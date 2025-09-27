Addendum September 27, 2025 at 10:06 am PST: Many of my friends are telling me that this censoring has also happened to them — some for the last week!

Initially, EVERY VIDEO on the I Do NOT Consent Form was down. You know you are hitting THE TRUTH when they censor you, so please be sure to DOWNLOAD the I Do NOT Form, Get it Notarized, then wait for a hospitalization or elective surgery (or a parent who needs a nursing home).

HERE is my Rumble video Dashboard. When I started writing this at 8:17 am PST, each video shown in “gray” was missing my Cover Page, and the video length was “0:00 | 0:00”.

… but when you go to click on any one of the 7 videos, now all of them are up but for the one on my interview with Robert Van Camp, who I introduce you to today!

I will look for another video host, like Bitchute, to place my videos. Do you have another recommendations?

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: ROBERT VAN CAMP, PERSECUTED PATRIOT: CONVICTED FOR CREATING FAKE VAX CARDS - I will release the transcript TODAY and look for another video host! And I will keep checking to see if the video is back up — it should be HERE.

NOTE: I was unable to show you the tag with the missing video via a screenshot, i.e., the “time” stamp showing 0:00 | 0:00, so I took a pic with my cell.

Let me know if you see it back up, and wait for the transcript! This is a travesty of a situation where Robert was arrested for creating fake Covid shot cards for a fake plandemic!

I will probably start a new video channel on Bitchute. Do you know of any other hosting services that may be uncensored?