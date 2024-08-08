Share The Rebel Patient™

20 year old kid

Got within 150 yards of President Trump with an AR-15

Flew a drone for sight surveillance

Rangefinder discovered on him and then he was “lost”.

Advanced explosive devices on him

No military training

Sniper not placed on the water tower, the most obvious spot for a coubter-sniper

Suspect’s home searched “on the night of”, possibly no silverware, no trash