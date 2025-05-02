The Tweet

In a shift away from next-generation Covid-19 vaccines, the Trump administration is investing $500 million in a vaccine project championed by two scientists who were recently tapped to serve in senior roles within the National Institutes of Health, according to emails reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. The project involves producing vaccines from chemically inactivated whole viruses, a throwback to how flu vaccines were made decades ago. The goal, one that scientists have chased unsuccessfully for decades, is to make “universal” vaccines that protect against multiple strains of a virus at once. The move is part of what the Department of Health and Human Services is calling Generation Gold Standard, a universal-vaccine technology that officials said represents a shift in funding from Covid-19 projects to studies of more viruses. In a statement, HHS promised, without citing specific evidence, that the platform could adapt to fight RSV, among other pathogens. The shift appears to be a makeover of the Biden administration’s Project NextGen, a $5 billion effort to fund new Covid-19 vaccines that HHS called “wasteful.” Several of the projects within NextGen received stop-work orders in recent weeks. The Generation Gold Standard project includes research on a “universal” flu vaccine co-developed by Dr. Matthew Memoli, who was handpicked by the Trump administration this year as acting director of NIH and now serves as its principal deputy director, and Dr. Jeffery Taubenberger, who was selected in April to be acting director of NIH’s sprawling infectious-diseases institute. In 2021, Memoli opposed mandatory Covid-19 vaccination with shots available at the time and declined to be vaccinated. The project also includes research on a second universal flu vaccine and universal coronavirus vaccines, according to the HHS statement. HHS aims to begin trials of universal coronavirus vaccines by 2026, “with FDA approval targeted for 2029,” HHS officials said in the statement. “Our commitment is clear: every innovation in vaccine development must be grounded in gold standard science and transparency,” Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement. Separately on Wednesday, HHS said it would require placebo testing for new vaccines, which could affect Covid-19 boosters this fall. Universal flu vaccines—aimed to protect against novel flu strains that could spur a pandemic and, potentially, seasonal flu viruses—have for decades been a goal of scientists, including Dr. Anthony Fauci. But no one has succeeded. The primary vaccine that is part of Generation Gold Standard, BPL-1357, has so far completed one preliminary safety trial with 45 participants. An HHS official said further trials are under development. The other vaccine, BPL-24910, has been tested for toxicity, according to a contract issued by HHS, but didn’t appear to have any clinical trials listed in a national registry. BPL-1357 is a universal flu vaccine that consists of four types of inactivated flu viruses. The whole-virus cocktail is delivered in the nose or by injection. Memoli and Taubenberger, who are senior scientists on the preliminary safety study, recorded mild side effects including fever, headaches and pain at the injection site. “It isn’t a eureka moment in terms of approaches,” said Dr. Arnold Monto, co-director of the Center for Respiratory Virus Research and Response at the University of Michigan School of Public Health. He said he would need more data to know how this ranks among a multitude of other universal flu vaccine candidates. “It’s going back to the way certain vaccines were produced in the past.” Whole-virus vaccines can be produced quickly, which makes them potentially useful in a pandemic context, Monto said. They also provoke a good immune response from the body. However the trade-off is that they more frequently produce mild side effects such as pain from the jab and fever, particularly in children,and were largely abandoned decades ago. The main flu vaccines for adults today contain synthetic viral proteins or pieces of viruses that produce those mild side effects less frequently. The money is to come from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or Barda, a center within the HHS that funds measures to protect the public from threats such as pandemics. Former and current HHS officials, who requested anonymity, told the Journal they are startled by the size of the award. NIH labs are typically funded by their respective institutes with money appropriated by Congress. For fiscal year 2023, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, where Memoli and Taubenberger conduct their research, had $856 million budgeted for more than 120 staff scientists. A $500 million transfer “seems like an astronomical number,” said Rick Bright, a flu- vaccine expert and former Barda director who left in 2020 after clashing with HHS leadership. Before becoming health secretary, Kennedy in public comments and on social media accused NIH-funded scientists of profiting off inventions and promised to rid health agencies of conflicts of interest. HHS said in a statement that the universal platform is fully government owned and thus free “from commercial conflicts of interest.” Write to Nidhi Subbaraman at nidhi.subbaraman@wsj.com and Liz Essley Whyte at liz.whyte@wsj.com Article: https://www.wsj.com/health/healthcare/rfk-jr-bets-500-million-on-universal-vaccines-in-shift-from-covid-19-funding-0299d927

