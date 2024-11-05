As with other posts, I bring these to you only because many others are seeing them, too.

From Many Telegram Groups

GETTING DOWN TO BRASS TACKS! SAT. 2 NOV. 2024: EBS, TEN DAYS OF COMMUNICATION DARKNESS · Military in training for Implementation of the Emergency Broadcast System. · This will ensure everyone is safely placed in their home and able to witness the historical moment that reveals all of the truths, cover ups etc. through the E B S which is imminent. · There must be a test and then a review of all occurrences and activities. The possible implications on a National and Global level can be quite complicated so things must be in alignment to the protocols. Yes there are many consequences if things aren’t done with precision and perfection. This is the practice run before the real one folks to see responses and accuracy to what is forthcoming which changes humanity. · We hear the schedule is now finally firm, but again I’m just the messenger. Be ready to adjust if needed in regards to possible time changes. Only a select few know the moment of exact and precise timing of events. For security and other obvious reasons it must be properly kept private. · The E B S is going to air playing an 8 hour video. It will be replaying 3 times a day for 10 days Communication Darkness. During those 10 Days of Communication Darkness the following things will happen. · We will receive 7 “Trumpets” aka E B S text messages on our phones alerting us to tune into our TV at this time. · Our phones will only work for 911 and we are informed the Signal App, which is military encrypted will be available. · Our internet will not work during that time. Our ATM’s will not work. After the 10 days of Communication Darkness, we will connect to a new quantum internet. · People are urged to stock up on at least three weeks of food and water. Be prepared with food, water, toilet paper, generators etc. for this great awakening reveal. · We are promised the new Star-link Internet System by the end of the month. · As we speak the teams coordinating this important historic event are revamping the E.B.S to ensure the utmost security for all involved so remain patient as things get finalized. They want to make certain there are not any interferences of any sort at all. Those making the plan want no one to panic whatsoever because it’s simply the release of the truth. · After the E B S and we’ve gone through the 10 days mainstream media blackout and sat through all the 24/7, (eight hours long movies), do we go back to normal like business as usual? Answer is: After E B S and the 8 hours long 24 7, movies all will change. The, life support, attached to the old and evil systems will be pulled. Humanity, and planet Earth simultaneously move to quantum reality consciousness system (Peace and Prosperity). End of Financial and Human consciousness enslavement. Old systems of Government, Education , Finance, Health, Trade and Commerce etc., will all be dismantled and replaced. · We will have new currency called the USN US NOTE and gold backed. · The time is now to alert as many who will listen. Do not have too much pride. Go warn those you love even though they think you’re crazy. Your goal for others is truly to help absorb the shock of what is coming. Join and share now, support my channel: Source: https://t.me/Official_RMN

Another Post

BE READY, PREPARED, EXPECTANT MILITARY COUP UNDERWAY EXPECT CHAOS ON ELECTION DAY TUES. 5 NOV. 2024 WHITE HATS VS. DEEP STATE DEMOCRATS ARMED WITH THEIR ARMY OF ILLEGAL MIGRANTS. PLUS DEEP STATE FBI, CIA, GLOBALISTS BEHIND A PLANNED FALSE FLAG EVENT FOR PATRIOTS, MAGA? EBS, MARTIAL LAW IMMINENT NATIONAL GUARD DEPLOYED TO MAJOR CITIES, FENCING SURROUNDS US CAPITOL, WHITE HOUSE MEANWHILE, GLOBAL CURRENCY RESET TIER 4B HAS BEEN ACTIVATED IN A NEW GOLD/ASSET-BACKED GLOBAL FINANCIAL SYSTEM DESIGNED TO DEFUND THE BAD GUYS Join and share now, support my channel: https://t.me/Official_RMN

Another Post

Despite an extensive Democratic Deep State Cabal voter fraud campaign, Trump appeared to be maintaining leads in most states according to the White Hat Global Military Alliance that was counting official water-marked ballots. In such an event that their voter fraud didn’t work as it did in 2020, the Cabal had planned a nationwide Cyber Attack and Blackout to disrupt the 2024 Election voting on Tues. 5 Nov. 2024 – though the White Hat Alliance may have other plans. According to intelligence sources this Democrat Deep State had let into the country, armed and placed at least a million illegal aliens in major cities set to begin riots on Tues. 5 Nov. voting day. Their goal was to not only interfere with voting, but give a reason for Biden to implement Martial Law and keep the Biden/ Harris Administration in office. It was literally a war against Good and Evil. Dementia Biden and cackling can’t-make- a policy- statement-let-alone-complete-a-sentence Harris were obviously only puppets to the Puppet Master Deep State Illuminati Satan Worshipping Cabal. To accomplish that end of creating chaos, last 27 Sep. 2024 the Biden Harris implemented Department of Defense Directive 524 that authorized the US Department of Defense to use deadly force against American citizens if they protested results of the election. On the White Hat side and for over a week, the DC area has been preparing for their own form of Martial Law that would protect the citizens, placed fencing around the US Capitol and US Treasury while building up the presence of their deputized National Guard in those major cities. The White Hats have already implemented Project Odin which took control of US Taxpayer Dollars paid to the Cabal since 1918, while activating the new gold/backed Quantum Financial System that gave the monies back to The People. Source: https://t.me/Official_RMN

Another Post

Another Post

RESTORED REPUBLIC: SUN. 3 NOV. 2024: AMERICA IS NOT FREE · US Inc. in Washington DC is legally a British Colony · All US Taxpayer monies were sent to Deep State’s Crown of England and the Vatican · American Bar Association Lawyers pledge total allegiance to the Deep State’s British Crown. · A new Harris Federal Directive allows the military to use lethal force against Americans. · In Florida and North Carolina the Deep State Cabal’s FEMA, FBI and CIA are in an all-out gun-shooting war with the US Military’s White Hats and Red Hats. Fri. 1 Nov. 2024: Statement of Vice President John F. Kennedy Jr. under orders from President Donald John Trump. · King Charles III has advocated his Throne, and all his immediate family have no royal entitlement. · The United Kingdom Government, Parliament and Crown Corporation, now have no authority or power. · The United Kingdom, Isle of Man Government and corporate government workers, all have to stand down in 7days from the 29th October 2024 (to Tues. 5 Nov. 2024). · If they don’t stand down they can be arrested and executed, and the military ordered to take control. · They will close all corporate bodies down as part of the rebirth of the New Kingdom, and will be replaced in the new Sovereign Kingdom of Britain. · We will not be under the United Nations any more. This means that we are a new Sovereign nation that stands under new Sovereign Common law bringing justice for everyone. · Your new President and Commander in Chief for the Kingdom of Britain is John Fitzgerald Kahlooni. He is Britain’s first President. · Wed. 30 Oct. 2024 The entire Royal Fleet was seized in November 2019 under Trump Executive Order 13818. The Fake Biden kept renewing these Executive Orders. The United Kingdom dissolves. Scotland, Ireland and Wales leave England and join Spain. The Fleet will be moved to Fleet Base East and Fleet Base West in Australia to be under the US Kingdom. · Sun. 3 Nov. 2024: Dr. Jan Halper DOD Task Force states “Democrats Are Planning An Insurrection”. Join and share now, support my channel: Source: https://t.me/Official_RMN

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I think it best to prepare, as many have been doing. We are on the road back from our missionary trip to Greeneville, TN. There are tornado warnings in our path ahead, and we appreciate your prayers for our country, its people, and our safety.

It's 5:15 am CST, and I will be driving;)

All Blessings! God bless America, Americans, and our safety!

🙌 Please say a little prayer below 🙌

