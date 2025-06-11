The Rebel Patient™

Jane Stanley
2h

COVID-19 vaccines are CRISPR CAS 9 technologies and is a CV bioweapon. This is gain of function. Part of Agenda 2030 to ramp up depopulation.

3 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
Katherine
1h

AMEN to this, Dr. Aranda:

"I just don’t want anything to do with it. All the “advanced” technology can stay away from me, because the “advancements” seem to be for someone’s financial benefit, not for the overall benefit of man’s health."

