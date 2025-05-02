The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TruthAndLight's avatar
TruthAndLight
14h

I’ve been saying it— Trump

And RFK are compromised and complicit !!! No one wants to hear it tho!! History lesson: I’m sure the Jews said the same things, in disbelief.

Lesson 2: Lets file bills against it.

We are the 99 percent ; they are the 1 percent !!

Fight !!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Redeemed Dissident's avatar
Redeemed Dissident
14h

"Betrayed" by those with the "power" in this life, but not by the One who safeguards and stewards us now and in what is yet to come!

Bob Dylan's "A Shot of Love" Is A Supernatural Remedy For What Ails You!

https://youtu.be/-buqQ9p6Q30

I need a shot of love

I need a shot of love

[Verse 1]

Don’t need a shot of heroin to kill my disease

Don’t need a shot of turpentine, only bring me to my knees

Don’t need a shot of codeine to help me to repent

Don’t need a shot of whiskey, help me be president

[Chorus]

I need a shot of love

I need a shot of love

[Verse 2]

Doctor, can you hear me? I need some Medicaid

I seen the kingdoms of the world and it’s making me feel afraid

What I got ain’t painful, it’s just bound to kill me dead

Like the men that followed Jesus when they put a price upon His head

[Chorus]

I need a shot of love

I need a shot of love

[Verse 3]

I don’t need no alibi when I’m spending time with you

I’ve heard all of them rumors and you have heard them too

Don’t show me no picture show or give me no book to read

It don’t satisfy the hurt inside nor the habit that it feeds

[Chorus]

I need a shot of love

I need a shot of love

[Verse 4]

Why would I want to take your life?

You’ve only murdered my father, raped his wife

Tattooed my babies with a poison pen

Mocked my God, humiliated my friends

[Chorus]

I need a shot of love

I need a shot of love

[Verse 5]

Don’t want to be with nobody tonight

Veronica not here, Mavis just ain’t right

There’s a man that hates me and he’s swift, smooth and near

Am I supposed to set back and wait until he’s here?

[Chorus]

I need a shot of love

I need a shot of love

[Verse 6]

What makes the wind want to blow tonight?

Don’t even feel like crossing the street and my car ain’t actin’ right

Called home, everybody seemed to have moved away

My conscience is beginning to bother me today

[Chorus]

I need a shot of love

I need a shot of love

[Outro]

I need a shot of love, I need a shot of love

If you’re a doctor, I need a shot of love

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture