A social media account associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps posted a video threatening to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump hours after he secured a second term.

Bisimchi Media, an account on the social media platform Telegram affiliated with the IRGC, posted a video showing an edit of Trump in a sniper’s crosshairs and spitting up blood.

The post features video clips of Trump and members of the U.S. military dubbed over with audio from a speech given by former IRGC Quds-Force Chief Qassem Soleimani.

WARNING: Disturbing blood scene.

“Oh Mr. Trump, the gambler! I tell you that the Quds Force is your opponent!” Soleimani says in the recording from July 2018. “There is no night that passes where we sleep and don’t think about you.”

The video ends with the warning that “unfinished work will be finished soon!”

The IRGC, formed following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, is a powerful military organization that reports directly to supreme leader Ali Khamenei. It operates as a military organization parallel to the nation’s conventional armed forces.

Trump has been a high-profile target for the IRGC since he ordered the killing of Soleimani in 2020.

Soleimani was the commander of the Quds Force, a branch of the IRGC specializing in unconventional combat and intelligence gathering.

He was killed in a drone strike near Baghdad International Airport after Trump ordered the military to take “decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad” by eliminating the high-ranking officer.

Khamenei has posted videos showing simulated assassinations of Trump, and the Iranian government has vowed to take vengeance against all U.S. officials involved in the decision to kill Soleimani.

Trump’s team was informed by the U.S. governmentlast month that Iranian officials are plotting to kill him — an act the Biden administration said would be an “act of war.”

The revelation resulted in requests for bolstered security around the then-candidate, including military aircraft and expanded security restrictions around his residences.

Source: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/foreign-policy/3221489/iran-affiliated-telegram-account-threatens-assassinate-trump/