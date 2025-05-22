This is one of the most important articles you can read to protect not just your health, but your life.

It shows you how to legally work within any hospital system to protect yourself from hospital harm. I had previously written about hospital protocols (which includes my Substack reader Poll about vaccinated vs unvaccinated blood transfusions) but recently had the opportunity to speak with Laura Bartlett and understand the legalities behind the specific services and paperwork she has made available to you FOR FREE.

You not only say, “No shots!” You say ‘No Anything’ That You Don’t Want!

You WRITE A CONTRACT WITH YOUR DOCTOR and name him/her. You DELIVER IT TO THE CEO, who will MAKE SURE your document gets into the chart and that your wishes are FOLLOWED by every possible Department.

This is your silver bullet.

Every time I think of Remdesivir, I think of Danielle Alvarez and how they tried to kill her with 10 DOSES of Remdesivir.

NOTE: I don’t have to tell you that you can go into the ER for a motorcycle accident and end up being an inadvertent recipient of a shot, a ventilator, or a “brain dead” organ donor for transplantation. This article STOPS that in its tracks.

PROTECT YOURSELF TODAY!

The Tweet

Even if a patient has cardiovascular disease, no symptoms, are pregnant, or are a child, they still give Remdesivir—AKA Veklury— in hospitals.

See this RECENT partial hospital bill showing they still give Remdesivir:

What else do you notice?

The Thread

Laura Bartlett is a strong Christian and a single parent who quit a multi-million dollar product-inventing business to volunteer her time and provide services to you FOR FREE. She is a comedian by trade and talent. Her website is fourfunnyfemales.com.

Her brother is a Dr. Richard Bartlett who forwarded the inhaled Budesonide Protocol early during Covid. Laura was inadvertently brought into this — from a career in PR and marketing.

Her Journey is best seen on an interview by Dr. Mary Talley Bowden’s America Out Loud Show.

In July of 2020, Dr. Richard Bartlett was interviewed by Debbie Georgatos, the Host of “America Can We Talk”. Laura was initially able to get the video on YouTube. This video went viral with 5 million views! It was subsequently banned and pulled down by YouTube. Of course!

Laura’s Covid Kit

Laura then put together a “Covid Kit” that included a pulse oximeter, NAC, melatonin, and more items — items that possibly helped with blood clots after the shots came out. She did the hard work to help people stay out of the hospital, and posted links on her website to studies that showed efficacy. Perhaps due to these fantastic educational studies providing evidence of efficacy, the website was blacklisted by Stripe. They reportedly sent autonomous emails to customers who had placed orders —and cancelled them!

I know this is 100% true, because I also had PayPal for online purchases, and they froze my account. They did the same thing to me and other doctors.

Laura was helping people in hospitals and had a huge social media presence, so she constantly promoted the Budesonide inhaler and all Dr. Bartlett’s interviews on various shows.

HERE WE HAVE AN ORIGINAL BROTHER AND SISTER HELPING AMERICA SURVIVE!

Here Is a 3-Minute Clip of Laura’s Covid Kit Being Cancelled!

Stew Peters Interviewed Laura on Her Cancelled “DefenseBoxes”

The First Rescue

It was November 2020 when Laura helped “rescue” her first hospital patient from almost certain death. Laura decided to help. This case was that of a man who had a UTI — yet they tested him for Covid, despite not having any symptoms for it. The patient’s brother called Laura and she got him out with his hospital gown still on, Foley catheter still in place! She got oxygen delivered to his house! And she called him every 2 hours to check on him.

Hundreds of people started calling and contacting Laura, and she was able to reinvent herself to step up to the situation. She started a HOTLINE, and she looked at the 888-219-3637 or 888-C19-3637.

This Is Your Silver Bullet:

A simple solution to a bad problem.

The solution came to Laura after talking with an attorney who also was on the inside of the hospital administration for decades.

