Xi said the military should "comprehensively strengthen training and preparation for war, (and) ensure troops have solid combat capabilities", CCTV reported. Soldiers must "enhance their strategic deterrent and combat capability," Xi said. China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, has stepped up its shows of force around the self-ruled island in recent years. On Monday, Beijing had deployed fighter jets, drones, warships and coast guard vessels to encircle Taiwan -- its fourth round of large-scale war games around the democratic island in just over two years. China's communist leaders have insisted they will not rule out using force to bring Taiwan under Beijing's control. Xi on Thursday said the Chinese military must "strongly safeguard the country's strategic security and core interests", according to the CCTV report. The dispute between China and Taiwan dates back to a civil war in which the nationalist forces of Chiang Kai-shek were defeated by Mao Zedong's communist fighters and fled to the island in 1949. China and Taiwan have been ruled separately since then. tjx/dhc Source: https://www.barrons.com/news/china-s-xi-calls-for-troops-to-boost-war-preparedness-c0d8fda8

LET US PRAY

Holy Father of Light and Love,

Thank you for taking care of us, for leading and guiding us in Your ways. Stay with us, speak to us, and take us where You want us to go. We need You, Lord.

We pray for our military, and for world peace. And we know that things will go the way that You need them to go, and we acquiece to it, Father God. Let us trust you to the point of death, for not even death can separate us from You and Your Love. No one can ever take You away from us, and You will always and forever remain in our hearts and souls!

We need You today and tonight, tomorrow, and forevermore! No one can ever take Your place or provide that which You do, that whom You are, and our adoration for You. We give ourselves to You, again today.

May You remain with us through all times! Let us always fight for You! And let us have the peace which surpasses all understanding, that which occurs through Christ Jesus.

In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

Have a Nice Saturday Enjoying Doing the Things You Love to Do! I made a dozen breakfast burritos for a trip we’re taking in a bit here. More later:). Be the best person you can be, every minute of every day.

