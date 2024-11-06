STAND YOUR GROUND WITH GOD!

The Video

⬆️ How the doctors instilled fear. How they LIED that being a mother of a disabled child is “too hard”!

Abortion is NOT HEALTH CARE! IT’S MURDER!

If you've already had an abortion, you are FORGIVEN! And you are HEALED!

2 million potential parents are on the list to adopt a baby! Give your child a chance at LIFE!

You can DIE from an Abortion

And if you think that getting an abortion won't KILL YOU, think TWICE!

When I was in training at an extremely famous hospital, a woman who had an abortion DIED in 2 days from reportedly infected, improperly sterilized surgical instruments! She was in my recovery room and soon went to the ICU to die.

LET US PRAY

Holy God of Life and Love,

Help one woman do the right thing TODAY! Keep her away from the abortion clinic, SEND HER HOME!

We pray and intercede for the lives of all unborn babies! Guard and protect theit lives, GREAT YAHWEH, Supreme El Shaddai, the ONE AND ONLY TRUE GOD!

From my beginning, I have been held in Your hands! YOUR MERCY NEVER FAILS ME! You alone are GOOD! You alone KEEP YOUR PROMISES!

Help one wonan TURN TO TRUST ONLY IN YOU!

We pray this in the name of Jesus.

Anen.

🙌

