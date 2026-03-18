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HOW IT STARTED

It started when I noticed that Dr. Kirk Moore’s account was hijacked by a crypto hacker, who went from taking over the account — after sending pfishing Direct Messages (DMs) to ‘vote’ for him on a Spotify contest. After I complained on several posts, the hacker promptly blocked me, something that I know Dr. Moore would never do.

I looked into it and saw other accounts and posts… gone to hackers and thieves in the night. Why were they targeted?

What Did They Say?

Dr Kirk Moore

You know Dr. Kirk Moore. I’ve covered his account hacking HERE and lots of previous articles before his trial was dismissed; see HERE and as Pam Bondi dismissed it, HERE.

Dr. Moore is a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Utah, specializing in cosmetic procedures like breast augmentation and body contouring at the Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah. He gained national attention during the COVID-19 pandemic for allegedly providing patients with fake vaccination cards (without administering vaccines, without harm, and with informed consent) and discarding government-supplied doses—actions he framed as protecting bodily autonomy and offering choice amid mandates. Federal charges were filed in 2023 but dismissed in July 2025 by Attorney General Pam Bondi, who cited his efforts to give patients options the government denied.

His account had recently been hacked and impersonated; now it is simply gone, as of March 17th, 2026.

Dr. Joe Sansone

Dr. Joseph Sansone is quite familiar to the medical freedom community. A Florida-based licensed psychotherapist (LMHC, CCMHC) with a PhD in psychology (transpersonal concentration), an M.S. in clinical mental health counseling, and a B.A. in psychology, I’ve covered his vaccine injury from shedding HERE and his Sansone Bioweapon Prohibition Act. Specializing in clinical hypnosis—trained advanced at the Academy of Professional Hypnosis since 1997—he founded Sansone Hypnosis LLC in Bonita Springs, where he helps clients with anxiety, trauma, self-esteem, and self-actualization. A National Guild of Hypnotists member and instructor, Adjunct Professor at Hodges University, and author, he also runs the Substack, “Mind Matters and Everything Else.”

In recent years, Dr. Sansone has gained prominence as an outspoken advocate against mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, labeling them bioweapons of mass destruction. He pursues legal actions (e.g., Sansone v. DeSantis) and has authored the Sansone mRNA Bioweapon Prohibition Act in states like Florida and Arizona to ban them, blending mental health expertise with resistance to what he calls psychopathic authoritarianism.

But perhaps most key is that Dr. Joe Sansone provided expert witness testimony related to the Netherlands civil case (Court of Appeal in Amsterdam) against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla (Pfizer CEO), Mark Rutte, and others, alleging bioweapons/genocide aspects tied to COVID-19 mRNA injections. This occurred around the March 9, 2026 hearing, where he attended as a witness, seen HERE.

Bear in mind that Dr. Sansone has a vaccine shedding injury with heart failure having a 74% mortality 3 years. Thank you for keeping him in your prayers.

Dr. Sally Priester

I met Dr. Sally in person when we stood at the Capitol Building steps of Gov. Newsom in Sacramento, CA. Here I am petitioning Gov. Newsom to oppose AB2098, the “disinformation” bill. 10 DAYS LATER, THE MEDICAL BOARD SENT ME A LETTER DEMANDING I SURRENDER MY MEDICAL LICENSE. We stood together with Dr Len Saputo, Steve Kirsch, Reinette Senum, Steve LaTulippe, M.D., Max Bonilla, Carolina Galvan and many more advocates like Attorney Leigh Dundas.

Dr. Sally Priester is a New York-born physician, scientist, and global medicine advocate based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. With over 20 years of experience in disaster medicine, public health, and emergency care (including directing ERs in San Juan), she holds licenses in Puerto Rico and California, has led medical academies in PR, and earned awards like Top Doctor 2020. She runs Global Medicine (globalmedicine.earth) and is a vocal Christian patriot.

Her core stance: Puerto Rico was deliberately victimized as a U.S. territory “test lab” for experimental COVID-19 measures. She states the Biden administration and PR government pushed unproven treatments—including monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusions—in San Juan first, before wider rollout, treating the island’s population as guinea pigs for vaccines and therapies. This, she argues, caused widespread harm while officials profited, violating ethics and echoing historical medical abuses.

