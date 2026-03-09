The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Markker's avatar
Markker
5h

I remember seeing these videos at the time and was horrified by what he said would happen. It put me into a severe worry state because of all the family and friends who took them, especially those althletic ones. My daughter's friend trained and ran both the London and Paris marathons. I was so nervous during these runs. She was/is absolutely fine. However, she took on these runs for cancer/hospice charities, because her dear mother diagnosed with stage 4 turbo cancer, which we know is but one of the injuries from the injections. I anticipated that everyone I knew would be dead by now and they're not. I can't let myself worry as I did.

Reply
Share
Orli and the team's avatar
Orli and the team
5h

Thank you Margaret, I remember clear those moments, his wife is speaking about Directed Energy Weapons and neurostrike, the same technologies used for "Havana Syndrome" aka NIH Anomolus incidents, that provokes NKBI non kinetic brain injury, for "targeted individuals" to provoked mental illness through artificial psychosis and more..

Her description fits others, paralize to the point of not being able to talk, pain, breathing problems, not being able to stand.. and finish with a great exhaustion, if you survive this it follows nights unable to sleep, painful electrocutions, or vibrations depending who describe it Sadly doctors d did to help him adequately by putting him on a ventilator when he was already exhausted.. A description from my dear friend on her first attack is "feeling like an electricity crosses your heart" "a painful sensation, and I would add that it displaces the biofield position around the body, for those that identify charas it affects the heart charka, located in the heart behind the externon.

There is something that calls my attention is that he was given adrenaline, normally it is my understanding that this is done previous extraction of organs, but I am not sure, maybe you Margaret can share your views.. He died in the hospital, not in jail, the police occurrence happened in a previous occasion I believe many months before.. His wife was then heavy pregnant.. He is not the only one that is taken out with a possible neurostrike, this is going on for years but the medical professionals are maintained in the ignorance on heart attacks and other neurological symptoms may be artificially provoked by energy directed to that person.. Therefore most have no clue...

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture