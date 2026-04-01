A resolution to ban Remdesivir (AKA “Run! Death is Near!”, a term coined by Dr Bryan Ardis!) in Texas healthcare facilities passed yesterday, by Texas Republican Senate District 7. It was written by Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, MD!

THIS is an amazing accomplishment, one that increases impact and awareness— and brings a national spotlight to just how deadly Remdesivir is!

NOTE: Remember one most important thing: you already have the I Do Not Consent Form™ that’s good in all 50 states— it includes Remdesivir. And vaccines. And ventilator protocols. And unvaxxed blood transfusions. And more.



Key Features of Dr. Bowden’s Remdesivir Ban Resolution

NOTE: This is a party resolution at the local Senate District level. It is not yet law. It has no legal effect right now.

Passed yesterday by Texas Republican Senate District 7, this measure proposed by Dr. Mary Bowden calls on the Texas Legislature to pass a law that stops the use, administration, or prescription of Remdesivir in all hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes. The resolution also proposes blocking state funding, Medicaid reimbursements, and any financial incentives tied to Remdesivir use.

The bill allows only very limited exceptions for emergency research with patient consent and review board approval.

It would also block any state funding, Medicaid payments, or incentives for using the drug.

If approved at the Texas Republican Party state convention on June 11–13, 2026, in Houston, it will become part of the party platform to protect people from a drug that the resolution says carries serious organ risks and has no proven benefit in saving lives.

Key Resolutions Dr. Bowden Wrote or Strongly Advocated for:

Ban on Remdesivir. Texas is the first to pass a resolution baning Remdesivir in the state. The ban applies to Texas hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes, with some limits on state funding and incentives. Generally, Texas Medicaid continues to list Remdesivir (AKA Veklury) as a covered benefit, with ongoing reimbursement updates.

Medicare (federal) and private insurance also reimburse for Remdesivir when medically indicated.

There are no state-level funding bans, Medicaid restrictions, or payment prohibitions in place right now. Hospitals and doctors in Texas remain free to prescribe and administer Remdesivir and receive normal reimbursement from Medicaid, Medicare, or private payers — just as before the resolution passed at the district level. Any actual change would require the resolution to advance through the full legislative process and become law.

Second Opinion Act — allowing licensed doctors in good standing to provide second opinions to patients in hospitals.

Reform of the Texas Medical Board (TMB) complaint , rulemaking, and disciplinary processes.

Eliminate all vaccine mandates in Texas.

Make nonprofit hospitals pay property taxes (or partial taxation for accountability).

Physician office dispensing of prescription medications.

Physician ownership of hospitals in Texas.

Support for vaccine choice / medical freedom.

Ban on mRNA products/technology (described by her as her “most important resolution” and a step toward Texas leading the country in restricting mRNA).

Other doctors and advocates have written a variety of mRNA bans in different states. I asked Grok about this in humans and animals:

As of early 2026, no U.S. state has passed a full law banning mRNA vaccines or mRNA technology for human use. Several states introduced restrictive bills or resolutions in 2025, including Idaho (10-year moratorium proposal), Iowa (fines for administering mRNA shots), Montana (failed criminalization attempt), Texas (via Dr. Mary Bowden’s Republican Senate District 7 resolution calling for a statewide ban), Minnesota, Tennessee, and others — but most stalled or were defeated. On the animal side, Texas advanced legislation (HB3465) prohibiting mRNA vaccines in livestock and poultry intended for human consumption (effective September 2025 in some proposals). Similar bills targeting mRNA use in food animals or requiring labeling appeared in states like Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Florida, and Utah, but few became binding law. These efforts reflect growing skepticism toward mRNA platforms in both human vaccines and agriculture, though actual enacted bans remain limited. A few states passed weaker measures, such as voluntary “mRNA-free” labeling options for meat (e.g., proposals in Tennessee), but no enforceable prohibition on administering mRNA vaccines to animals became law. Most efforts remain at the resolution or introduced-bill stage.

The Tweet

The Resolution to Prohibit the Use of Remdesivir in Texas Healthcare Facilities

The Text

Resolution to Prohibit the Use of Remdesivir in Texas Healthcare Facilities WHEREAS, Remdesivir, an antiviral medication developed for the treatment of COVID-19, has been associated with significant safety concerns, including potential damage to kidneys, heart, and lungs, as evidenced by patient testimonies and medical studies highlighting increased risks of organ injury and adverse outcomes; WHEREAS, multiple analyses, including a 2024 Cochrane review and a 2025 Lancet meta-analysis, have concluded that Remdesivir provides no mortality benefit for COVID-19 patients and may increase the risk of kidney injury by up to 20%, leading the World Health Organization to remove it from its list of recommended treatments; WHEREAS, during the COVID-19 pandemic, federal incentives, including Medicare bonuses of up to 20% for administering Remdesivir, encouraged its widespread use in hospitals, often prioritizing financial gain over patient safety and evidence-based care, resulting in reports of patients receiving the drug without full informed consent or against their wishes; WHEREAS, controversies surrounding Remdesivir include a 2022 recall by manufacturer Gilead Sciences due to glass particulate contamination in certain lots, which posed risks of severe complications such as stroke or death, further underscoring the drug’s potential hazards; WHEREAS, alternative treatments, such as Ivermectin, have been made available over-the-counter in Texas following legislative action in 2025, reflecting a commitment to medical freedom and access to safer, evidence-supported options, while Remdesivir’s use has been criticized as part of flawed hospital protocols that contributed to unnecessary harm; WHEREAS, protecting patient rights, promoting evidence-based medicine, and preventing the exploitation of healthcare protocols for profit are essential to maintaining trust in Texas’s medical system and ensuring the highest standards of care for all residents; BE IT RESOLVED, that the Republican Party of Texas strongly supports and urges the enactment of state legislation to prohibit the use, administration, or prescription of Remdesivir in all Texas healthcare facilities, including hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes, except in narrowly defined emergency research settings with explicit patient consent and institutional review board approval; BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that such legislation shall bar any state funding, Medicaid reimbursement, or incentives for Remdesivir, and require healthcare providers to prioritize safer, evidence-based alternatives while fully informing patients of risks and options.

