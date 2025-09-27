Rumble Takes Down Several of My Videos then Puts them Back UP -- But For ONE
Addendum September 27, 2025 at 10:06 am PST: Many of my friends are telling me that this censoring has also happened to them — some for the last week!
Initially, EVERY VIDEO on the I Do NOT Consent Form was down. You know you are hitting THE TRUTH when they censor you, so please be sure to DOWNLOAD the I Do NOT Form, Get it Notarized, then wait for a hospitalization or elective surgery (or a parent who needs a nursing home).
HERE is my Rumble video Dashboard. When I started writing this at 8:17 am PST, each video shown in “gray” was missing my Cover Page, and the video length was “0:00 | 0:00”.
… but when you go to click on any one of the 7 videos, now all of them are up but for the one on my interview with Robert Van Camp, who I introduce you to today!
I will look for another video host, like Bitchute, to place my videos. Do you have another recommendations?
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: ROBERT VAN CAMP, PERSECUTED PATRIOT: CONVICTED FOR CREATING FAKE VAX CARDS - I will release the transcript TODAY and look for another video host! And I will keep checking to see if the video is back up — it should be HERE.
NOTE: I was unable to show you the tag with the missing video via a screenshot, i.e., the “time” stamp showing 0:00 | 0:00, so I took a pic with my cell.
Let me know if you see it back up, and wait for the transcript! This is a travesty of a situation where Robert was arrested for creating fake Covid shot cards for a fake plandemic!
I will probably start a new video channel on Bitchute. Do you know of any other hosting services that may be uncensored?
What about Brighteon for a video platform for your videos?
Dr. Yoho uploads his audio content right here on substack. He has it set up so you don't have to stay on the page to listen and there are zero ads. It's phenomenal! But he's not trying to earn an income.