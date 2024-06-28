Here are people and resources for suing for medical malpractice, loss of companionship, or medical negligence.

Before You Decide to Sue

1. Watch Scott Schara’s Presentation

I highly recommend you watch Scott Schara’s commentary video and consider his advice. His recommendation is complete with a downloadable PowerPoint presentation.

I have provided all links to Scott's video and podcast and transcribed it for you here:

Don't know who Scott Schara is?

Scott is Grace’s Dad and he is suing Ascension Health in Wisconsin for medical negligence and loss of companionship due to hospital killing protocols that drugged Grace, a Special Needs 19-year old young lady. The heart wrenching reality is that Scott and his wife Cindy were forced to watch their beautiful daughter die live on FaceTime.

Read about Scott Schara’s Efforts

Scott Schara’s Substack

See Scott’s Website

https://oursmazinggrace.net

See Grace Schara’s Website and Follow Her Lawsuit Here

https://graceschara.com

Watch Two Movies: A Civil Action” and “Bleedout”

As recommended by Scott in his presentation above, watch these two movies before deciding to sue:

Understand What They Are Doing to Rebecca Charles

They are all in on it.

In response to the lack of finding a lawyer who will represent her for the “death by hospital protocol” of her daughter Danielle, Rebecca Charles still stands strong - without a lawyer.

So if you don't have $300,000 to $600,000 or more for a lawsuit, you may also end up like Rebecca, without a lawyer.

This case is in Nassau County, New York. Rebecca filed on her own, waited beyond the deadline until a request to dismiss the case was filed, and still awaits a lawyer.

See Rebecca’s Substack and support her efforts here:

1. Rebecca Charles’ Substack:

2. Rebecca’s GiveSendGo:

https://www.givesendgo.com/JusticeforDanielle

3. Visit Rebecca’s Website

www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com

4. Death by Hospital Protocol APP

Rebecca self-funded this so that we can help one another. Enroll and tell us what happened to your loved one. Name the hospital and doctors, so people can stay away from them.

For iPhone: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/dbhp/id6478464423

For Android Phone users download: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.letsol.apps.dbhp

P.S. Remember, information is power. Use Death by Hospital Protocol App to stay informed and protect your loved ones. Download it today and join a growing community of advocates for change.

Part 2: After You Decide to Sue

You will approach a process called “discovery”, where your lawyers have the opportunity to ask questions that the other side has to answer.

Baliwick News’ Katherine Watts has prepared this extraordinary list of questions to ask. See here:

If you observe additional information or resources, please offer them as a comment or personal message. Thank you!

