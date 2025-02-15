Bobby Kennedy will now head not only the Department of Health and Human Services, but the FDA, CDC, NIH, and the NIAID.

The FDA

The CDC

The NIH

The NIAID

Department of Bioethics, NIH

This is Christine Grady, Fauci’s wife and Senior Investigator at the Department of Bioethics, NIH Clinical Center and Chief of the Department of Bioethics at the NIH. As Chief, part of her scope includes,

“international research ethics, as well as ethical issues faced by nurses and other health care providers.”

The Bitchute Link:

“This is HUGE! Medical Ethics should be front and center right now what with Big Pharma and NGOs like the Gates Foundation trying to rush an experimental RNA vaccine to market. In this video I uncover a MASSIVE conflict of interest in the US. Who is Christine Grady? BONUS BOOM near the end.”

On the day RFK Jr was sworn in as HHS Secretary, we had the news on, and I wanted you to see what RFK Jr said about praying to God so that he could help the health of children in our country:

… and then he said despite being told otherwise by others that Trump doesn’t keep his word and that he should get everything in writing….

… and that Trump has kept every promise that he’s ever made to RFK Jr:

WHAT I REALLY THINK

We will never know all the details that go on at the highest levels of government, but the scope of jurisdiction that RFK Jr now has is astounding. May he use it for good.

LET US PRAY

Holy Father,

We love and adore You above all others. Help us, lead us, guide us to Your perfection! As we await the return of Your Son, Our Lord, Jesus Christ, let us serve You above all else! Let us keep our eyes on You!

In the Name of Jesus,

Amen.

Leave a comment

Share The Rebel Patient™