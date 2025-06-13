Before we delve in, note that in my previous article Comment, I said to watch what the American Academy of Pediatrics said about RFK Jr’s new picks. Because they were this mad that he got rid of the 17 Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) members:

They have not yet responded to RFK Jr’s picks, although they posted two days ago that they were “being attacked”:

My Point

Since the AAP was so angry at RFK Jr firing the 17 members, I wanted to know if they would also be mad at the new picks. Because if they like the new picks, then I know that’s a bad sign for the rest of us. Since they haven’t posted their opinion, we are still waiting on it.

I will discuss the 8 new picks in general, along with problems with the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), then bring you each new pick.

Lastly, I go back and give you the comments on this thread:

The Tweet

The Video

RFK Jr said,

“The“new slate includes highly credentialed scientists, leading public-health experts, and some of America’s most accomplished physicians"

"Robert W. Malone, MD, is a physician-scientist and biochemist known for his early contributions to mRNA vaccine technology. He conducted foundational research in the late 1980s on lipid-mediated mRNA delivery, which laid the groundwork for later developments in mRNA-based therapeutics. Dr. Malone has held academic positions at institutions including the University of California, Davis, and the University of Maryland, and has served in advisory roles for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense. His expertise spans molecular biology, immunology, and vaccine development."

A word on Dr. Robert Malone, because there were so many comments about him.

MALONE

This has also gone a bit viral, the profits some made. RFK Jr on Dr. Paul Offitt: Sold his Patent on the vaccine for $186 million, and then said he “won the lottery” because of his vote on the ACIP Committee.

and

“They are lawless” ~Dr. Robert Malone

Dr. Malone’s Response

The Full Interview

A Review of the 8 Picks

8 RFK Jr Appointments to the ACIP Committee:

Joseph R. Hibbeln, MD Martin Kulldorff, MD, PhD Retsef Levi, PhD Robert W. Malone, MD Cody Meissner, MD James Pagano, MD Vicky Pebsworth, OP, PhD, RN Michael A. Ross, MD

1. Joseph R. Hibbeln, MD

2. Martin Kulldorff, MD, PhD

3. Retsef Levi, PhD

4. Robert W. Malone, MD

5. Cody Meissner, MD

6. James Pagano, MD

7. Dr. Vicky Pebsworth, OP, PhD, RN

8. Michael A. Ross, MD

Thread Comments

- Mark Benjamin, United Press International, UPI Investigates: The Vaccine Conflict



There are few parents of young children today who remember the disastrous introduction of the first Rotavirus vaccine in June, 1998 and its withdrawal from the market due to adverse events only 13 months later. Of course, the parents of children who experienced severe bowel intussusception, like the child described in UPI's investigative piece quoted above, remember it all too well.



The Rotashield introduction and withdrawal was such a fiasco it triggered a Congressional investigation, and a blistering report from the Committee on Government Reform which was released on August 21, 2000 and titled, Conflicts in Vaccine Policy (HERE).



And who would you guess was at the center of the Congressional report's criticism? You guessed it: Dr. Paul Offit.

People often ask me how the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) went from recommending 10 vaccines for children in the mid-1980s to the bursting-at-the-seams 36 vaccine schedule of today. My answer, which always surprises people, is a four-letter acronym: ACIP.



ACIP? Most people have never heard of it, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Locked away inside a single page on the CDC website, the ACIP is described as:



"15 experts in fields associated with immunization who have been selected by the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide advice and guidance to the Secretary, the Assistant Secretary for Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the control of vaccine-preventable diseases. The Committee develops written recommendations for the routine administration of vaccines to children and adults in the civilian population; recommendations include age for vaccine administration number of doses and dosing interval, and precautions and contraindications. The ACIP is the only entity in the federal government that makes such recommendations. [emphasis added]."



The ACIP is a remarkably powerful committee of appointees. Let's say you're Merck, a giant pharmaceutical company with vaccines as a primary business line. And, let's say you have invested several hundred million dollars in developing a vaccine. Just for fun, let's imagine the vaccine you have developed is for Rotavirus. Let's say you would like to sell your vaccine to as many people as possible.



