I didn’t expect to find myself in Dr. Jonathon Burchard’s book.

Now a PhD in Sociology from the University of Arizona, Jonathon was my son’s best friend. His father and I hung out with the boys at the pool, took them to Disneyland, and then when I returned to Oral Robert’s University Medical School, Jonathon went in the car with my now estranged son, Carlos, and I (see below).

In Medical School. From left to right, Jonathon, me, and Carlos.

Jonathon is like a son to me. While I was at ORU and then transferred to Keck USC School of Medicine, he saw some of the troubles I had with my ex-husband. After all these years, having graduated in 1990, I had no idea the influence I had on him. And now I am so proud of what he has done, that I want to introduce him to you.

I wanted to show you how some innate traits that I had (that made me a good doctor), as Jonathon captured my personality that persists to this day. I didn’t even realize the extent of who I was, even back then, until seeing myself through Jonathon’s eyes.

Who is Dr Jonathon Burchard?

Dr. Jonathon Burchard writes books focused on healing, hope, resilience, and overcoming personal challenges, often drawing from his own life experiences. He holds multiple advanced degrees, including a Ph.D. in Sociology.

Amazon says,

“His book is a deeply personal memoir that explores childhood trauma, isolation, resilience, and the lifelong process of finding meaning after adversity. Through a blend of autobiographical storytelling, psychology, philosophy, and reflection, the author examines how early experiences shaped his identity and worldview.”

Pumkindoodle by Jonathon Burchard, PhD: The Introduction

“Pumkindoodle” was the nickname Jonathon’s father gave him as a child, and he remembers it with sweetness.

But growing up, things weren’t always so sweet.

With permission, here is some of his book content.

The sun always seemed to hang a little longer in the sky back then, casting golden hues over a world that felt both infinite and intimate. I wasn’t a boy who backed down; my knuckles were often scuffed from standing my ground against school yard bullies, and my knees were permanently stained with the green of the grass and the red of the clay. Between the crack of a baseball bat and the rhythmic spinning of my bicycle tires, I was a king in a kingdom of dirt and dreams. My favorite throne was the patch of earth beside my grandmother’s house. There, my cousin Jimmy, Quinton and I would spend hours on our hands and knees, navigating a fleet of Matchbox cars through miniature canyons we’d carved into the soil. Jimmy was more than a cousin; he was the compass I followed. When the day came that he traded his toy cars for a roaring Yamaha 100 dirt bike, the world suddenly shifted gears. I watched him kick start that machine, the blue smoke curling into the air like a dragon’s breath. I wanted to run right beside him, to feel the wind tear at my clothes the way it did his. I never got that motorcycle, but I got something that felt just as legendary: a black Honda Odyssey go-kart. It was low to the ground, a steel cage of adrenaline that sat waiting for me to wake it up. For those few glorious months and years watching Chewy his dog chase him down back and forth that old road, the trails behind and beside Grandma’s house became our private racetrack. Jimmy would lead the way on his Yamaha, his tires throwing up a rooster tail of dirt that I would swallowed gladly just to stay close. He was the rabbit, and I was the hound. I didn’t just drive that Odyssey; I became part of it. I never understood the concept of brakes back then. To me, the pedal on the left was merely a footrest, an unnecessary suggestion of safety that had no place in the woods. My right foot was a lead weight, pinning the throttle to the floor until the engine screamed in a high-pitched mechanical wail. I wanted every ounce of power that black frame could offer, desperate to keep the back of Jimmy’s jersey in my sights.

Dr. Jonathon goes on to describe more legendary summers with Jimmy, weaving in memorable quotes from his father and describing how pulling a wheelie would send him sailing “through the air like a fighter jet”.

He then weaves in the thrill of the summer with the turning of the season to the “stark, crystalline beauty of winter.”

Here are the last paragraphs of this intro chapter.