Her public criticism triggered a 2021 gag order from Puerto Rico’s Medical Licensing Board (threatening license revocation), which she has fought for years in federal court (now at U.S. Supreme Court petition level). Her Twitter/X account is now hacked as a criminal used a phishing-style DM link (same tactic hitting other activists like Ana Toledo) to seize her account, posting scam content and demanding $200 ransom to restore access. She attributes it to retaliation for exposing the “plandemic” experiments and government overreach; she reported it to IC3/FBI with no expected help.

Internet Crime Complaint Center

IC3 stands for the Internet Crime Complaint Center. It is the FBI’s central hub and official reporting platform for cyber-enabled crimes, including online scams, hacking, phishing, identity theft, ransomware, and account takeovers (like the phishing DM attack on Dr. Sally Priester’s X account).

Established in 2000 (originally as the Internet Fraud Complaint Center, renamed in 2003 to reflect broader cybercrimes), IC3.gov allows anyone—victims, witnesses, or concerned individuals—to file complaints online. The center collects and analyzes these reports to identify trends, support FBI investigations, share intelligence with law enforcement (federal, state, local, and international), and sometimes assist in asset recovery (e.g., freezing funds in fraud cases).

In the context of Dr. Priester’s hack, she reported the phishing seizure, scam posts, and ransom demand to IC3 as a standard step for U.S.-based cyber incidents. Many victims do this even if they expect limited direct intervention (due to volume of cases or jurisdictional issues), as it helps build data for larger patterns—like targeted attacks on activists.

Dr. Gerard Waters

Dr. Gerard Waters (often called Dr. Gerry Waters) is an Irish general practitioner (GP) with over 40 years of experience, formerly practicing at the Whitethorn Clinic in Celbridge, Co. Kildare.

He became prominent as a vocal critic of COVID-19 measures, refusing to administer mRNA vaccines (which he called a “lethal jab” and “mRNA assault”), not referring patients for COVID testing, and labeling the pandemic a “hoax” or “propaganda.” He described himself as a “conscientious objector” and claimed the virus was insufficiently severe to justify injections or lockdowns.

In 2021, following patient complaints, Ireland’s Medical Council suspended his license via High Court order (later confirmed), citing risks to public health—making him one of the few Irish doctors disciplined this way for opposing COVID policies. He fought the suspension, calling it malicious and illegal, and has since advocated against what he sees as medical tyranny and iatrogenic harm.His X account (@OTURISK), the main handle for his activism) was hacked around mid-March 2026 by crypto scammers using phishing tactics (likely via malicious DM links, similar to attacks on other dissenting doctors like Dr. Sally Priester, Dr. Joe Sansone, Dr. Chris Shoemaker, and others in the same time frame). The hackers posted extortion demands (e.g., crypto payments) and spam. Dr. Waters confirmed the hack publicly from his backup account (@DrForTruth), noting X’s slow response and prior suspensions of his accounts for “truth-telling” on COVID. He and supporters (including Mark Attwood) urged reports to X for restoration.

This pattern suggests targeted harassment against outspoken COVID-skeptic physicians. Follow updates via his backup @DrForTruth

From the New Account:

Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan

The Link:

I found this in her Replies: She is now reinstated. Sweet!

Attorney Kat A

Note 85,000 Followers!

Kat A is an Australian ex-lawyer and vocal advocate for freedom who keeps her name private. She is known on X for creating clips, sharing commentary on politics, COVID/vaccine issues, radical Islam, free speech, and conservative topics like Pauline Hanson’s stances or media hypocrisy.

She describes herself as an “ex lawyer advocating for freedom. Clip maker. Let the truth be told.” Her content often features edited videos critiquing government policies, cultural issues, and global events, with a focus on Australian politics.

Her account was hacked around March 15, 2026, by crypto scammers who posted fake investment promotions (e.g., Bitcoin gains, links to shady profiles) and attempted extortion via phone calls demanding money for return. She posted pleas for help from her sister’s account (@GenerationG108), tagging Elon Musk and X support.

