The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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James's avatar
James
2h

What we are dealing with is a growing fascist state. After more than 60 yrs of subversion, most Americans just can’t discern the condition for what it is.

When pharmaceutical and Insurance corporations can subvert and control the medical industry you have a Fascist system in play.

In a wider understanding we are talking about the real Deep State. Look at how the Supreme Court being used to withstand Kennedy’s reforms. Not saying he’s got everything right, just looking at the conditions.

The war is now the distraction for Americans and this scenario keeps happening over and over. Epstein was was sidelined and so will the plight of abused doctors.

Meanwhile, the internal destruction of America continues as we see rising violence and state corruption. As cost rise we are now facing serious economic threats as well.

The real war is the war for the heart and soul of our nation. We must all engage in this war, lest we lose what God so graciously gave us. It is our responsibility. Our children are depending on us for the future, should the Lord tarry.

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1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
Boris A. Doyle's avatar
Boris A. Doyle
3h

STOP CLICKING ON LINKS SENT TO YOU THROUGH MESSAGES. .

Sorry was that too loud?

Copy the link, take away all the stuff after .com, .org or.

.xyz or whatever.

Example.com/xdeathngfe563278

To example.com

Take away everything after '.com'

Then check out the website without landing on a page.

If you have a sandbox or a browser with high privacy copy the link and open it through that.

OR

Better still stop opening links entirely.

Pretend you are in a Belfast pub during the Troubles, and being handsd a package, you wouldn't bloody open it!

Passwords choose something difficult.

easypassword change it to.

!!!345Y_Pa55_W0Rd!!!

Or change the alphabet.

"easypassword" becomes *єαsypαsswσrd

Loooks the same but is different.

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