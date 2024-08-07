REMEMBER: Mainstream Media Brainwashed the World With Just One Voice
We Will Never Fall for It Again! ~ TURN OFF YOUR TV!
If you don't watch TV, you probably missed this part.
But if you couldn't help but notice, you weren't alone.
… and without a doubt, they will try to do it again. Stay vigilant! Don't do what everyone else is doing!
Think. Respond. Don't react.
Have No Fear!
Be saved by the Blood of the Lamb, Jesus Christ of Nazareth!
And Know That God is Faithful to Forgive You of Any And All Sins!
Come to Jesus before it's too late
I turned off my TV when I was 17. I turned off the radio when I realized they lied to me in 2021. I definitely am not missing anything I need to know.