Since Ruser's first discovery, social media has been ablaze with this subject, with countless of military, political, and privacy experts combing the Strava map for new bases or to confirm rumors of older military facilities. Everybody got the treatment, not just the US and Russia. New bases were discovered or confirmed for North Korea, China, Turkey, Iran, Australia, the UK, and others. Mount Yamantau, accusations by the United States that a secret extensive bunker complex of the Russian government or Russian Armed Forces is contained within the mountain, equivalent to the Cheyenne Mountain Complex. Make sure you turn of your FITBIT when entering please. pic.twitter.com/wGWnY6nZSs — four (@FourOctets) January 29, 2018 By far the strangest thing I've seen in the #strava heatmap in North Korea, this doesn't line up with any visible roads or paths, almost like it's underneath the ground... East of Pyongyang. pic.twitter.com/McJjFxZhvf — Entscheidungsschlacht (@austinnelsen) January 28, 2018 Some experts also argue that these routes may not include just exercise tracks and fields only, and may even show patrol routes for military users who forgot to turn off the app. If true, exposing patrol routes could have far more dangerous consequences for the safety of those individuals. Users failed to set up privacy zones This massive leak of military intel happened because military personnel turned on their Strava app to work out while at bases. The app allows users to set up so-called "privacy zones," rectangular areas where the app automatically turns off and doesn't collect GPS info. These zones can be placed over the user's home or work locations to safeguard personal data. Because these zones are unique to each user, they need to be set up before using the app. The problem is that very few users know of them, as the app doesn't prompt users about it during the onboarding process. "A lot of people are going to have to sit thru lectures come Monday morning," said Tobias Schneider, a Middle East political analyst. But this intense prodding over the weekend has unearthed other problems as well. Privacy experts have also warned Strava that by listing top performers for popular tracks or segments, an attacker could infer a user's exercise routes based on known usernames. The Strava app got the attention it was seeking last November, but just not the one it was expecting. SOURCE: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/technology/fitness-tracking-app-accidentally-exposed-military-bases/

The important part isn’t that you can be tracked on a remote military base. It’s that they generate your energy, then manipulate it. And that their technology far surpasses that which we, the masses, think — for we can bet that whatever they say can be used to “help” us is also likely to be used to hurt us.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

They’ve already been brain chipping humanity… and using chips without having to implant them in the brain.

You know they do this, because they have to enact laws against it.

Elon Musk says 1 million will be neurohacked by 2030 as “Augmented Humans”.

CIA and DARPA Whistleblower Dr. Robert Duncan already reported that it is possible to hack the human soul, and it has already been done.

We do live in strange times! Good is called evil, and evil is called good! Cases that should be a shoe in, like Schara v. Ascension Health, have a jury that even in the 11th hour, does not understand that Scott never knew that his daughter, Grace, was made a DNR without his permission!

The world is upside down, but WE CAN RESIST AND KEEP OUR EYES ON THE HEAVENS! At all costs, we must refuse to take any mark implanted in our right hand or forehead — and not just a medical or financial microchip that is for information — remember that the Mark of the Beast is an end-times identification required by the Antichrist in order to buy or sell PLUS it will be given only to those who worship the Antichrist .

“It also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on the ir right hand s or on the ir forehead s…”

The Beast: Worship and War

These times will be filled with earthly wonder and manipulation.

Revelation 13:3-5

New International Version

3 One of the heads of the beast seemed to have had a fatal wound, but the fatal wound had been healed. The whole world was filled with wonder and followed the beast. 4 People worshiped the dragon because he had given authority to the beast, and they also worshiped the beast and asked, “Who is like the beast? Who can wage war against it?”

5 The beast was given a mouth to utter proud words and blasphemies and to exercise its authority for forty-two months.

Revelation 13:7-9

New International Version

7 It was given power to wage war against God’s holy people and to conquer them. And it was given authority over every tribe, people, language and nation. 8 All inhabitants of the earth will worship the beast—all whose names have not been written in the Lamb’s book of life, the Lamb who was slain from the creation of the world.[a]

The second beast was given power to give breath to the image of the first beast, so that the image could speak and cause all who refused to worship the image to be killed.

Let Us Pray

Holy Father God,

Let us keep our eyes on YOU, Holy Lord!!! Let us filter all the bad news we hear and put it through YOUR EYES! Let us RESIST anything that is against YOU! Let us BE STRONG IN OUR FAITH AND DEVOTION TO ONLY YOU!

If anyone causes me to be put on the stage for YOU, Lord, I WILL BE THE FIRST TO PUT MY HEAD IN THE GUILLOTINE! I will NEVER forsake YOU! I will NEVER turn my back on YOU or YOUR SON, OUR LORD, JESUS CHRIST!

NOTHING I have on earth brings my soul its FULL GLORY — ONLY THE BLOOD OF THE LAMB!

I RESOLVE TO BE YOURS, HOLY FATHER! THROUGH WHATEVER LIES AHEAD, NOTHING AND NO ONE WILL EVER RECEIVE MY ADORATION OR WORSHIP, ONLY YOU!

I adore ONLY YOU! I KNOW THE universe is AT YOUR FEET! I know only YOU ARE THE CREATOR! YOU ARE ON HIGH! YOU ARE MY ADORATION! I ADORE ONLY YOU! FOREVERMORE, ONLY YOU RECEIVE ALL MY ADORATION!

IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS!

AMEN

