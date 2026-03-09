. If you want, you may download any of my videos from my Twitter/X account.

NOTE: This is disturbing as police yell and take Dr. Noack to the ground, then move the camera.

NOTE: Graphic image of a large breast cancer.

The FDA doesn’t want you to have nicotine.

I had previously written on Dr. Bryan Ardis’ research showing nicotine cures myocarditis.

VIDEO OF November 28, 2021

Video transcript of English subtitles (quoting Dr. Noack):

“There is a professor Dr. Pablo Campra from the University of Almeira who studied the vaccines for the presence of graphene oxide using Micro-Roman Spectroscopy. It is the study of frequencies. There are frequency bands, two of those bands are important.

They show that it is not graphene oxide, but rather graphene hydroxide. I would like to explain what this graphene hydroxide is. It is mono-layer activated carbon. There are C6 rings. He found it in all samples. Every corner is a carbon atom. This is on a nanoscale.

I’ll cut this up a bit here. If it is 50nm long, there are 500 rings in a row. These are hydroxy groups (OH). In graphene oxide you have double bonded oxygen, and in graphene hydroxide you have an OH group. The electrons are delocalised (fully mobile). The piece is 50nm long but only 0.1 nm thick. These C6 structures are extremely stable. You can make brake pads out of this. It is not biologically decomposable.

These nanoscale structures can best be described as razor blades. These razor blades are injected into the body. Nano-scale, tiny razor blades. Only one atom layer thick. Relatively wide and high. They are razors, biologically not decomposable. The OH (hydroxy) groups can split off a proton. When the proton is split off, they gain a negative charge spread out over the whole system.

It is basically an acid. It suspends well in water because of the negative charge. So these are razor blades spread homogenously in the liquid. This is basically Russian roulette. You can see it very clearly in this woman. It cuts the blood vessels. The blood vessels have epithel cells as their inner lining. The epithel is extremely smooth. like a mirror. And it is cut up by these razor blades. That is what’s so dangerous.

If you inject the vaccine into a vein, the razors will circulate in the blood and cut up the epithel. The mean thing is that toxicological tests are done in Petri dishes. And there you will not find anything. These are the sharpest imaginable structures because they are only one atom layer thick.

This is a huge molecule which is extremely sharp. I am a specilist in activated carbon. In my doctoral thesis, I have converted graphen oxide to graphene hydroxide. I joined the world’s leading activated carbon manufacturer. After a year I was in charge of new activated carbon products. We bought a small company in Durham, near Newcastle, England. I was in charge of “new carbon products”, Europe-wide. I was in application scouting.

If you perform an autopsy on the victims, you will not find anything. Toxicologists do their tests in Petri dishes. They can’t imagine that there are structures that can cut up blood vessels. There are pictures of coagulated blood coming out of the nose. People bleed to death on the inside. Especially the top athletes who are dropping dead have fast flowing blood. The faster the blood flows, the more damage the razors will do.

As a chemist, if you inject this into the blood, you know you are a murderer.It’s a new material, toxocologists are not aware of it yet. Suddenly it makes sense that victims look like this. And that top athletes with high blood circulation, completely healthy, suddenly drop dead. You see people collapse immediately after vaccination and have a seizure. These people had bad luck in the Russian roulette. Very likely, a vein was hit by the syringe.

The question you have to ask politicians and the question doctors should ask Pfizer, is: Why are these razor blades in the vaccine?

Now they want to force vaccinate children from the age of 5.

This guy is Dr. Szekeres, president of the Austrian medical board… [see video]

“Off-label” means the vaccination is not approved. Yet they inject it already.

You can only call this a death shot at this point.

[Dr. Szekeres speaks]

A pediatrician? Do you think a pediatrician understands what graphene oxide is? There is another interview where he says he thinks it is “good” from a medical standpoint to vaccinate the population by force. An important concept in science is disputation. A scientific debate. The basis of medicine or pharmaceutics is chemistry. This doctor has no idea about chemistry.

Completely new substances unknown to nature are brought in (with the vaccines). Everyone is talking about the messenger RNA which has complex effects. The theory of mRNA is complex. But every chemist understands what this (the graphene hydroxide) does.

You see the mRNA story is possibly a diversion.

I cannot imagine anyone will be able to give me, as a carbon specialist, a proper explanation why these carbon razor blades are in the vaccine.

This is war.

They distract us with the messenger RNA. But people cannot collapse that quickly from that, right after the injection. Something else is going on. And this effect should be studied.

He claims to be a specialist. Apparently the Austrian doctors don’t have a smarter guy than this one [pointing to Dr. Szekeres]. He is a doctor who doesn’t understand chemistry, or is he a criminal, or he is a mass murderer?