THE MISTAKE: Thinking that the solution is to wait until you are in the hospital and negotiate your way out. THE SOLUTION: Getting ahead of it before you need it.

WHY THE DOCUMENT WAS NEEDED

The tenants of this method ultimately rely on a civil case that has the intentional criminal intent of battery.

A hospital ethics committee takes too long to get any motion protecting a patient. If you request a quarum on the Ethics Committee meeting, people can dodge phone calls — when minutes matter, it’s not a system that works if time is not on your side. What was needed was something faster.

“Advanced Directives” were being pushed by well-intentioned doctors. BUT they can only be followed when you are no longer able to consent to anything. It’s not good enough.

One case: A patient was ready to come off the ventilator, and the wife was not on the medical record to know that they were giving him fentanyl every 50 minutes, without his request. He had double knee surgery and never requested anything but Tylenol. When she was able to go into the medical record, there was not even a Pain Scale of note.

For this reason, Laura developed this document and the big threat is that if they don’t follow it, an appropriate Formal Complaint will be reported to the Medical Board.

Any failure of Informed Consent can be prosecuted to a Medical Board.

Patients can first give a Warning In Writing, then Complain.

Laura’s lawyer/nurse/hospital administrator knew that the Informed Consent, once delivered and written as per the American Medical Association’s Code of Medical Ethics Code 2.1.1, it MUST be IN WRITING and PRIOR NOTICE, that it has to be followed.

American Medical Association’s Code of Medical Ethics Code 2.1.1

“Informed consent to medical treatment is fundamental in both ethics and law.”

This important precedent is based on the laws and Supreme Court findings surrounding Jehovah’s Witness blood transfusion refusals — and THE HOSPITAL HAS TO FOLLOW THE PATIENT’S WISHES.

In some cases, a patient may die for lack of a blood transfusion. HOSPITALS KNOW THIS HAS BEEN ARGUED ALL THE WAY TO THE SUPREME COURT. YOU DO NOT OVERRIDE A PERSON’S RELIGIOUS BELIEFS, even if it means that the patient dies.

This is how you preserve your rights. It doesn’t matter what “the next thing” is, whether it’s Ebola, Bird Flu, this flu, or that flu — doctors must comply.

Jehovah’s Witness Faith

I was an anesthesiology resident at USC, which was a National Referral Center for Jehovah’s Witnesses. I know how detailed we were with NOT giving blood transfusions, and how the news spread throughout the operating rooms. That’s because of these two issues:

Medical Board - they’re all appointed, some by the Governor. They don’t have your best interests in mind, but the doctor can lose his or her license if they mess up and give a blood transfusion to a Jehovah’s Witness. CMS is regulations-based, and every State has their own regulations because States issue licenses to doctors, who can lose them. Intentional Tort — doctors are covered for medical malpractice, but not for Intentional Negligence. For example, if you walk into a room and rape a patient, you are not covered by malpractice. In the same respect for a person’s autonomy, You cannot violate a patient just because they have Covid. If you intentionally know someone is a Jehovah’s Witness, your ENTIRE HOSPITAL SYSTEM is going to MAKE IT KNOWN that blood isn’t going to be accidentally ordered! Patient Autonomy. Your autonomy is the model. “I don’t want it!!” is the model. Exactly like a Jehovah’s Witnesses NOT receiving a blood transfusion, there’s no “accidentally” giving me Remdesivir, or a ventilator. I am giving you NOTICE with a legally-verifiable document. My wishes WILL get into the medical record and it WILL get delivered multiple ways, to multiple people. Most people think that if you do what the hospitals tell you to do, you are covered — however, the hospital lawyer has a conflict of interest because they represent the hospital. Here, your Consent is a Contract given to the Doctor, not the CEO (the documents are delivered to the CEO); this has to do with the doctor:patient relationship only. This is why the document is addressed to the PHYSICIANS. The doctor holds the license. The doctor holds the Intentional Tort liability. If the doctor goes against your wishes and gives you blood as a Jehovah Witness, they know you are going to not only SUE, but they’re going to LOSE THEIR MEDICAL LICENSE. They MUST uphold the patient’s wishes! NOTE: Your documents have multiple copies sent (cc’s): to the Board of Trustees, who has the ultimate authority for the hospital — they are the Boss of the CEO. Multiple physicians see the document, as well as the nurses, respiratory therapists — all who access your medical record. Gross Negligence. This is what doctors are operating under, and they will NOT tend to override your wishes. Advanced Directives. States recognize this as a Probate Law document, because it has to do with State of Mind after you are not competent. It doesn’t help you until then. Spiritual Belief. My spiritual beliefs walk in with me, stay with me, and cannot be changed. My beliefs are sincerely held! Just like Jehovah’s Witnesses, you have a right to your own beliefs.

