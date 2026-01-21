The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

TriTorch
2h

Dr. Aranda, unfortunately, i find myself bereft of the facilities needed to accomplish this task. Can you instead fax Davos a middle finger from TriTorch for me? Heck make it two! The bastards, who act as if this as their mantra,

"Wealth is wisdom and virtue"

have double-plus++ earned it:

WEF Head Yuval Harari, NYTimes Interview: thinking about all this, puts it this way: “Utopia and dystopia depends on your values.” … The useless class he describes is uniquely vulnerable. “If a century ago you mounted a revolution against exploitation, you knew that when bad comes to worse, they can’t shoot all of us because they need us,” he said, citing army service and factory work.

Now it is becoming less clear why the ruling elite would not just kill the new useless class. “You’re totally expendable,” he told the audience. … “We don’t need you. But we are nice, so we’ll take care of you.” —Archived Uneditable Source (worth reading in full): https://archive.is/rWLoO

