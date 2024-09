We have each been on our own journey. I loved hearing what RFK Jr has to say about his road, and how it led him to God.

Let us not be afraid to tell of our God! Only He can transform us from the inside! And let us cry out for people to accept Christ as their personal Savior!

Remember to be BOLD! Preach the saving grace of The Most High! Give credit where credit is due! And keep talking about God!

Leave a comment

Share