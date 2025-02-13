The Video

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Bobby has got to watch out for his life. His family has already been through so much. And speaking of which, his family should be ASHAMED of not supporting him!

Here’s an article from last year, and let’s hope he keeps taking on the big guys, big tech, and big pharma.

Bobby isn’t our god, nor is he the answer to all of our problems. Let’s keep our eyes on the heavens and pray for God to forgive our land of all her sins.

2 Chronicles 7:14 - If my people humble themselves, pray, seek my face & turn from wicked ways, I will hear from heaven, forgive their sin & heal their land.

LET US PRAY

Father God,

Forgive us our sins. Show us what more we can do to surrender to You. Lead and guide us by Your most Holy Spirit, WE PRAY! You know what we are up against in this life, Your Son was here in the midst of it all, and He knows the same battles we fight.

We can’t do this life alone, Holy Jesus! You are the power within us that is greater than what we have alone, DEAR LORD OF ALL LORDS AND KING OF ALL KINGS!

Thank you for comforting every hurt, for breaking the impossible chains that seem to bind us to sin and evil that is not from You. CLEANSE US FROM ALL SIN, HOLY GOD OF ALL THE AGES AND THE CREATOR OF ALL LIVING THING!

Forgive me of my sins, Majestic One!

You alone are Holy! You alone are Wonderful!

