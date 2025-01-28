Here are people and resources for suing for medical malpractice, loss of companionship, or medical negligence.

Remember that if you had a loved one die of “Covid” in the hospital, you should request the medical and billing records. Once you realize that you have a legal case, decide whether it is worth the emotional and monetary investment of time and inconvenience. The balance is that you may receive validation and some measure of recompense, with perhaps the biggest gain being the increased publicity and awareness that you can raise, so that others may open their eyes and see the demons working inside hospitals.

Do the Hospital Killing Protocols Still Exist Today?

Yes. I have three instances in the last three weeks, and all three people were saved, now discharged from the hospital. One was in the ICU.

Recent Cases

The first person had a cough and fever, weakness and nausea. They admitted her to the regular floor. Her persistent Covid nasal swab tests came back negative and her husband slept on a cot in her hospital room. They took forever, but once they inquired about giving steroids, WALA! she went on steroids and begged to go home. However, she was still on oxygen and couldn’t walk without severe shortness of breath. A couple days later, she was walking up and down the hall with ease, leading to her discharge on a Saturday night. By the time I arrived on scene at her house, the second patient could neither speak nor understand what was being said. She was otherwise in no apparent distress. Her pulse was strong but irregularly irregular, so her diagnosis was atrial fibrillation with mini-stroke. I told the family to follow the ambulance to the hospital and do shifts to stay with her overnights. Just a few days later, her diagnoses were confirmed. She is home, doing fine. The third person called me from the ER and we happened to be out of town literally 10 minutes from him. Once I walked in and saw that they had placed a central line (an iv that goes up to the heart to test that he was getting enough fluids but not too much), I knew that was a recipe to fast-track him straight into the ICU, the only place where it could be monitored. In front of the ER nurse, I asked him if he wanted to be put on a ventilator, should he have trouble breathing. He immediately said, “No, I don’t want any heroic measures.” The nurse and I met eyes and that’s when I knew that she knew that I was on to them. Within less than 24 hours, he was out of the ICU and then out of the hospital.

Make no mistake: no one wants to be in a hospital. They’re still killing people.

I shudder to think that if I had not been there, they would have been trapped in the (killing) system and completely unaware that they were at any risk at all!

And right now, I have a woman in a cardiac ICU after having a heart attack and stent placement just days ago. She’s in New Jersey, has no family or friends, and is irritable and disgusted with her care.

Furthermore, she said that the nurses stopped talking to her. When I call, no one picks up the phone.

What do you think they are doing to her?

Before You Decide to Sue

1. Watch Scott Schara’s Presentation

I highly recommend you watch Scott Schara’s commentary video and consider his advice. His recommendation is complete with a downloadable PowerPoint presentation.

I have provided all links to Scott's video and podcast and transcribed it for you here:

Don't know who Scott Schara is?

Scott is Grace’s Dad and he is suing Ascension Health in Wisconsin for medical negligence and loss of companionship due to hospital killing protocols that drugged Grace, a Special Needs 19-year old young lady. The heart wrenching reality is that Scott and his wife Cindy were forced to watch their beautiful daughter die live on FaceTime.

Read about Scott Schara’s Efforts

Scott Schara’s Substack

See Scott’s Website

https://oursmazinggrace.net

See Grace Schara’s Website and Follow Her Lawsuit Here

https://graceschara.com

Watch Two Movies: A Civil Action” and “Bleedout”

As recommended by Scott in his presentation above, watch these two movies before deciding to sue:

Understand What They Are Doing to Rebecca Charles

They are all in on it.

In response to the lack of finding a lawyer who will represent her for the “death by hospital protocol” of her daughter Danielle, Rebecca Charles still has no lawyer.

So if you don't have $300,000 to $600,000 or more for a Covid-related lawsuit, you may also end up without a lawyer.

See Rebecca’s Substack and support her efforts here:

1. Rebecca Charles’ Substack:

2. Rebecca’s GiveSendGo:

https://www.givesendgo.com/JusticeforDanielle

3. Visit Rebecca’s Website

www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com

4. Death by Hospital Protocol APP

Rebecca self-funded this so that we can help one another. Enroll and tell us what happened to your loved one. Name the hospital and doctors, so people can stay away from them.

For iPhone: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/dbhp/id6478464423



For Android Phone users download: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.letsol.apps.dbhp

P.S. Remember, information is power. Use Death by Hospital Protocol App to stay informed and protect your loved ones. Download it today and join a growing community of advocates for change by identifying hospitals that kill.

Part 2: After You Decide to Sue

You will approach a process called “discovery”, where your lawyers have the opportunity to ask questions that the other side has to answer.

Baliwick News’ Katherine Watts has prepared this extraordinary list of questions to ask. See here:

If you observe additional information or resources, please offer them as a comment or personal message. Thank you!

WHAT I REALLY THINK

They’re still killing. And as long as they keep paying hospitals, they will continue to kill.

EXCEPT that RFK Jr and Children’s Health Defense (CHD) has been running a bus around the country, with hundreds of individuals standing up and recording their stories of hospital deaths on video.

So RFK Jr KNOWS.

But did he ever mention it once while campaigning?

Is he saving this as a grand chess move for after TOMORROW, when he gets confirmed as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services?

Or is he going to bail on the American people?

