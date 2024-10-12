The Video

A University of Kansas professor was placed on leave on Wednesday after he said men who don’t vote for Kamala Harris should be shot. A professor was teaching a class on sleep cycles when he veered off and made a statement against men who won’t vote for Kamala Harris simply because she is a woman. Of course, according to the left, it is okay to vote for Kamala Harris just because she is a woman. The unidentified instructor said men who don’t vote for Kamala Harris should be shot. “If you believe guys are smarter than girls you have some serious problems,” he told the class. “And so what frustrates me. There are going to be some males in our society that will refuse to vote for a potential female president because they don’t believe females are smart enough to be president. We can line all those guys up and shoot them,” he said. “They clearly do no (sic) understand the way the world works.” The professor then asked for his statement to be scratched from the record. The University of Kansas placed the professor on administrative leave following the viral video. “[We] have been informed that the instructor is being placed on administrative leave, pending further investigation,” Professor Jonathan Brumberg from the Department of Psychology told The Daily Wire… Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/university-kansas-professor-placed-leave-after-saying-men/

How the Story is Told

I took these from a variety of tweets to see how different people told this story.

Did you catch that ⬆️? All but one person made a huge mistake! They misquoted the professor! He never used her name!

If you didn't catch it, don't worry because neither did most everyone else. We all assume he was referring to Kamala, but you don't just make up what he said - and then put it in quotes.

You see how your ears can “hear” things and how witnesses can be wrong. This is exactly why we need to be careful about what people say. Listen to the recording yourself; he never used her name but one person said he did, and everyone else then simply repeated it.

The Thread

There are now 3.5 million views of the tweet that is in the ⬆️ article:

Dr. Roger Marshall is here:

The Professor has been Fired!

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Men can be smarter than women. And women can be smarter than men.

In the beginning of the clip, the professor said that there is something wrong if you think men are smarter than women. He sounded like a women's advocate. He took it too far, and he knows it ~ that's why he asked for the tape to be erased!

Universities lots of red tape, plenty of policies and procedures for letting someone go. If he was fired, he should not receive benefits. If he's on leave, he gets benefits, and probably gets full pay also.

While I think someone from Kamala’s team might want him on staff, this professor is so famous now! Both the left and the right should be mad!

We will follow this story! And thank you for reading my writings! Have a wonderful evening!