All doctors are geared to preserve their medical licenses.

THE LEGALITIES OF A CONTRACT

When Laura was interviewed by Dr. Joseph Mercola, he commented that this document would have circumvented the killing protocols as legally-written CONTRACT.

Here is Dr. Mercola’s contribution to these life-saving documents:

WATCH THE DR. MERCOLA VIDEO (below, and on Laura’s website) talking about how the hospital wants to get paid.

When you get a Courier to deliver these documents, you have a receipt of LEGAL DELIVERY and that RECEIPT OF DELIVERY is such that CEO will NOT want to bring the whole hospital down on account of one patient.

Having been the Chief of Anesthesiology at the Philadelphia VA, I know that THE CEO WILL INTERNALLY EXPEDITE THE PROCESS TO PROTECT YOUR INTERESTS. It’s like pressing a Red Button.

THE HIGHEST PAID SECRETARY IN THE HOSPITAL IS THE CEO’S SECRETARY, who ensures your documents are placed in the Medical Record. THE LIABILITY IS ON THE HOSPITAL TO BE SURE THEY FOLLOW YOUR TERMS. IT IS A BUSINESS CONTRACT.

Carry 5-10 copies to the hospital. When you speak to Admissions, You say,

“It’s on its way to the CEO right now.”

CAVEATS

Since the document is Notarized, you must tell the truth. You can’t lie and say you are “allergic to Remdesivir.”

You initial next to the items and make them personal. Allergies to shellfish, penicillin. Initial each sentence as a deliberate act.

Add personal items, like organ donation. And get your driver’s license changed so you are not an organ donor. Add,

“I consent and request that my (husband/friend) get immediate access into my electronic medical records.”

HOW AND WHEN TO USE THESE DOCUMENTS

Going to the Hospital - The TIMING is important. ONLY use this when you are CURRENTLY in the hospital. Do not take these documents to your local hospital while you’re perfectly well and at home.

See Laura’s website for documents, OurPatientRights.com, HERE.

Get Your Ducks In A Row NOW, before you need them.

Take the Language, give them the ‘Current Consent’ and the ‘Advance Directive’. One is effective from the ER Door to ‘When I am Incompetent’, the other is only after incompetence.

If I Decide (defined as full nutrition, water). Pushing a vaccine over and over again while you are in the hospital. It’s not just that I said, “NO”, I also have to write it down. If I choose to Revoke in Writing - just before the Notary — the line above that says it HAS to be in writing. You are saying, “MY ‘NO’ MEANS ‘NO’ UNTIL MY ‘NO’ MEANS ‘YES’ - AND THEN MY ‘YES’ HAS TO BE IN WRITING.”

You can specify which medicines or machines you want. BE CAREFUL and don’t say you NEVER want a ventilator because you may need it for cardiac bypass surgery. You can update and re-notarize a new document for each new situation.

General Consent vs. Specific Consent

The admissions consent is general; your directives are specific. You get to cross off and initial the admissions consent. Watch for hospitals that sign the General Consent “for” you — some hospitals have had a habit of this!!! Your Specific Consent is intentional. Current Consent Document. This is intentional, with “my current state of mind”.

