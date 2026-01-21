SATURDAY WORKSHOP to Fill Out Your I Do Not Consent Form
Saturday, January 24, 2026 at 10:30 am PST | 12:30 pm CST | 1:30 pm EST
A lot of people have not yet filled out their I Do Not Consent Form, so we are making it easy for you!
We know that the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting 2026 (known as Davos) is taking place this week, from January 19–23 in Switzerland. It’s under the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue.” It convenes about 3,000 global leaders—including over 60 heads of state—from government, business, and civil society.
Official agendas and coverage emphasize global risks (geopolitical tensions, economic instability, AI advancement, climate issues, and trade disruptions), economic growth, resilience, and technology.
Pandemic preparedness has surfaced in discussions:
WEF health lead Shyam Bishen noted persistent global vulnerabilities to future outbreaks, driven by climate change, conflicts, and fragile supply chains. Health systems often fail to contain escalations, amid a roughly $200 billion funding shortfall for international initiatives.
Focus lies on enhanced surveillance, AI-driven early detection, and partnerships with entities like the WHO and CEPI.
Don’t be Scared! Be Prepared!
With the I Do Not Consent Form!
JOIN US on this Saturday, HERE.
10:30 am PST | 12:30 pm CST | 1:30 pm EST
Guest Speaker: Laura Bartlett
Co-Hosts: Jan Wade, Esq
What To Do
If you can’t make it on Saturday, come back anytime and listen. The process:
Download the General Instructions
Print it out
Get a pen & tune in to fill it out
Take it to your bank on Monday
Notarize & sign
Make 10 copies
Put 1 in your car
** Talk to your Caregiver about it and make sure they will FIGHT FOR YOU! #IDoNotConsent
This Workshop is a direct result of our recent Twitter Space where I taught you how to order your own Medical Records AND look through the notes to see if you got a jab while in the ICU or under anesthesia, which I also documented for you:
Dr. Aranda, unfortunately, i find myself bereft of the facilities needed to accomplish this task. Can you instead fax Davos a middle finger from TriTorch for me? Heck make it two! The bastards, who act as if this as their mantra,
"Wealth is wisdom and virtue"
have double-plus++ earned it:
WEF Head Yuval Harari, NYTimes Interview: thinking about all this, puts it this way: “Utopia and dystopia depends on your values.” … The useless class he describes is uniquely vulnerable. “If a century ago you mounted a revolution against exploitation, you knew that when bad comes to worse, they can’t shoot all of us because they need us,” he said, citing army service and factory work.
Now it is becoming less clear why the ruling elite would not just kill the new useless class. “You’re totally expendable,” he told the audience. … “We don’t need you. But we are nice, so we’ll take care of you.” —Archived Uneditable Source (worth reading in full): https://archive.is/rWLoO