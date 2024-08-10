When we look at what was said, it is clear that they lied.

When it's too good to be true, it's a deception. And the Father of Deception is the devil, who roams the earth seeking whom he can devour.

1 Peter 5:8

King James Bible

Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.

Share The Rebel Patient™

Therefore, my brothers and sisters, take heed! Lean not on your own knowledge or understanding, but keep your eyes on God and the things of Christ!

For God's eyes roam the earth, seeking someone to whom He can show Himself to! To which I say, “Pick me!” 🙌

2 Chronicles 16:9

For the eyes of the LORD run to and fro throughout the whole earth, to shew himself strong in the behalf of them whose heart is perfect toward him. Herein thou hast done foolishly: therefore from henceforth thou shalt have wars.

And do not be afraid! Seek and grab the peace which surpasses all understanding!

Philippians 4:6-7

King James Version

6 Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.

7 And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.

Thank you, God, for giving us eyes to see and ears to hear. Let us remain ever vigilant, strong, and faithful to You! Let us not worry for anything but keep praising You for Your goodness and mercy! Thank You for guarding our hearts and our minds through the Mighty Power of Your Son, Our Lord, Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Amen.

Leave a comment