What About Dialysis Units?

Remdesivir (Veklury) is FDA-approved for COVID-19 in patients on dialysis.

Dialysis units are mostly freestanding outpatient centers (about 90% of U.S. facilities), though some are hospital-based or attached to hospitals.

The 2023 FDA approval allows use without dosage adjustment or eGFR testing, even during dialysis (because they already have kidney failure).

The Thread

Note: Graphic image below showing necrotic skin in hospitalized patient who was murdered by the hospital protocols.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I hope every Texan, Californian, Canadian, Mexican, Brazilian, Japanese, UK, and PEOPLE WORLDWIDE wake up and open their eyes! This can do it!

The very fact that people can read about a Remdesivir Ban in Texas and then tell their family, friends, and colleagues is absolutely phenomenal!

The Next Steps

First, the Remdesivir Ban Resolution which passed today must be approved at the full Texas Republican Party state convention in June 2026. Then it must be turned into actual legislation that passes the Texas House and Senate— … and then it must be signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

From what I can discover, Governor Greg Abbott has never publicly criticized or opposed Remdesivir. During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Abbott actively supported its use. He repeatedly announced that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) was distributing thousands of doses of Remdesivir to hospitals across the state to treat hospitalized COVID patients. As of March 2026, Abbott has made no public statements about Dr. Mary Bowden’s Remdesivir ban resolution passed by Senate District 7, nor has he expressed any support for restricting or banning the drug.

Gov. Abbott faces the general election in November 2026. Dr. Pete “Doc” Chambers lost the Republican primary against Abbott, with votes around 80% to 20%, and is not running in the November 2026 general election. The general election matchup is Greg Abbott (R) vs. Gina Hinojosa (D), with Abbott as the heavy favorite.

Gina Hinojosa (D)

Talks about lowering costs, expanding access, and criticizes “big insurance and big drug companies” for putting profits over patients.

There are no statements, posts, interviews, or bills from her that mention Remdesivir (or Veklury) at all — either in support or opposition.

During the COVID-19 period, she did not take a public stance against standard hospital treatments like Remdesivir.

As of March 31, 2026, she has not addressed Dr. Bowden’s resolution or the broader debate around the drug.

Here we have Dr. Mary Bowden strongly criticizing Remdesivir— and writing a resolution against it. I wish I had thought of it, so my hat is off to Dr Bowden! 🫡!

THE FACT THAT THIS RESOLUTION PASSED MEANS THAT OTHERS WILL OPEN THEIR EYES - REMDESIVIR DEATHS WERE NOT A CONSPIRACY THEORY. THEY WERE A FACT — otherwise we wouldn’t need a law!

NOTE: You are already in a position to IMMEDIATELY instruct others to follow YOUR RIGHT TO DISSENT TO REMDESIVIR by using the I Do Not Consent Form™.

Ask Grok.

What if you’re stuck without your I Do Not Consent Form™️ and they want to give you Remdesivir?

Call Laura Bartlett at the Hospital Hostage Hotline (888) 219-3637 / 888-C19-3637.

Hospital Hostage Hotline

If you get stuck, call Laura Bartlett at the Hospital Hostage Hotline:

888-219-3637 or

888-C19-EMERgency

⚡️Add her to your Contacts now ⚡️ and

Pray that you never need her! 🙌

I pray that someday we will not need this Hotline because either:

a) everyone has their I Do Not Consent Form™️ (IdoNotConsentForm.com) or

b) ⚡️⚡️every state PASSES LAWS like this Texas Remdesivir Ban Resolution introduced by Dr Mary Bowden ⚡️⚡️, that bans Remdesivir— plus all the Hospital Protocols, plus guarantees medical freedom and the Right to Dissent.

Let’s hear what others have to say.

I wish this would pass in all 50 states! Just think of how many people, opened or closed eyes aside, will not be forced to DIE because a hospital forced it on people who do not have their I Do Not Consent Form™. Didn’t do yours yet? Please print it out and put it on your desk, then listen HERE and fill it out. Then get it notarized and put it in your hospital emergency bag. If in the ER or hospitalized, your caregiver should produce it for you and BOOM! No Remdesivir!

I can’t tell you how excited I am that we met Dr. Bowden on The Dr Margaret Show podcast X Space!

I am very grateful that Dr. Mary Bowden and I had a quite very nice time sitting down and comparing notes on our airway emergencies in the ER and Cath Lab, our experiences in the jail ward/hospital, splitting from a very clinical to a very academic residency program at Stanford, and comparing anesthesia residency to ENT (Ear, Nose & Throat) residency. Listen in HERE. It’s 1 hour and if you have never heard us talk, this is for you! I can tell you that with everything going on in the world, it was good to sit down and laugh with Dr. Mary Bowden! See for yourself, especially if you are down and need a boost of hope in humanity (and in doctors).



I’ll let Dr. Mary have the last word:

The Video

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

Bless those who fight evil, and let more eyes open to the tragedy of those who died and got murdered in hospitals!

Bless us and keep us healthy, while allowing us to use our health and gifts to oppose evil, the pure evil of the world!

Strengthen Dr Mary Bowden and bless the work before her. In her efforts, bless her children and family, holding them close to You.

Bless all those who suffer to help others… give them Your direction as guidance.

Keep us near to You in all we do, and use us to lead others into Your Purposes, Your Plans.

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

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