Influenza virus persists as an infectious threat, with the annual rise of seasonal influenza and a history of multiple pandemics. Moreover, the existence of multiple animal reservoirs of influenza viruses provides a source for future pandemic viruses, emphasizing the need for a One Health approach to address this pathogen. Current influenza vaccines protect against seasonal influenza, but are largely strain specific, providing little protection against diverse virus strains. The creation of a vaccine capable of providing broad protection against multiple influenza virus strain will enhance immunity against diverse influenza viruses, reducing the morbidity and mortality of this infection. A Phase II study performed by researchers at UTMB, sponsored and overseen by the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease, will test the safety and efficacy of the BPL-1357 vaccine in human subjects. The BPL-1357 vaccine is a two dose, four-component, inactivated vaccine designed by Dr. Jeffrey Taubenberger of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). The BPL-1357 vaccine trial team is comprised of Dr. Matthew Memoli (NIAID), Professor Gregory C. Gray (principal investigator at UTMB), Professor Susan McLellan (UTMB), Professor Peter Melby (UTMB), Dr. Claudia Trujillo (UTMB), Dr. Diego Silva (UTMB), Lamonne Crutcher (UTMB), Elizabeth Hennessy (UTMB), Professor Michael Kinsky (UTMB), Dr. Corri Levine (UTMB), Dr. Lyudmyla Marushchak (UTMB), Malinda Ruelas (UTMB), Lori Simon (UTMB), and Elizabeth Welch (UTMB). Dr. Susan McLellan is a professor at the University of Texas Medical Branch and Director of the Special Pathogens Excellence in Clinical Treatment, Readiness, and Education (SPECTRE) Program. The goals of SPECTRE are to support preparedness for special pathogens in the clinical care of patients, training of healthcare workers, promotion of research, and networking with other healthcare and public health entities. Dr. McLellan and SPECTRE further research on special pathogens by helping investigators formulate clinically relevant research questions and develop the procedures, connections, and institutional infrastructure to conduct such studies. As a part of this Phase II BPL-1357 study, Dr. McLellan and SPECTRE will use the Biocontainment Care Unit (BCU) at UTMB to house patients for the live human challenge studies, which will include over 120 patients over a year. The goal of this project is to identify the main causes of AUFS. Dr. McLellan explained that the BCU at UTMB is a specialized unit for the care of highly infectious pathogens, such as Ebola. Fortunately, it is rarely needed for the care of such patients. However, it provides a highly controlled environment for the influenza challenge studies. Challenge studies, in which a healthy volunteer is intentionally infected with a pathogen to test the efficacy of a vaccine or therapy, allows for investigator control of the timing of the infection, the dose of the infection, and clear documentation of the time course and severity of any symptoms that result, as well as the collection of other clinically relevant variables, such as virus shedding and peak virus titers. This work will be done in collaboration with from the Office of Clinical Research and the Clinical Research Center at UTMB. This study looks to assess the prevention of mild-moderate influenza disease in patients by vaccination with BPL-1357. Two intervention groups, vaccinated either by the intramuscular or intranasal route, will be compared with a placebo group. Following a two-dose vaccination series, study participants will be challenged with a human 2015 seasonal-like H1N1 strain. This strain was selected because participants likely have partial immunity to this virus. The data collected as part of the human challenge portion of this study will include virus shedding (quantity, timing), symptoms, other clinically relevant variables, and aerosol sampling. Dr. McLellan sees this project as having wide implications, not only for a successful influenza vaccine, but also for the work of SPECTRE and the BCU. She emphasized that this work is not just limited to SPECTRE, but the entire team of organizations involved in this project. This study, in the spirit of research SPECTRE seeks to support, is translational research that incorporates multiple players, including scientists involved in both basic and clinical research, and incorporates opportunities for biospecimen, as well as clinical data, collection. We are excited to see the contributions of this interdisciplinary work to furthering influenza vaccine strategies. Link: https://www.utmb.edu/one-health/news-events/latest-newsletter/previous-newsletter-articles/article/utmb-oh-news/2024/04/01/human-bpl-1357-influenza-vaccine-challenge-study--biocontainment-unit-role

