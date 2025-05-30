Thank you to Jeremiah, who invited me to his radio network show today at 10 am PST | 12 noon CST | 1 pm EST. I hope you can join us!

This is Jeremiah’s website, at JeremiahHosea.com

The Show is HERE , or Click on the Pic!

I met Jeremiah on Twitter. He is an Activist, Bassist, Vocalist, and Chess Instructor.

Here are a Series of Questions I will address today.

I invite you to especially answer the second question and let me know your thoughts.

Isn’t it true, that a certain point you, an MD, became the patient? Can you tell us about some of what you had to overcome? How do you grade yourself on the Covid response report card? How long did it take you to realize that something was ajar, something was afoul, something was amiss? Leave a comment What are your overall thoughts about "Covid 19 vaccines”? Please tell us about your Substack. You cover a diverse range of topics. What is your process? Please tell us all the different places we can follow you and keep up with your work.

My Answers

1. Isn’t it true, that a certain point you, an MD, became the patient? Can you tell us about some of what you had to overcome?

After a lady T-boned my daughter and I at an estimated 90 mph and swished my brain, I suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI) with diabetes insipidus (DI - my body was unable to hold on to water and I almost died of dehydration and kidney failure), dysautonomia or Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS - I would stand up and faint), Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) (I got severe rashes and couldn’t eat most foods; I was anaphylactic to the sun), a neurogenic bladdrer (i.e., I was incontinent), gastroparesis (my stomach would not empty), and more.

I was bedridden for 12 years.

Here’s MSM telling the story, 15 years ago.

Here’s my actual arm with a PICC line (IV that goes to the heart) in it, from which I had to have fluids for over 3 years.

I ended up writing 6 books during that time, mostly because I felt God wanted me to do so. Four of them are on Amazon (links in #5). I have 2 more books in press. Guidebook to White Coats and Hospitals, and The Rebel Patient.

2. How do you grade yourself on the Covid response report card?

Maybe an A-.

Of about 3,000 patients in my solo practice, no one died. Three patients went to the hospital and were no longer under my care; of these 2 were reportedly put on the hospital killing protocols (i.e., Remdesivir, a ventilator, sedatives, opioids, benzos) and were killed.

I did not know how to get them out, and had no resources. While I was able to yell at the ER doctor on one account and get the patient out of the hospital, I had no jurisdiction over the other two and they were murdered. So I wish that I had done more and knew who to ask for help.

I had no time to be on social media, and what little I published left me banned or suspended. One Twitter account is still banned, @ NoMoreTearsMD.

I was on stage for two Medical Freedom events, one in Bakersfield and the other in downtown Los Angeles. But I was so busy with clinic that I never went to Washington, D.C., or anywhere else. Therefore, I don’t know and never personally met many of the Medical Freedom doctors. For that I am also sorry, but there was nothing else that I could have done.

3. How long did it take you to realize that something was ajar, something was afoul, something was amiss?

— Ajar: December of 2019.

When Dr. Li Wenliang was punished for warning colleagues about the coronavirus in December of 2019, after which he died. The first word should have been announced by a health official in the country of origin, not a lone doctor who clearly warned other doctors and the world.

On December 30, Dr. Li sent a WeChat group message urging caution about 7 known cases with SARS-like symptoms where he worked, Wuhan Central Hospital.

Dr. Li Wenliang’s Punishment

Police Reprimand: On January 3, 2020, Wuhan police summoned Dr. Li to their office, accusing him of "making false comments" and "spreading rumors" that were disruptive to the social order. They forced him to sign a statement that acknowledged his actions were illegal and made him promised not to do it again.

Public Backlash and Censorship: At first, the Chinese authorities censored any discussions about the virus (including Dr. Li’s warnings). State media went out of its way to portray him as a rumor-monger. But as the outbreak worsened and spread, public sentiment shifted in his favor.

Work Continuation: In spite of the reprimand, Dr. Li Wenliang was able to return to work at Wuhan Central Hospital. In early January of 2020, he contracted COVID-19 from a patient and did a video warning of it. Tragically, Dr. Li died from COVID-19 on February 7, 2020. This sparked widespread outrage and grief in China.

A Hero: Dr. Li Wenliang was later honored as a national hero. Authorities were made to issue an apology and discipline the police officers involved.

Afoul - When Pfizer-BioNTech received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA on December 11, 2020. And then the Covid Shot began Too Shortly Afterwards, with the First Doses Administered on December 14, 2020.

In Los Angeles, they wanted all the first responders to be the first to get the Covid shot — which came out too fast. You just don’t do that. It was as if they wanted all the doctors and nurses, firefighters and ambulance drivers to be the first to die so that the population would not be helped.

The firefighters fought more than the doctors and nurses in the hospitals, who should have known better. They were silent participants in vaccine injury and deaths, the very thing that they swore to uphold.

Around that time, there were supposedly ships docked off the coast of Southern California, ready to serve as hospitals. I applied for an ICU job to help the “Pandemic”, and no one ever contacted me. That was just wrong.

Amiss — February 2021. When the pharmacists refused to fill ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine prescriptions. I knew that they hid a partial cure.

I got tired of screaming at the pharmacists, who still refused to fill. Eventually, I found 2 “Mom & Pop” compounding pharmacists who would fill — they saved America!

“Compounding” is making a formulation by hand that is not available by a regular prescription. A compounding pharmacist takes ivermectin powder, for example, and puts it in a capsule based on the weight of a patient.

3. What are your overall thoughts about "Covid 19 vaccines”?

They kill. They are a DoD bioweapon, as the lawsuit by Brook Jackson has shown.

4. Please tell us about your Substack. You cover a diverse range of topics. What is your process?

It’s here;). I just pray about what I should post, and do it spur-of-the-moment. Everything is freshly written by just me. I don’t have any help but the Holy Spirit.

5. Please tell us all the different places we can follow you and keep up with your work.

a. Substack.

b. Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/TheRebelPatient

c. Amazon Books:

Little Missy Two-Shoes Likes a Ladybug

Little Missy Two-Shoes Likes to Go to School

No More Tears

Guidebook to Low Back Pain I will come back and post more links: Hear the Show HERE!