Well, if you're Merck, and if you want to sell your new Rotavirus to as many people as possible, you can pass through one door and one door only: the ACIP. If the ACIP approves your vaccine, you can write your ticket. If the ACIP denies your vaccine? Zero. As Congress' report notes:



"The recommendation [by the ACIP] for routine use of a vaccine is tantamount to a Federal mandate for vaccine use."



It's almost hard to comprehend the amount of pressure pharma would be under to "manage" the ACIP and give their vaccines the best possible chance for approval – there are literally billions of dollars at stake for a single vaccine.



Enter Dr. Paul Offit. With Merck's funding and support, he filed a patent for a Merck-sponsored Rotavirus vaccine on December 9, 1994. Four years later, as his own vaccine was going through trials and no Rotavirus vaccines were YET on the U.S. vaccine schedule, Offit was appointed to the ACIP as a voting member of the committee.



Of course, Offit was well aware that a competing vaccine for Rotavirus made by Wyeth was years ahead of his own vaccine and preparing for a presentation to the ACIP in the near future. In fact, he joined the ACIP only three weeks before the committee voted to approve Wyeth's Rotashield vaccine for the Vaccines for Children program (Offit voted "yes."). What's so bad about voting for another company's vaccine for Rotavirus vaccine when you are developing a competing product? Congress explains:



"Members of the ACIP are allowed to vote on a recommendation for one company's

vaccine even if they have financial ties to a competing firm developing a similar vaccine.

For example, in the case of the rotavirus vaccine, the vaccine before the advisory committee was developed by Wyeth-Lederle. However, Merck and SmithKline29 Beecham had rotavirus vaccines under development. A recommendation for Wyeth- Lederle's vaccine would help pave the way for future recommendations for the products of Merck and SmithKline-Beecham. While ACIP members with ties to Wyeth-Lederle were not allowed to vote on recommendations for the rotavirus vaccine, those with ties to Merck and SmithKline-Beecham were allowed to vote.



This stands in stark contrast to the policies of the FDA. In discussions with FDA staff on this specific issue they informed the Committee staff that when the VRBPAC is deliberating the licensure of a vaccine, a company is considered affected [an affected company is one with a direct interest] if they are direct competitors of the manufacturer of the vaccine being considered. They further clarified that that this policy was in place because of the competing interest of the affected company and not because of concerns about the release of proprietary information."



Dr. Paul Offit joined the ACIP three weeks before they voted on a Rotavirus vaccine manufactured by Wyeth to be added to the vaccine schedule. He held a patent on a competing vaccine.



It's almost incomprehensible, and certainly shows the worst of how pharma games the US Vaccine system. It's hard to believe, but this story actually gets worse.



As we know from above, this initial vaccine that Paul Offit voted to approve was pulled from the market one short year later because of the level of adverse events affecting children. From the report:



"A product was placed on the market that had to be withdrawn within one year because it was injuring the children it was meant to protect."



Perhaps worse, and even more shocking, was the timing of the ACIP vote to approve Rotashield:



"A particularly troubling aspect of the deliberations on the 'RotaShield' vaccine is the sequence of events. The ACIP Committee voted to recommend universal vaccinations of infants before the FDA licensure of the vaccine. Officials of the CDC acknowledged that they knew of no other instance where this has happened."



Wait a minute. They approved the vaccine for universal use in kids before the FDA licensed the product? Why, that stands in rather marked contrast to the reassuring words of Dr. Renee Jenkins, President of the American Academy of Pediatrics:



"The vaccine schedule undergoes vigorous scientific and evidence-based review each year…The vaccine schedule has evolved over the past 50 years based on scientific evidence."



It appears Paul Offit joined the ACIP to ensure he could influence the approval of the Rotavirus vaccine, from which he would later benefit greatly when his own version of rotavirus vaccine was approved. Not surprisingly, Paul Offit voted yes on every action he could relating to the approval of Wyeth's vaccine. But, when the vaccine was being pulled from the market, Offit abstained:



"Dr. Offit began his tenure on ACIP in October of 1998. Out of four votes pertaining to the ACIP's rotavirus statement, he voted yes three times, including voting for the inclusion of the rotavirus vaccine in the VFC program. Dr. Offit abstained from voting on the ACIP's rescission of the recommendation of the rotavirus vaccine for routine use. He stated at the meeting, 'I'm not conflicted with Wyeth, but because I consult with Merck on the development of rotavirus vaccine, I would still prefer to abstain because it creates a perception of conflict.'"