Violating The Law

If they don’t follow your wishes:

You violated my intentional consent; this is a tort claim against the doctor. I will go to the Medical Board. A civil rights rule. I have a Constitutional Law court case with precedent by Jehovah’s Witness. You can’t give me a shot any more than you can give me a blood transfusion after I’ve been bleeding to death after a car accident. A shot is not lifesaving.

I hope this has been helpful and you are geared to get your documents in order.

This is Laura’s Twitter:

This is Laura’s website, in Cooperation with ProtocolKills.com And Greta Crawford

Let’s familiarize ourselves with it before you need the hospital, and in case you are hospitalized and YOU NEED IT NOW:

How To Save Your Life When Hospitalized

Free Webinar: This crucial 45-minute video is here: https://rumble.com/v3vjk8j-webinar-how-to-save-your-life-when-hospitalized.html

Dr. Mercola: How To Save Your Life When Hospitalized

This includes the AMA Code of Ethics Opinion 2.1.1

Patient Documents

Watch the video first, then print the documents - only deliver them to the hospital AFTER you are in it;) But Get Her Ready, Talk to Your Family About What You Want and Don’t Want, and Keep Her Updated!

Available in English and Spanish.

Patient Caregivers & Consent, English

NOTE that you initial each line ⬆️ , which is legally intentional.

Before You Sign

This article addresses important issues not covered on the website. Written by Greta Crawford, everyone highly recommends you use it before you need it.

Hospital Protocols & Tactics: See the Dr. Mercola Video HERE and below.

Please see this site filled with information on their usual modes and methods of killing you; at least take a quick look so you know — and if you already know, perhaps share it with a family member or your Next of Kin.

Have a conversation! It will help ensure your desires are followed!

This is how disgusting American hospitals are today! The Tactics are HERE:

3 Other Documents

1. The Medical Power of Attorney is one of 3 documents needed upon hospital admission:

2. General Instructions for Letter to Send with Caregivers and Consent Form

3. General Instructions for Caregivers and Consent Document

PATIENT JOURNAL: TRACK YOUR HOSPITALIZATION

Download Laura’s Patient Journal, a document that facilitates your tracking what happens in a hospital or SurgiCenter (best to have it and not need it, rather than need it and not have it). Print it out and have it on hand in case of ER visits or outpatient surgery!

— Print it out.

— Track your drugs, doses, people who enter the room.

— Ask questions about drugs and doses before they are given to the patient, or yourself!

See All Laura’s Documents on OurPatientRights.com, HERE .

Let me know if you’re going to print out these documents and put them in a file, because that is what I have done today for Ed. And you know that I only ask you to do the very things that I am doing. I’m doing it because Ed is going in tomorrow morning to get a small bladder tumor removed. And I have seen people die from small procedures, so I am not taking any chances with any hospital here on planet earth.

Here is Ed’s paperwork, ready to fill out and sign JUST IN CASE.

Thank you for being in prayer that his mind rests, and for the surgery tomorrow morning, scheduled for 7 am PST. When Ed is out, hopefully just an hour or two later, I will write you an update.

Thank you for reading all the way down to the bottom;)!

Let Us Pray

Dear Holy God,

Thank you for loving us, for keeping us near to You! We love and adore You, and bow only to You and none other!

Bless all those who are sick, pave the way for Ed and others like him who are undergoing surgery, and bless their paths.

Guide surgeons and doctors to do the things they are supposed to do, so that they do so without harming others.

And for those who elect to stay completely away from doctors (like me), bless my body and keep it whole for Your purposes, Your plans, and Your service.

Heal my body of sickness, Lord! Heal my soul of loneliness, anxiety, depression, and all ails, Mighty One! Bless my spirit with Your love and light, Majestic God of All the Ages!

We ask this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

Leave a comment