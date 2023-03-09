Honoring Satan is becoming more brazen than ever. You will not see this reported on main stream media, or even mentioned by other Substack writers who write for medical freedom.

Many are viewing this as a direct display of God’s wrath at Satan Worship, and that it is the most powerful even witnessed by many as a once-in-a-lifetime message from God.

It started with the usual main attraction in Brazil, Carnival 2023, which always attracts tens of thousands lining stadiums on both sides of the parade, and extending for blocks. Some who have been to Carnival before told me that the annual crowd is probably 100,000 people or more.

But this year, instead of a joyous carnival atmosphere with brightly colored floats and costumes, it was filled with Satan worship. This was through the influence of Gavioels de Fiel, a samba school accused of constantly mocking God with its themes.

They placed the parade in a Red Paradise, had an Adam and Eve, and an actor representing Jesus Christ, who hung in the air for an hour from a moving and decorated truck. After such a time, reportedly the paramedics had to be called because he was no longer feeling well but was conscious. He was taken to the hospital ER. His medical condition is still unknown.

The theme was intolerable to many Christians who were surprised that the official statement was that this year's Carnival 2023 was:

“… promoting a unity of all faiths and a sexual diversity is where people could say amen.”

Many remarked that it was a inconsistent message with promoting any kind of unity, especially because it made fun of religion and specifically, Christianity.

Perhaps the most highlighted float was this rendition of Satan himself:

Carnival this year came to its lowest point when a costumed Satan stabbed a wounded Jesus with his gigantic pitchfork.



And Then…

There was worship of Baal:

Two days later, a flash lightning storm hit the coast of Brazil.

God’s Power

And during the same 2023 Brazilian Carnival holiday weekend, a record-breaking rainfall that poured 27 inches in 24 hours had its climax in the same city. Causing deadly floods and landslides across the entire state of São Paolo, at least 64 were killed, of which 63 were in the rich city of São Sebastião.

But that isn’t all. Lightening struck the head of Christ the Redeemer statue, in an impressive reminder that Christ has all power and He will not be mocked:

February 10, 2023 at 6:55 PM - Christ the Redeemer statue is the largest depiction in the world. It is located on top of Corcovado Hill in Rio de Janiero. | Photo Courtesy You Tube.

Lightning struck the head of the statue, turning it into a godly and amazing display of God’s presence and might.

Many are saying that this is the most prominent display of God that we will ever see in our lifetime. Many say this was God telling us not to worship idols.

This is not the first time that God has used lightning to signify his power and his majesty. We can read:

From the Book of Exodus, Chapter 19, Verse 16:

And it came to pass on the third day in the morning, that there were thunders and lightning, and if the cloud upon the mount, and the voice of the trumpet exceedingly loud, so that all the people that were in the camp trembled.

From the Book of Revelation, Chapter 4, Verse 5:

And out of the throne proceeded lightning and thunder rings and voices: and there were seven lamps of fire burning before the throne, which are the seven spirits of God.

We are reminded that God is not just a distant or impersonal force, and that Christ exemplified God’s power through the resurrection and forgiveness of sin.

We can also read from the Book of John, Chapter 14, Verse 9:

Jesus said it to him, I have I been so long with you, and yet has thou has not known me, Philip? He that hath seeth me hath seen the Father; and the how sayest thou then, ‘“Show us the Father”?

And it kept raining massive storms, to the highest cumulative amount of rain fall ever in all of Brazil, leaving about 1730 displaced and 1810 left homeless.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

We cannot love ourselves - we must love God, nor may we worship any idols.

Most of all, we are reminded that God is a living and active presence in our lives.

We need to define who we are, stick by our beliefs, defend the helpless, and stand up when something is wrong.