers group, said in a statement to CBS News: "We are horrified by the unsafe conditions and labour violations that colleagues at schools such as this one have to endure due to lack of union representation and contract rights."
Source: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-56905752
Is this case refreshing? Maybe you can use it in your case against having your child get the jab. Or boosters.
I recall in the beginning of the plandemic when a doctor’s office refused to have any patients newly jabbed in clinic, for his fear of shedding that would cause a miscarriage. He made the rules and didn't want to take a chance that his pregnant receptionist would have a miscarriage.
May this line of common sense replicate throughout the USA!
Shedding from these jabs are causing people to become ill. Shedding is impacting all of us whether we have symptomatic reactions or not. prolonged repeated exposure - several hours a day - it’s accumulating and creating microclotting to develop which is why we all need to utilize detox protocols and improve gut microbiome health.
The shedding from mRNA is a serious ongoing concern because each time someone foolishly continues to take these toxic injections they are gradually eradicating their immune system more and more with each injection. they shed indefinitely. The shedding is real and there is no informed consent to it. A very detailed history and study was done over a year ago about the shedding.
Why would anyone not realize by now how the synthetic mRNA injections are not safe and they don’t protect anyone from infection or hospitalization, or death. The data actually proves they cause more susceptibility to getting sick more often. Each shot also completely destroys the gut microbiome which is the foundation of our overall immune health.
They should be pulled off the market and many drs and state officials are calling for them to be pulled off the market.
The more injections anyone receives the more damage to the immune system. It’s not a conspiracy. It’s known. Other countries are banning these injections. Several states are suing Pfizer and thousands of individuals are injured from the injections. The information about the harmful adverse effects were all known prior to anyone receiving the Injections but it was mandated anyway.
ImRNA injection shedding is causing anything from rashes, headaches, nausea , vertigo , arthritic pain , menstrual problems, brain fog , extreme fatigue ( fatigue can be due to microclotting) sadly so many more
even others who developed aggressive cancers from repeated prolonged exposure to shedding - their cancer was in remission for over 12 years or over 15 years and after exposure from an office setting it triggered the cancer to return so aggressively that it becomes impossible to fight it. That’s why the term turbo cancer was used. In addition to the injections themselves causing cancers to develop
There are so many dangers from these mRNA injections . they are actually gene therapy injections which have a long documented medical history of shedding.
In addition All the vials of injections the public received are also confirmed contaminated with sv40 a cancer causing contaminant.
It’s no longer a conspiracy. It’s been proven
I remember seeing interviews with the school’s founders back in 2021 as this was happening.
Are there any updates available on this school?