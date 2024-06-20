Thank you for praying for Scott and his family, as the landmark case like no other, Schara v. Ascension Health Wisconsin and all the doctors and nurses’ JURY TRIAL starts on November 4, 2024.

The Hearing On a Possible Gag Order

At a meeting on possible gag orders a couple of weeks ago, did you know that a defense attorney was NOT so UPSET about the cold-blooded PATIENT ABANDONMENT of his client, and Grace's subsequent MURDER - INSTEAD…

… the doctor ACTED LIKE A CRYBABY BECAUSE HIS SOCIAL MEDIA SCORES WERE GOING DOWN!? 🤷‍♀️ 🙄 (Huh?)

Hence, he exposed his JUGULAR VEIN ~

👉 PRIDE!!

👉 Potential SALARY LOSS 💴 💰 💵 !

👉 STATUS 🤴 👑 !

THIS IS EGOMANIA!!! The doctor is so used to PLAYING GOD that he thinks he is untouchable!

What did he THINK would happen?

ANOTHER DEFENDANT said she's in FEAR of her physical body.

Maybe someone would follow her to work? Or sit in their car waiting for her to walk across the parking lot?

OH! But WAIT!

ATTORNEY: “Have you received any threats?” NURSE: “No.”

🤷‍♀️

🙄

… SO YOU ARE GUILTY OF MURDER and YOU FEEL GUILTY knowing you killed Grace, and THAT’S THE REAL REASON FOR YOUR FEAR?

The defendants WON a gag order, preventing Scott from saying more about the hearings. AH! But you can continue to spread the word!

https://www.givesendgo.com/theskysthelimit

So many still don’t know - or cannot believe - that hospitals who are supposed to SAVE instead kill patients for the money given to them by the US government.

Scott and his wife had to watch Grace die on FACETIME, with her sister in the hospital room - and the nurses in the hallway with a security officer, NO doctors responding to their SCREAMS to RESUSCITATE HER.

Unbeknowing to the Schara’s, Grace had been put on a DNR, a “Do Not Resuscitate” order that if she stopped breathing, no CPR or artificial breathing was to be performed. Can you imagine watching your daughter die on FaceTime?

Like so many others, Grace was given a series of “big gun” anesthetics, sedatives, and opioids that eventually overdosed her and made her stop breathing on her own, a known complication that everyone knows about because of the “opioid crisis”.

Can you imagine being given opioids, a benzodiazepine like Valium, an anesthetic called Precedex to put people under general anesthesia, or ALL of these plus more - when Grace was breathing without a ventilator!

They knew it would make her go unconscious and stop breathing!

While Grace’s body turned cold and started to CODE, the nurse stayed out of the room and no doctor came in to evaluate her. The nurse told Grace’s sister to simply COVER HER UP WITH A BLANKET when she KNEW she was dying!

Scott even took out billboards posting about what happened:

Since Grace’s hospital murder, Scott learned so much about HHS, Emanuel Ezekiel, the PREP Act, and more. He has described the incredible and pervasive evil in his comprehensive, Bible-based, 7-part series, Medical Murder as the #1 Cause of Death in the USA. It covers each of these:

“Who? What? Where? Why? When? How? and Now What?”

Please help Scott spread the word on the death of his daughter, Grace. Donate to Grace’s GiveSendGo . Especially PRAY for him and his family as each day brings them closer to jury trial.

Help donations bounce back after a bit of a lull. No donation is too small, and every bit goes into increasing awareness of Grace’s horrific death so that others can avoid her fate. There are too many unsuspecting people out there even today, who could still fall prey to the hospital killing protocols.

Thank you for your help in reaching others who still need to protect their children! And now with the mRNA shot for RSV on the horizon for this Fall flu season, they're aiming at those over age 60, expanding euthanasia to nursing homes. Can you stop by and offer a prayer?

The Sky is The Limit

Our 19-year-old daughter Grace, who had Down Syndrome, horrifically died on October 13, 2021, at a hospital putting profits over patients. She died because a doctor illegally labeled her DNR and then a 14-year experienced ICU nurse proceeded to overdose her on Precedex, Lorazepam, and Morphine within a 30-minute window. We are sharing Grace’s story, so more people don’t needlessly die in hospitals and other medically connected facilities such as nursing homes and hospice care units. We have established a charitable foundation to honor our beautiful Grace Emily. Grace had a love for the Lord and was a true light for Him while on this earth. Her favorite Scripture verse was 1 John 4:8. She would include “God is Love” as part of her signature and with many of her works of art. Let us tell you more about Grace… She was an angel on Earth. Grace enjoyed playing violin, horse riding, acting, singing, dancing, hunting, fishing and learning (especially geography). She loved being home-schooled! She was creative and a wonderful artist. Grace had a gift of encouragement and decorated pictures and cards to spread love and gratitude. Her efforts always cheered you up. Her joy for life and her sense of humor were wonderful. Grace could always make you smile. She was known for making up her own jokes. The first of many was, “Where do bees go to the bathroom? The BP station.” Grace had many hopes and dreams, including obtaining her driver’s license, getting married, and being a tour guide at Graceland one day. She LOVED Elvis and met Priscilla Presley! She was the best daughter a parent could ever have, not to mention a wonderful sister, aunt, niece, and friend! Grace would correct us, saying ‘she is not an ant, because she was not an insect’ 😊. The sky was truly the limit with Grace, and we were greatly blessed to have her in our lives for 19 years. What happened to Grace is a tragic story. However, we know that God is sovereign and will use this tragedy for good. When we formed her foundation, we envisioned providing many people with disabilities the opportunity to use their talents and spread the light that Christ has intentionally placed within their hearts for this world. This could be anything from providing violin lessons to a college scholarship. That is still our number one priority! However, because of what we’ve learned regarding the cause of Grace’s death, the foundation is also focusing on shining Grace Emily’s light through educating people on the dangers of incentivized health care. In addition, the foundation plans to raise money for legal defenses related to others killed in hospital facilities as part of its mission. Thank you for considering a donation to our efforts to share Grace’s story and further the goals of her foundation. With your help, Grace’s light can continue to shine that much brighter. Please visit www.OurAmazingGrace.net to learn more and see some amazing pictures and videos of our angel. Scott and Cindy Schara, Founders

Stop by a hit “like”! Share on Twitter and tag me @TheRebelPatient! Thank you for your prayers and contributions to increase awareness of hospital killing protocols. You are truly saving lives!

See this deeply Christian perspective and introduction to the newest series by Scott Schara,

“The Matrix Revealed: Peeling Back the Layers”

This is featured on the Deprogramming with Grace’s Dad podcast …

… and Rumble channel:

How did we get to this? Or has it always been this way? And who is going to do anything about it?