Approve it? "Yes." Approve it? "Hell yes!" Approve it? "Absolutely." It's hurting a bunch of kids, we need to pull it! "Umm….I have a conflict, gotta go."



Unbelievable.



On February 23, 2006 the ACIP voted to add Paul Offit's vaccine, Rotateq, to the U.S. Immunization schedule. As we all know, Dr. Offit has conceded this vaccine "made him rich." An analyst for Merck notes, "At a cost of $187.50 for the three-dose series, RotaTeq is one of the most expensive vaccines to date; by 2009, the company forecasts that the vaccine could bring in as much as $500 million in annual revenue."



In May 2008, it was reported that, "Later in 2007, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that there were 117 confirmed cases of intussusception among recipients of Rotateq between March 2006 and June 2007."



Also, in 2008 it was reported that, "The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an update to the product label for Merck & Co.'s Rotateq vaccine to include the report of a death of a recipient due to an intestinal obstruction."

In 2008, Medical Science Monitor published a study critical of Paul Offit's vaccine (HERE).



It stated: "This study found that, after a significant decline in intussusception adverse events entered into VAERS after the withdrawal of RotaShield, the previous rotavirus vaccine, a significant, rapid increase in intussusception adverse-event reports was observed after the licensing of RotaTeq, the current rotavirus vaccine, on February 3, 2006… From February 3, 2006 through July 31, 2007, a total of 160 (of the 165 reported) intussusception and 11 (of the 16 reported) Kawasaki disease adverse event reports were identified when RotaTeq was administered or co-administered with other vaccines. Time-trend analyses showed that there were significant increases in the total number of intussusception and Kawasaki disease adverse events entered into VAERS in comparison to previous years."



And the study concluded:



"Based on the preceding realities, it would seem that the ACIP recommendations for the universal use of RotaTeq were, at best, premature and unwarranted. It is important that healthcare providers continue to report adverse events that occur following RotaTeq vaccine so that more information may be gleaned about its safety profi le, and those patients that may have experienced an adverse effect of RotaTeq vaccination should be advised that they may be eligible for compensation from the no-fault National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP).



The acceptance of RotaTeq vaccination for the US market may be significantly limited by its apparent lack of economic savings, and given the fact that it may alter disease patterns of intussusception/ Kawasaki disease, so that they occur with greater frequency among segments of the population that previously had only limited experience with such conditions. Moreover, if the serious adverse events being reported following vaccination with RotaTeq are indeed vaccine related, then, like the previous rotavirus RotaShield, RotaTeq should be immediately withdrawn from the US market."



As of January 2009, Rotateq remains on the market. J.B. Handley is co-founder of Generation Rescue and a contributor to Age of Autism. Link: https://www.ageofautism.com/2009/01/dr-paul-offit-fox-in-a-henhouse-the-acip-years-1998-2003.html

