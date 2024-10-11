Bowers is also facing allegations of sharing photos of his penis with a 15-year-old on Snapchat. He was put on administrative leave from his teaching job back in April when investigations began and has since resigned.

“There was white stuff on his pants and he would not get up for anything. He had his hand down there and was sweating but it was cold in his room,” she explained.

“The actions taken by these school officials were taken with reckless or callous indifference to K.S.’s rights,” said Ken Falk, legal director at the ACLU of Indiana . “The Fourth Amendment applies to school officials and requires them to have reasonable suspicion for any search of a student and requires further that the search be appropriate in its scope.

Dean Milliman later explained that a student had falsely reported that K.S. had a weapon. The search took place even though the student who made the false report had made a similar false report before and even though there were many less invasive means available to conduct a search.

“No parent wants to see their child suffer like this. My daughter has been involved in multiple school sports teams, but now that she no longer feels safe in school, it breaks my heart to think she may never be able to participate in school activities again,” said Nicholas Stout, the plaintiff’s father. “Moving forward, we want to ensure that this never happens to another child again. We want school officials across this great country to know that they are not above our Constitution or the law.”

removed a 13-year-old girl from class, without any explanation, and preceded to escort her to the school nurse’s office, where the nurse required K.S. to lift her shirt up, exposing her bra. The search was conducted in front of the school nurse and Dean Milliman. The lawsuit claims that this very intrusive search violates the Fourth Amendment and has caused emotional and mental harm to K.S.

Many of you are living under demons that you are unaware of. You now have the choice, through this article, to receive the necessary information. Nevertheless, it is ultimately up to you to drive out those demons and employ your judgment, guided by the Holy Spirit and utilizing wisdom, knowledge, and understanding. Now, let’s get started. Remember to share this article if you haven’t already.

Number one: Demons never stop trying to incite you to fury, wrath, or anger. They cannot stop trying this additional energy-harvesting method. This depletes your energy, which we will discuss in more detail at number two.

A demon’s primary objective is to make you act inconsistently. Because you become more likely to make regrettable decisions when you do, you are now more likely to act based on feelings. You know, through intense emotion, living out that persona. And the following day, you’re going to ask yourself, “Why did I do that?” Since that demon aroused you, demons like manipulating you to act inconsistently. Since this is a spiritual battle, demons take great pleasure in influencing you to live against God’s will.

As a result, you may now be, you know, back and forth with them. You’re lowering yourself when you spar with the demon. And you can bet the demon will eventually outsmart you due to experience, since demons are their sole means of staying hidden. They are accustomed to living in demonic times and being demonic. However, you are a child of God and the chosen one. Perhaps we were accustomed to it in the past, but we overcame it. The Holy Spirit has given us access to everything, so we no longer need trolls, mockers, or constant argument guides.

We are not allowed to do that. One thing about demons is that they enjoy provoking you to make you act irrationally, furious, or upset. You must realize that ignoring them is the best way to deal with this. Demons detest being ignored, since it lets them know that they need to receive your energy.

Number two: Demons are energy vampires. They enjoy draining you. This is the primary way a demon may drain your energy: by giving them your power. And how do they obtain your energy to support them? By oscillating it. It is possible to drive you out of character, incite fury, anger, and rage, and ultimately lead you to sin. That is the primary function of a demon. Spiritual battle is, therefore, your greatest bet when battling with these devils: put on the boots of peace and the belt of Truth, and remember to never walk back and forth with the devil. I strongly advise you all to ask God for the gift of the Holy Spirit and for him to increase your discernment.

Once you have discernment, you will be able to operate and see these demons being worked through these vessels. If you do not have discernment, you should ask God for the gift of the Holy Spirit. The offspring of Satan are demons. What is Satan’s objective? To murder, steal, and demolish. Demons also act in the same way as that. They are carrying out their Master’s orders. The demons who are the offspring of Satan are carrying out Satan’s agenda, while the children of God are carrying out the will of the God of Israel. As you may know well, the people voluntarily or inadvertently engage in this. Please, the person, comprehend this and pay attention. I feel exhausted. I used to go back and forth with these monsters back then, constantly. And the devils desire that. They wish for you to be exhausted.

They want you to believe you are useless and unworthy. They want you to be driven by those unpleasant feelings, which can also lead to regrettable decisions and self-harming behaviors. The demonic possession of self-loathing is their desired state. Alternatively, you can violently react and end up behind bars. It’s possible that you did something that might result in 25 years to life in prison or 25 years to life in jail. So please pay attention to it. That brings us to number two: the demons are vampires of energy. They may, they like depleting your vitality. But how do they do it? By making you feel enraged.

One thing about these demons: when you ignore them, they’re now going to try to spread lies and rumors to get you, because they see that you’re not reacting to it. They hate that you’re not reacting to the hate. Now they have to start spreading lies. Just ignore it all. Understand that if the lies do, guys, they get promoted. God will ensure that he, the truth, will always be exalted in due time. So if the hate doesn’t work, they start telling lies. Just ignore it. It takes strength. It takes spiritual strength to ignore these demons.