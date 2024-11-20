Rep. Nancy Mace Introduces Legislation to Ban Biological Men from Using the Ladies Room, and Receives a Death Threat
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/bubblebathgirl/status/1858978153701798398?s=46
The Video
The Thread
Source: https://x.com/farmgirlcarrie/status/1858930619579068734?s=46
I am unable to download the video but please click on the above link to see it for yourself. WARNING: It is vicious.
The Thread
LET US PRAY
Father God,
We REBUKE this evil and ask for special protection for Sen. Nancy Mace. We ask her Angels to protect her lest she hurt her foot! Open the doors that need to be opened for her, and close those that need to be closed.
Keep her strong in Your power, Your will, Your light and love, Holy Father. Under Your wings, please let Sen. Mace feel the power of your love and grace, as well as Your safety. Speak to her, Oh Lord, over all the noise!
Let Sen. Mace have all her hope in only You, Dear Lord. Let her find peace in You, and let her soul rest in Your safety. Speak to her, guide and lead her in all of Your ways.
We ask this in the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
Thank you Margaret and thank you Rep. Nancy Mace. My prayer is that the vile threat maker gets what he has coming to him!
Just because you dress it up, slap makeup on it and rearrange its plumbing does not automatically mean gender changes anymore than if I stood in my garage long enough I might become
a car.
Poor ole Johnson, in a DESPERATE attempt to keep feathers from ruffling from the
LBGTQ whatever brigade, utters word salad when queried
I don't want to share a bathroom or locker room (marked WOMEN)
with some crossdresser
I also think of the times I have seen little children in locker rooms with their mothers
To think of some guy rigged up as a chick nearby gives me more than pause
That woman who called out a crossdresser in a locker room of a gym was severely
censored
AND don't even go there about being whatever phobic
Phobia is fear
I am NOT fearful, I am disgusted we have stooped this far in our country
to acknowledge DEPRAVITY as good