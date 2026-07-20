The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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cherubs75's avatar
cherubs75
16h

Omgosh! That was beautiful… not surprising, though. You are made in the image & likeness of God.

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1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
Tov Klein's avatar
Tov Klein
16h

What an awe inspiring true story! Despite the odds, Dr. Burchard has succeeded and carved out a wonderful life for himself and countless others. And to hear that Dr. Margret was such an inspiration and mentor to him makes this such a special post!

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4 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
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