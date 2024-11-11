RESPECT! Happy Veteran's Day to Those Who Served, and Their Families
May All Our Military Come Home! And Happy Belated 249th to Our Marines, from Yesterday's Anniversary!
Happy 249th, US Marines
More Surprises
People Helping Our Veterans
I searched, “People helping veterans”:
Source: https://x.com/queenofrespawn/status/1848004231304749397?s=46
This need was greatly met ⬆️ ❤️!
A Need to Meet 👇
Veteran donation link for a shelter for this married couple:
http://paypal.me/codeofvets
Source: https://x.com/codeofvets/status/1852152538113675638?s=46
New Need
Source: https://x.com/codeofvets/status/1855576340675830186?s=46
Donation link: http://paypal.me/codeofvets
A Need MET! 👇
Source: https://x.com/codeofvets/status/1854926349108154777?s=46
Source:
https://purplehearthomesusa.org/
A Current Need: Licensed Contractor in NC to Help a Veteran who is in a Wheelchair
Source: https://x.com/codeofvets/status/1854675627020108050?s=46
A Need to Stop Foreclosure on Veteran’s House
He passed away, leaving wife a two children in need.
Source: https://x.com/codeofvets/status/1854670975457280165?s=46
T2T: Tunnel to Towers Foundation
Provides mortgage-free homes to Veterans and first responders with young children.
Link: https://t2t.org/
THANK YOU AND A PRAYER
Thank you to all our military and Veterans for your service! May our military be ever blessed! And may our Veterans be better cared for than ever before! May God shine His light and love on each one of you, and let you walk in peace, safety, and happiness for all the days of your lives, in Jesus’ Name! Amen!
You are the one and only who is recognizing and honoring Veterans Day on Substack so far today. Boy, that sure says alot about the other American content creators in the SS space doesn't it. Thank you.
Thank you
I am deeply honored to have had the privilege of serving our nation
as a Navy line officer throughout the years of Vietnam
I would do it again in a heart beat.
Today I think of my father who served 30 years as a
Navy Medical Service Corps officer and then 8 more as an adviser in
I Corps Vietnam.
I also think of friends who served who feel privileged also
God bless our nation.