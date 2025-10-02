Just watch HHS Secretary Robert F Kennedy as Trump says Albert did a “fantastic job” and Pfizer is “at the top”.

…And then “tariffs”.

It’s remarkable, by anyone’s standards.

A Closeup

The Tweet

NOTE: I took these screenshots this morning, so the timed posts are accurate to within less than an hour.

Link: https://x.com/humanspective/status/1973503074795921793?s=46

The Thread

Caution: Foul symbol, foul language.

Another Tweet

Link: https://x.com/goddeketal/status/1973687904573837547?s=46

The Video

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I think it’s all a grand stage and Pharmakopeia will continue to fool the world, because the battle is spiritual.

What do you think?

No one has been arrested for anything anytime.

My hopes aren’t in “justice” on earth. As much as I want to see it, I am not holding my breath!

I regularly receive private emails on a variety of matters, some hateful, angry, and accusatory for ‘bashing’ Trump or RFK Jr. I hope you can think through these things on your own while keeping your eyes open. Please note that my opinions are mine, and I have never asked you to agree with me. Since my opinions are plastered for the public to see, please consider meeting me on this public platform by leaving your comment (for everyone to see).

You can see that I respond to virtually every comment.

Thank you!

Let Us Pray

Holy God,

We put all our faith in You, not man! Thank You for giving us Your Son, Our Lord, Jesus Christ, Whose Blood Is Cleansing to Atone for humanity’s sins!

We lift up our leaders, as they come from You. We ask You to keep us pure in mind, heart, and spirit, to use us in these Last Days for Your Glory, Holy Lord of All!

Thank You for granting us Everlasting Life in Your Presence, something that no one can ever take away from us!

We PRAISE YOU! We GLORIFY YOU! You are Almighty! You are THE KING OF SALVATION!

All my soul PRAISES YOU!

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen!

Leave a comment