This fits a pattern targeting vocal users (e.g., doctors, truthers) via phishing or DM scams. She’s based in Australia.

Her pinned tweet is evidence of HACKING:

Of course I am blocked, because I called them out.

Other Accounts

“Conservatism Prevents Tyranny” is a blue-verified X account focused on conservative, pro-freedom, anti-tyranny messaging. It promotes voting registration, Christian faith (”Reserve your eternity in heaven”), political endorsements (e.g., Texas GOP primaries like Ken Paxton), criticism of regimes (e.g., Iran), and patriotic themes like limited government and liberty.

The bio links to voter resources and eternal life reminders, positioning it as a vocal MAGA-aligned patriot account amplifying anti-establishment and freedom causes.

It was hacked in early March 2026 (around March 2) via phishing tactics—likely a malicious DM link, mirroring attacks on medical freedom voices like @Moore22k (Dr. Kirk Moore), @PhdSansone (Dr. Joe Sansone), and others in the same wave. Hackers seized control, sent scam DMs (e.g., suspicious links to users like me @DrMargaretShow), and posted spam/extortion content. The owner lost access (password/email changed), leading to warnings not to engage. Supporters (including me @DrMargaretShow) tagged @Support repeatedly for restoration, noting it as part of a targeted “purge” on dissenting/conservative/medical-freedom accounts. Status: Still unresolved or slow-recovery in mid-March updates

I do not Follow this account because it is hacked. This way, they can’t send me any direct messages (DMs).

Albert Benavides, creator of VAERSaware.com, was hacked around March 11, 2026, in the exact same targeted phishing wave I’ve been tracking — via a suspicious DM/Chat request from the already-compromised @Moore22k (Dr. Kirk Moore) account. To the best of my knowledge, he confirmed it himself (“I know it’s hacked and still being used to propagate the bug”). He had to reboot his main account, but DMs remain hijacked. He cannot receive personal messages on X.

The Direct Messages (DMs) and/or the new X “Chat” feature remain compromised/hijacked by the scammers. It only lets him in for about 2 minutes (or less). Then the session abruptly ends (”kicks him out” / logs him out automatically). Immediately after, X prompts him to reset his password again (forcing a full password change loop). Immediately after, X prompts him to reset his password again (forcing a full password change loop).

Targeted Individuals

It sure seems obvious there is a trend to take over multiple physician, PhD, and advocate accounts. How many more are there? All accounts were compromised in this same March 2026 phishing wave, targeting COVID/vaccine critics and medical freedom voices.

Phishing

Phishing is a cyber scam where attackers trick people—via fake emails, DMs, or links—into revealing sensitive info like passwords or login credentials, often to hijack accounts. Then in this case, they can occupy then change the profile, even delete it.

In this case, clicking a Direct Message takes you to a site where they grab your profile. You can lose your entire account. At X, it appears that a couple of people got out of it and were able to come back while others sit in purgatory and in the case of Dr. Kirk Moore, his profile is gone.

Phishing Tips Going Forward:

Never click links in unsolicited DMs, even from “known” accounts—verify directly. This also holds true with emails — don’t ever click on a link you don’t know. To detect Pfishing attempts, look at the return email address for legitimacy.

Be wary of “vote for me” contests, sponsorships, or urgent pleas—common phishing lures.

Use strong, unique passwords (password manager helps) and 2-Factor A verification everywhere.

If you’re a creator/advocate, consider a backup account ready to go. You should already have one. Anyway, you’re allowed to have different accounts with different personalities. For example, each book gets a new profile.

