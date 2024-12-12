The Tweet

What Grok Says

I asked it, "How and why was Rep. Nancy Mace attacked at the Capital?", it answers,

Rep. Nancy Mace reported being physically accosted at the U.S. Capitol on December 10, 2024. Here's a summary based on available information: **How the Incident Occurred:** - The incident took place in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill. According to reports, James McIntyre, a 33-year-old man from Illinois, allegedly approached Mace to shake her hand. However, accounts differ on the nature of the interaction: - Mace claimed she was "physically accosted" by McIntyre, describing the action as aggressive, leading to minor injuries where she needed a wrist brace and ice for her arm. - Witnesses and some reports suggested that McIntyre simply shook her hand, with some describing it as an "exaggerated, aggressive" handshake but not an assault. **Why the Incident Happened:** - Mace suggested that the attack was in response to her advocacy for protecting women's spaces, particularly her vocal opposition to transgender rights. She has been notably active in pushing for legislation that would ban transgender women from using women's restrooms in federal buildings, including the Capitol. - This has been linked to her recent actions against transgender rights, including a specific measure targeting Rep.-elect Sarah McBride from Delaware, who is set to become the first transgender person in Congress. - However, some eyewitnesses and advocates present at the event reported that McIntyre was interacting with Mace over issues related to transgender youth in foster care, suggesting his actions were more about advocacy than aggression. **Aftermath:** - McIntyre was arrested by Capitol Police and charged with assaulting a government official. He pleaded not guilty in court and was released with conditions to stay away from Mace and not enter Washington, D.C. - The incident has sparked controversy, with debates over whether Mace's account of being assaulted aligns with other witnesses' descriptions. Media and social media posts have reflected this division, with some accusing Mace of exaggerating or misrepresenting the event to further her political stance on transgender issues. The information available shows a clear discrepancy between Mace's claims and the accounts of some witnesses, highlighting the complex interplay of politics, advocacy, and personal interactions in such high-profile incidents.

Do You Believe Her?

How can witnesses who are standing right there not have seen anything?

Have you ever had someone shake your hand so hard that it was like a vice grip and it brought tears to your eyes?

I have. I was only age sixteen when it happened. After being introduced to someone's husband in a grocery store, he shook my hand so hard that I thought my hand was going to break. My eyes teared up right away.

It was so unexpected and evil that I simply tolerated the pain and waited for him to let go.

If I had screamed or lashed out at him, everyone would have been shocked at what was happening and what he could have done to me.

His face had a sick expression on it, a sadistic and evil glee. It was a very passive-aggressive way for a man to injure a woman. It was cowardess.

I don't know why he did that to me. No one knew. Because I didn't react or respond (I have a very high pain tolerance), no one could tell anything was wrong. No one.

I didn't tell anyone. You're the only one that I've ever told. I forgot about it until now, but I know it forever affected my subconscious mind because I am now ready to kick anyone who tries that again.

I have little, petite hands. A man with a big grip could surely squish my hand upon an evil handshake. So I understand that injury and why no one would understand its nature. But I don't understand how her arm would also have been injured to the point of needing an ice pack, other than to say that he must have used his other hand to squish her arm at the same time.

I believe her.