I realize now that those years were the foundation of who I am. The boy who wouldn’t back down from a bully grew into a man who stands up for what’s right. The boy who rode with no brakes grew into a man who isn’t afraid to take risks. And the boy who waited for a wave from Erin and Elizabeth grew into a man who cherishes the people in his life. I will never lose these memories. They are the “Spider Ridge” of my mind a high point I can always return to when the world feels too quiet or too gray. I can still hear the engine, I can still feel the cold snow, and if 1 close my eyes tight enough, I can still see Erin and Elizabeth waving at me, forever young and forever kind, as they drive slowly past the house of my youth. Life, however, had a different narrative in mind. Trauma forged that strong-willed boy into a man who seeks clarity in simplicity. It didn’t just alter the course of my youth; it fundamentally changed how I survived my past and how I navigate my present. That would be a fight that would come with time. A fight that never stopped and will forever be one that no professional fighter could ever endure.

Chapter 6

Among other vivid childhood memories and the loss of his beloved grandmother, Dr. Jonathon describes his father’s second wife, a “wicked stepmother” who locked him in the closet when his dad left the house. To get through it, Jonathon put himself in an Enya video:

Here is the end of the chapter, which lays his foundation for when we met.

…As the months turned into years, a poison began to seep into my worldview. Because she was the primary female figure in my life, my young mind began to equate “woman” with “danger.” I didn’t have a mother’s warmth to balance her coldness; I only had the locked door and the sound of her footsteps. By the time I entered my teens, I had developed a profound and paralyzing fear of women. I didn’t want to talk to them, I didn’t want to be near them, and I certainly didn’t trust them. To me, every woman was a potential jailer, a person who would eventually reveal a hidden malice once the men were out of the room. I lived behind a high, invisible wall. I missed out on friendships and the typical milestones of youth because I was constantly on guard. I believed that the only way to stay safe was to remain isolated, keeping my imagination as my only companion and my distrust as my only shield.

Chapter 7

This made me sob.

I had no idea Jonathon went through this before meeting me, what he thought of me, nor the effect that I ultimately had on his life as an adult— and now a husband and father of two girls.

