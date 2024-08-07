If you don't watch TV, you probably missed this part.

Share The Rebel Patient™

But if you couldn't help but notice, you weren't alone.

… and without a doubt, they will try to do it again. Stay vigilant! Don't do what everyone else is doing!

Think. Respond. Don't react.

Leave a comment

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Have No Fear! Be saved by the Blood of the Lamb, Jesus Christ of Nazareth!