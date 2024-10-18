Read all the way down to the bottom:)

WASHINGTON — President Biden griped to former President Barack Obama that “she” is “not as strong as me” — with Obama agreeing “that’s true” — in a stunning off-mic conversation deciphered for The Post by a professional lip reader.

The apparent candid assessment of Vice President Kamala Harris’ standing going into the Nov. 5 election occurred Wednesday afternoon as America’s two most recent Democratic presidents conversed at Ethel Kennedy’s memorial service in Washington.

“She’s not as strong as me,” said Biden, 81, according to the translation, which was produced by analyzing the on-video lip movements during the discussion.

“I know … that’s true,” the popular former president agreed, adding, “We have time.”

“Yeah, we’ll get it in time,” said Biden, who was forced by fellow Democrats to relinquish the party’s nomination in favor of Harris on July 21 in a mutiny that Obama was believed to support.

Moments earlier, Obama said, “it’s important that we have some time together” in a possible reference to campaigning alongside Harris.

The dialogue was translated for The Post by Jeremy Freeman, a London-based forensic lip reader who was born deaf and for 16 years has served as a University College London-certified expert witness for litigants, the police and journalists.

Source: https://nypost.com/2024/10/17/us-news/biden-told-obama-shes-not-as-strong-as-me-and-ex-prez-agreed-thats-true-at-ethel-kennedy-funeral/