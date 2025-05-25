This was in my mailbox today.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Dr. Joel Wallskog, Co-Chair of React19, testified before the U.S. Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations during a hearing focused on the development and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.

This landmark moment represents a significant step forward in the fight for accountability, transparency, and justice for those impacted by vaccine injury. For the first time, the voices of the injured were represented on a national stage—loud, clear, and impossible to ignore.

Thank you to all who stand with us. This is only the beginning.

Thank you, Senator Ron Johnson, for serving as a bridge between the vaccine-injured community and the U.S. government, and for truly listening to our voices.

Follow the Silenced - A Must Watch

We are happy to announce that the groundbreaking and powerful documentary, Follow the Silenced, was successfully launched.

But the work doesn’t stop here.

Keep spreading the word. Sharing and viewing this documentary is one of the most impactful ways to help stop the silencing and bring truth to light. Every view, share, and conversation helps amplify the voices that have gone unheard for far too long.

Help Support Historical Change

React19 is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization offering financial, physical, and emotional support for those suffering from long term COVID-19 vaccine adverse events.

UPDATE ON ED

He’s recovering after yesterday’s surgery. Lots of pain during urination, lots of lost sleep for both of us. But no metastasis, no chemo, and no complications 🙌, Thank You, Lord! 🙏

