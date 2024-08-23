In a revelation emerging from inside the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a whistleblower exposes a plan to use existing chemtrails mechanisms to unleash what will be “the next pandemic”.

The context on mpox for the USA, Mexico, and Canada is that the monthly update on the CDC website shows mpox hasn't been a problem:

The USA, Mexico, and Canada have not historically reported mpox. | Source: Accessed August 23, 2023. https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/mpox/response/2022/world-map.html

This whistleblower is a senior scientist who knows she may end up dead.

Share The Rebel Patient™

She could not go on being silent. Here she describes details of “Project Skypox” to spray what will be an imminently forthcoming, highly contagious strain of aerosolized monkeypox (Mpox) that will be sprayed over civilians.

The endgame is to cause another plandemic, roll out more untested “vaccines”, and restrict movement; invariably, there will be many more deaths, forced vaxxes in some cities and countries, as well as lockdowns in possible preparation for 15-minute cities.

The whistleblower describes that staff at the Gates Foundation are infighting about the questionable morality of “Project Skypox”. The senior scientist is warning the public that Bill Gates is extremely laser-focused on this plan, being very determined to keep pushing ahead with seeing this through, whether or not his staff agree with him.

Is this sensational plan even possible?

The senior scientist has reportedly submitted evidence of “Project Skypox”.

And seeking to find the intentions of Bill Gates seems to lead to various problems.

An Alleged Plan to Insert HIV in Monkeypox Vaccine

We know that Bill Gates, a non-physician, is supposed to be “philanthropic” and on the top cusp of “technological innovations”, has been pivotal in directing global health initiatives.

But we know that behind the backdrop, curated content depicting a benevolent billionaire lies much darker narrative. These lead us to continually challenge the essence of his global influence.

This unidentified whistleblower has exposed a “master plan” to initiate a global health crisis by intentionally releasing a lab-created monkeypox virus on the public.

The whistleblower cites allegations that suggest Gates is not only aware of the intended use of a bioweapon, but he is also actively involved in propagating it.

According to the whistleblower’s description of a Gates’ plan, the first phase is to strategically aerially seed monkeypox in major cities across the world by using the existing chemtrail mechanisms to disperse it.

Chemtrails have long been dismissed by mainstream media as a “conspiracy theory”. We now see them highlighted as a crucial component of Gates’ reported strategy.

According to the whistleblower, these same trails that are believed to disperse various chemicals and'/or biological agents will being used to discreetly spread the lab-made virus. This would pave the way for a worldwide, widespread outbreak of aerosolized, man-made mpox.

Concerns and Considerations

Where can we hide from chemtrails? And for how long?

You would need a home ventilation or heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system that both mechanically filters the air and kills viruses and bacteria. There are systems that include a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration and a UV light that kills biological material.

The Size of Mpox “Virus”

Whether thesse are “viruses” or lab-grown entities, the mpox virus is about 300 nanometers or 0.3 microns, much larger than that of HIV, SARS-CoV-2, or polio, as shown below.

Wikipedia:

Monkeypox virus is relatively large, compared to other viruses. This makes it harder for the virus to breach the host defences, such as crossing gap junctions. Furthermore, the large size makes it harder for the virus to replicate quickly and evade immune response.[11] To evade host immune systems, and buy more time for replication, monkeypox and other orthopox viruses have evolved mechanisms to evade host immune cells.[15] Source: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monkeypox_virus

HVAC Systems

Check with your HVAC company to see if you're already good on filtration or whether you need additional capability.

Here's an example of a HEPA system for $372:

HEPA is a type of pleated mechanical air filter. It is an acronym for "high-efficiency particulate air filter". This type of air filter can theoretically remove at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria, and any airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns. The diameter specification of 0.3 microns responds to the worst case; the most penetrating particle size (MPPS). Particles that are larger or smaller are trapped with even higher efficiency. Using the worst-case particle size results in the worst-case efficiency rating (i.e. 99.97% or better for all particle sizes). All air cleaners require periodic cleaning and filter replacement to function properly. Please follow the manufacturer's recommendations on maintenance and replacement. Source: https://filterjunkie.com/hepa-filter-24-x-24-x-12/?utm_source=bing&utm_medium=merchant_center&msclkid=cf751e43471518f6798a78841cad816b&utm_campaign=Bing%20%3A%20Products&utm_term=4583864000054450&utm_content=FJPN%20%3A%20No%20Variants

The Final Analysis

We can live in the basement with chickens and grow our own food, never coming out to avoid the air. Or we can live in our homes and never leave, staying where the air is filtered and treated by UV light.

But then what about the water? The food? Society at large? Our families?

The Book of Revelations says that we will come to a time when neighbor will turn against neighbor, and people will live in caves.

Will we survive “the next thing”?

I don't know.

We can only prepare so much.

The Best Thing

By far, the best thing is to know that you are a child of God. And the best thing to do is to keep your eyes above, and not to the right or to the left!

Because as the population manifests more illness and fear, it will make people more susceptible to falling under control of outside forces who want just that: control over you.

To best survive all of eternity at God's side, be sure that yoor house is built on a solid foundation.

Because then the rains may descend, the floods may come, and the winds may blow. And they may terribly beat on your house.

But because yours was built on a solid foundation, you will be remain standing.

Leave a comment