He continues…

This continued until a remarkable woman named Margaret Aranda entered the picture. At the time, I was still struggling with the heavy shadows of my past, and Margaret was a whirlwind of intellect and purpose. She was in medical school, a rigorous environment that demanded a level of strength and brilliance I hadn’t yet associated with womanhood. Knowing Margaret was a slow dismantling of everything I thought I knew. I met her during a pivotal era of my life, a time when I was either going to remain broken forever or finally find a way to heal the rift in my soul. She didn’t know the depth of my trauma at first, but she sensed the wall I had built. Margaret was the antithesis of the woman who had locked me in the closet. She was academic, fiercely intelligent, and moved through the world with a sense of grace that was rooted in competence rather than cruelty. She spoke with a clarity that made it impossible to project my fears onto her. Watching her navigate the challenges of medical school, I began to see a different kind of strength. It wasn’t the strength of a bully, but the strength of a healer. She used her mind to solve problems and her voice to advocate for others, and for the first time in my life, I found myself listening to a woman without flinching. She broke the spell that my stepmother had cast over me. By simply being herself, Margaret showed me the inherent beauty in the female spirit a beauty that wasn’t just about aesthetics, but about resilience, empathy, and intellectual power. She became the catalyst for my “great awakening.” Through our interactions, I started to realize that my stepmother was not a representative of her gender, but a singular, broken individual. Margaret’s presence allowed me to separate the trauma from the truth. I remember the moment the shift felt permanent. I was talking to her about her studies, and I realized 1 wasn’t waiting for the “other shoe to drop.” I wasn’t looking for a hidden motive or a flash of malice. I was just to people talking, and for the first time, I felt safe in the presence of a woman. Margaret made me believe that women are not just equal to men, but in many ways, the most vital force in a man’s life. She taught me that a woman’s perspective, her nurturing intellect, and her unique strength are the pillars upon which a healthy life is built. She didn’t just teach me to tolerate women; she taught me to admire them. She turned my fear into a deep-seated respect. The “despising” I had felt for so long was replaced by a profound realization of how much I had been missing by keeping half the world at bay. The boy in the closet finally stepped out into the light. The imagination that had once been a hiding place became a tool for understanding. I no longer had to invent dreamscapes to escape my reality; I could finally engage with reality itself. I think back to that little boy in the Enya video often. He looks so peaceful, lost in his thoughts, surrounded by the blue of the sea and sky. I realize now that even when I was locked away, that part of me remained untouched. The stepmother could lock the door, but she couldn’t lock the mind. Margaret Aranda was the one who handed me the key to the outside world. She proved that the world was not a series of closets, but a vast expanse of possibilities. Her influence was the bridge I needed to cross from a childhood defined by fear to an adulthood defined by appreciation. Today, when I look at the women in my life, my colleagues, friends, my wife, ELLA, and my loved ones, I don’t see the shadow of my stepmother. I see the light of people like Margaret. I see the complexity, the brilliance, and the essential nature of their contributions to the world. My father’s choice in a second wife was a tragedy that marked me, but it did not have to be the end of my story. It was a dark chapter in a book that eventually found its way to a beautiful, sunlit conclusion. If you watch that video, look at the boy’s eyes. They are full of wonder. Thanks to the turning point I found through Margaret, I have managed to keep that wonder alive. I am no longer the victim of a mean individual: I am a man who understands the true value of the women around him. We all have our “Caribbean Blue” moments places we go in our heads to survive. But the real magic happens when someone comes along and shows you that you don’t have to hide anymore. Margaret Aranda was that person for me, and for that, I am eternally grateful. My true education in survival didn’t come from a book, but from Margaret. She was defined by a rare, unwavering steadfastness way of planting her feet against the world’s storms that made her seem both immovable and essential. She carried herself with a series of sharp, lived-in “points,” a set of internal principles that guided her through darkest chapters of her life. While others saw only her hardened exterior, I saw the deliberate architecture of a woman who had refused to be broken. There was a silent, intuitive cord between us; for some reason, she recognized that I truly understood the weight of her history. She sensed that I was non-judgmental, a safe harbor where she could unload the heavy truths of her journey without fear of being misunderstood. Because I offered her a space free of pity or criticism, she opened the vault of her experience. She spoke to me not as a teacher to a student, but as one survivor to another, trusting that I could handle the jagged edges of her reality. The lessons Margaret imparted were not merely about staying alive, but about maintaining one’s soul while doing so. Her wisdom was forged in fire, and she handed it to me like a torch, confident that I would know how to keep the flame alive. Now, I feel a profound responsibility to pass that light along. What I learned from her about resilience, dignity, and the quiet power of endurance I will now share with you.

In Summary

When I met Jonathon, I was crying every day because of an awful divorce I was going through while in my first year of medical school.

I studied through my tears.

Eventually, I had to repeat my first year, but God fixed it so that it made me learn everything better, forever maximizing my knowledge base.

I apparently imparted to Jonathon what I chose as my own direction:

I wasn’t going to let anyone else define me. I wasn’t going to become a bitter person— I was going to become a better person. At the end of this path, I would be someone who I didn’t regret being, someone who defined her own future and made the best of it. I would draw my strength not from my own abilities or talents, but from God.

I had no idea that I imparted that to Jonathon.

I am very proud of him for not only learning this truth, but for taking it to others and using it as a defining career path.

Thank you for listening to me, Jonathon!

The Book: Pumkindoodle

Dr Johnathon is a Life Coach (often faith-based), addressing areas like anxiety, depression, grief, and family issues for FREE.

He helps people become the best they can be.

Connect with Dr. Jonathon Burchard

He coordinates self-harm and efforts with Robyn Napier, who has worked as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Clinical Supervisor with over 26 years of experience working with individuals and families. She does online and inpatient therapy and is an Instructor at the University of Kentucky College of Social Work in Lexington, KY. She cares for those with anxiety, ADD/ADHD, depression, and trauma, helping others focus on living a better life. She also does individual and couples therapy, as well as family therapy. Her Linkedin is HERE.

Pumkindoodle by Jonathon Burchard, PhD., is available on Amazon, HERE.

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