How To Get A Hacked Account Back

Help.X.com: Grok recommends a hacked account may be reversed by going here for help accessing the targeted account that was hacked or compromised; Get account forms at: help.x.com/en/forms/account-access/regain-access/hacked-or-compromised. Internet Crime Complaint Center: As stated above, complaints of phishing seizure, scam posts, and ransom demand to IC3 as a standard step for U.S.-based cyber incidents. Many victims do this even if they expect limited direct intervention (due to volume of cases or jurisdictional issues), as it helps build data for larger patterns—like targeted attacks on activists. Official site: ic3.gov. reportfraud.ftc.gov — The Federal Trade Commission’s site for reporting fraud, scams, phishing, and bad business practices (including online platform-related issues). It’s U.S.-focused and helps track patterns even if they don’t pursue every case individually. ReportPhishing@apwg.org (mailto: reportphishing@apwg.org) — Email the Anti-Phishing Working Group (APWG) to report phishing emails/links (forward suspicious ones here). They collect data globally to combat phishing campaigns, which often target social media like X. Your local FBI field office — For serious hacking or cyber incidents, contact your nearest FBI office directly (find via fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices). They handle investigations beyond IC3 intake, especially if it involves threats, extortion, or organized crime. CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency): Report cyber incidents, phishing, malware, or vulnerabilities at cisa.gov/report (useful for broader infrastructure-impacting attacks, though less common for individual X hacks). Tips.fbi.gov — For non-cybercrime aspects like threats/terrorism tied to the hack (but use IC3 for pure phishing/hacking).

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WHAT I REALLY THINK

They’re at it again, and they know exactly what they are doing. How do we know? Because we know they know exactly what they are doing.

That means we need to keep fighting!

If it were me, I’d go to one of my backup accounts and start screaming louder. Anyway, for the benefit of future advocates, I wouldn’t want to give up on the original account, nor should I have to; I’d do what Dr. Gerard Waters did and go to my backup while they work the other one through. After all, Dr. William Makis got his 650,000 Followers account back up, as did Dr. David J. Speicher and his 16,000.

But I get it — people are wiped out and burned out. And tired. They want to disappear back into the anonymity they once had, and to bring them out and keep them out — it carries a personal price.

We know they watch us. They mess with our electronics; I call it “shenanigans”. The WiFi drops out. The other side has no sound. Some of you get it; others don’t even have to imagine it because their eyes are still closed. Some of us have been thrown into this, while others

So keep encouraging one another! Because the world will only get darker and evil will continue to rear its ugly head. Christ is coming back and we have to keep shining the light on the darkness!

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

Bless these accounts, these doctors and others who are suffering by being silenced! You who are the Great Physician and the Author of all truth!

We come before You today with heavy hearts but unwavering faith. We lift up Your servants—the doctors, nurses, scientists, attorneys, and courageous voices—who have risked everything to protect the vulnerable, to honor their oaths, and to proclaim what they know to be right amid great pressure and darkness.

Lord, You see the silenced ones: those whose accounts are hacked and stolen, whose licenses are threatened or revoked, whose words are censored, and whose lives are upended for refusing to bow to falsehoods or coercion.

You know their names—Dr. Kirk Moore, Dr. Joe Sansone, Dr. Sally Priester, Dr. Gerard Waters, and many more who are not doctors, so many others—who stand firm like modern-day prophets, calling out harm and defending the innocent.

Grant them supernatural strength and courage, as You did for Elijah when he stood against the prophets of Baal, and for Daniel in the lions’ den! Surround them with Your hedge of protection—shield their families, their minds, their platforms, and their spirits from retaliation, fear, and despair. Restore what has been taken: hacked accounts, reputations, peace, and opportunities to continue their vital work.

Silence the accusers, the liars, and the forces of deception that seek to muzzle truth. Let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like a mighty stream!

Expose every hidden scheme, every unjust gag order, every act of tyranny, and bring vindication to Your people!

Fill these warriors with Your Holy Spirit—renew their joy, sharpen their discernment, and multiply their impact. Remind them of Your promise in Matthew 5:10–12:

“Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of me. Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven.”

May their testimonies echo far and wide, awakening hearts and turning the tide toward freedom, healing, and truth. Use their suffering to refine the Church and the world, drawing many to Your light.

We pray in the mighty name of Jesus Christ, our Healer, Redeemer, and Advocate, who was Himself silenced, persecuted, and crucified—yet rose victorious.

In the Name of Jesus!

Amen.

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