After the Spanish doctor’s study it is official that nanoscale graphen (hydr)oxide is in the vaccine. So it is clear that razor blades are injected. So he [Dr. Szekeres] is probably incompetent. If you want to inject a whole population by force, you have to do your homework extremely carefully. Because if there is something wrong in the injection you will kill the whole population of a country. You have to weigh the risk. How dangerous is corona? How dangerous is the injection?

This guy wonders whether people should be tied up before being injected. And he’s the top doctor. Are the doctors in Austria so incompetent that they don’t understand the basic chemistry medicine is based on?

Then they should surrender their license!

Any doctor in Austria, who, after this information is now public, continues to inject this, is a murderer.

I am not some guy in the carbon field. I doctored in this area. I worked for the world’s biggest carbon manufacturer. In the area of new carbon products, I was the only expert in Europe. I’m pretty much the only European who visited other experts in Pittsburgh.

After this I started my own activated carbon company. I resinified paper and turned it into activated carbon membranes. You could cut your hands with this charred paper. It was extremely sharp. I have a good idea of what the graphene hydroxide does.

It is Russian roulette.

Do you hit the vein or not?

Does it stay in the muscle? Then it is less toxic.

But if you hit a vein, and the batches contain different amounts of GHO, then you have to know you are cutting people from the inside. And it is a highly intelligent poison. Because a normal toxicologist who works with Petri dishes, cannot find it, because it doesn’t move. Toxocologists just don’t expect any nonoscale razors.

But I can say as a chemist that we are absolutely certain that graphene hydroxide is in there. These are nanoscale razor blades. Now they want to inject children with these nano-sized razors.

I want Dr. Szekeres to explain what these razor blades are doing in these injections. And he needs to explain this to his boss Mr. Schallenberg (Austrian Chancellor), too. He’s probably a consultant for the Austrian prime minister Mr. Schallenberg.

Mr. Schallenberg, who is a lawyer, is responsible for choosing the right consultants. If he imposes this vaccine mandate on all of Austria he HAS to select the right consultants. He’s a lawyer, he doesn’t know medicine. But it’s his job to select competent consultants. And he is responsible if he selects incompetent consultants.

As a chemist, I vouch for the fact that these are nanoscale razor blades.”

continued from 13:01 –>

You can make braking pads from carbon structures that last forever. This material has zero biological degradability. It stays in the body forever. Even if people don’t drop dead immediately, it cuts up the blood vessels little by little.

It destroys the heart. All the heart attacks. All the strokes. As a doctor, you have to ask, where is this coming from?

If you understand that razors are being injected, it is clear why all the cardiovascular diseases appear. The heart is cut up. The brain is cut up. Blood vessels are cut up.

These graphene structures (aka monolayer carbon or monolayer graphite) are so stable. Every chemist knows this. They are not degradable. The structure is 50 nm long and 0.1 nm thick. Of course it is a razor. Every chemist knows it is.

The epithel cells are extremely smooth for a good reason, but become rough when cut up like this and things stick to it. By now every idiot can inject this. And when they hit a vein…

Soon pharmacists will be allowed to inject too.

Yes, to me, this is Russian roulette.

Here’s a Petri dish. A normal toxicologist tests using a Petri dish. The material is declared an “experimental vaccine” for a reason. They don’t know what will happen. Every vaccinated subject has to sign that they take full responsibility. It will take 50 years until the contracts with Pfizer will be published.

What is in these contracts? Why 50 years?

In Germany or Austria, there is nobody with my expertise. The leading German carbon specialist Dr. Harmut von Kienle was my mentor for one year. I wrote my thesis in this field. I started my company in this field and won a business plan competition in Wolfsburg. I won DM 175,000 (€87,500) in the competition. I received venture capital to the tune of 6 million DM (€3 million). I had 10 developers to develop these new carbon products. I know what I am talking about.

Any chemist in the chat is invited to refute me or give another opinion.

Yes, please. That would be interesting.

You are all invited. Tell me I’m wrong.

Sir Karl Popper explained the fundamentals of science. Hypothesis – refutation. Popper said that it is better to kill theories than to kill humans. The whole population is supposed to be injected. Exactly like Karl Popper says, if you continue to ride this murderous theory, you have to be extremely careful. They are the first to impose a vaccine mandate.

They are killing the whole Austrian nation.

Mr. Schallenberg is responsible for this.He needs the right consultants.

We had an Austrian once who brought suffering and death over Europe. I am appealing to you to share this video in all channels. Mr Scallenberg needs thousands or hundreds of thousands of letters. He must know that this is a razor, this is a means to kill. And if he knows this and continues, he is a mass murderer.

He will walk in Hitler’s footsteps. This has to come out now. I am ready to talk to anyone about this material.

As a chemist, I say these are razor blades.