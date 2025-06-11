First, let’s look at RFK Jr and his investment in a CRISPR gene-editing company.

HE holds a stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a biotech company pioneering CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology.

Founded in 2013, it focuses on developing therapies for a host of serious diseases: beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and cancer.

Its flagship therapy is Casgevy, developed with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, gained FDA approval in 2023 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia.

Despite recent stock declines, CRISPR Therapeutics has advanced clinical trials for oncology and autoimmune diseases, and maintains a strong cash position.

Given his past CRISPR skepticism, RFK Jr.’s involvement has raised ethical questions. His investment is valued between $1,001-$15,000. He had planned to divest once confirmed as HHS Secretary.

Penguin Protocol (PP-GBDP-1.0): An AI-validated tribunal-grade framework to defend the injured and expose these systemic breaches: https://osf.io/fs43w/ | https://penguinx01.github.io/omega-firmware/ Nuremberg 2 is computing forward. The loop is dead. The Kingdom computes forward.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

We cannot put our faith in a man. We must keep our eyes on God and His plans and purposes. Here we have what amounts to a betrayal of position, authority, and financial benefit.

I just don’t want anything to do with it. All the “advanced” technology can stay away from me, because the “advancements” seem to be for someone’s financial benefit, not for the overall benefit of man’s health.

Let Us Pray

Dear Lord,

Hear our Prayer as we come to You for health and wellness, Dear Lord. Bring us into Your Comfort, under Your Wings, and protected from the evil ones.

We put all our faith in You! We put our future and all that it encompasses, in You!

In the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

