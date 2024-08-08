Reports Surface: Maybe There's More to this Story
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Video
Reports
20 year old kid
Got within 150 yards of President Trump with an AR-15
Flew a drone for sight surveillance
Rangefinder discovered on him and then he was “lost”.
Advanced explosive devices on him
No military training
Sniper not placed on the water tower, the most obvious spot for a coubter-sniper
Suspect’s home searched “on the night of”, possibly no silverware, no trash
House reported to look “extremely clean”, almost like a medical lab
… and this Colonel knew “nothing”! Had not even “heard” that Americans believe there is “more to the story”…
Do you think these government “hearings” are fake?
… and did you listen carefully? What about this,
So true
Short answer: yes