The American Medical Association is also urging an “immediate reversal” of the HHS Secretary’s decision to oust all 17 members of the CDC’s vaccine advisory board. Just a day after Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “retired” all 17 remaining advisors on the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the American Medical Association passed an emergency resolution urging the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions to investigate Kennedy’s actions. Tuesday’s resolution directed leadership of the American Medical Association (AMA) to request from the Senate HELP Committee an “investigation into the actions of the Secretary regarding his administration” of the CDC, particularly its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). “Vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce hospitalization and death,” the resolution read, noting that “it is imperative for recommendations to be made without political interference.” The AMA also called for an “immediate reversal” of Kennedy’s removal of all CDC vaccine advisors. “ACIP is comprised of medical experts from several fields of medicine as well as public members,” the AMA wrote in the emergency resolution, noting that the advisors’ recommendations are evidence-based “and informed by input from stakeholders and subject matter experts.” The resolution also called for “sustained public advocacy” in support of ACIP and for the AMA to invest in “evidence-based vaccine advisory structures.” “We do not want to be on the wrong side of history,” Jason Goldman, president of the American College of Physicians (ACP) said, as reported by MedPage Today. The ACP was among the authors of the resolution, alongside the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and other national and state-wide medical associations. The move to replace the entirety of ACIP, according to an official HHS statement on Monday, “is necessary to reestablish public confidence in vaccine science.” The advisory panel “will no longer function as a rubber stamp for industry profit-taking agendas,” the statement continued. Analysts rang the warning bell in response, with Leerink Partners expecting the new committee members to “likely be sympathetic to at least some of RFK’s beliefs regarding alleged dangers of vaccines.” Kennedy’s statements suggest that the new ACIP “could be more critical of vaccines,” the firm continued in its Monday evening note. “We view the complete line change at the ACIP as a potential hindrance to the vaccine development space, as we think the new Committee members may have more restrictive recommendations on vaccine uptake and use,” William Blair added in a note Tuesday morning. Paul Offit, a former ACIP member, told Fierce Pharma Tuesday that in clearing out the committee, Kennedy “is fixing a problem that doesn’t exist.” The Secretary “can point to no specific instance where an ACIP voting member has been unduly influenced by the pharmaceutical industry,” Offit added. “It’s just all innuendo and conspiracy.” Link: https://www.biospace.com/policy/ama-calls-for-senate-probe-into-rfk-jr-after-removal-of-cdc-vaccine-advisors

WHAT I REALLY THINK

This is about as messed up as messed up can be. To choose Dr. Malone, after he sued the beautiful Breggins? And no apology? That is THE END for me.

Because he chose Malone, I’m OUT!

As a reference, and if you already don’t have an opinion about Dr. Malone, this is what Twitter/X’s Grok AI says,

Dr. Robert Malone, a biochemist who contributed to mRNA technology, faces criticism for spreading COVID-19 vaccine misinformation. Critics argue he exaggerates his role as the "inventor" of mRNA vaccines, a claim disputed by experts who credit multiple researchers (). His promotion of unproven treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, along with unfounded theories like "mass formation psychosis," has drawn ire (,). Posts on X highlight his anti-vaccine stance and fringe views, fueling distrust among scientists (,). Supporters, however, view him as a truth-teller censored by mainstream media.

While Grok may think that is accurate, there is another category of opinion: Medical Freedom doctors who think he is a traitor to the profession, and a liar. But they are afraid to speak out, because he sued the Breggins and seems to have a heart of steel.

George Webb (who recently BLOCKED ME for some reason that I don’t know) is said to have followed Malone for years. Here is what he had to say on March 6, 2023:

”If Bob Malone didn’t open the door for emergency authorization of mRNA vaccine and taken of a Billion in bioagent money from DoD and DTRA, I wouldn’t be looking into the real source of Directed Evolution in Alachua, Florida. But it seems the pigs that slopped at the US Gov’t trough now want to be the heroes to protect us from what they sold the government. Something about that is just not right.”

Link: https://x.com/RealGeorgeWebb1/status/1632760198816227329/video/1

Malone had written about Webb, Breggin, Dr. Jane Ruby the day before. George says he “likes” him. George says he likes that Malone likes transparency, and finally admitted he used to work for Alchem. Says George in the above video:

“He forgets he was the Chief Medical Officer, but we are making progress! The CRO of Alchem, Jim Talton at Alchem doesn’t forget the BARDA and DoD Contracts!”

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

Let us look around at the world and then look up at You! Let us keep our dedication to You above all else, HOLY FATHER!

Forgive us of our sins! Show Yourself to us and bring us to Your perfect plan! Lead us! Guide us!

YOU ARE HOLY FOREVER! YOUR NAME IS THE GREATEST! YOUR NAME STANDS ABOVE ALL NAMES, ALL THRONES, ALL DOMINIONS, ALL POWERS, AND ALL POSITIONS IN THE UNIVERSE! ALL THE ANGELS CRY OUT THAT ONLY YOU ARE HOLY! ONLY YOU ARE WORTHY!

WE LIFT YOU UP, FATHER OF ALL HOLINESS, LORD GOD OF ALL THE AGES!

IN THE NAME OF JESUS!

AMEN!

