Thank you for praying for Scott and his family, as the landmark case like no other, Schara v. Ascension Health Wisconsin and all the doctors and nurses’ Jury Trial starts on November 4, 2024.

So many still don’t know - or cannot believe - that hospitals who are supposed to SAVE instead kill patients for the money given to them by the US government.

Scott and his wife had to watch Grace die on FACETIME, with her sister in the hospital room - and the nurses in the hallway with a security officer, NO doctors responding to their SCREAMS to RESUSCITATE HER.

Unbeknowing to the Schara’s, Grace had been put on a DNR, a “Do Not Resuscitate” order that if she stopped breathing, no CPR or artificial breathing was to be performed. Can you imagine watching your daughter die on FaceTime?

Like so many others, Grace was given a series of “big gun” anesthetics, sedatives, and opioids that eventually overdosed her and made her stop breathing on her own, a known complication that everyone knows about because of the “opioid crisis”.

Can you imagine being given opioids, a benzodiazepine like Valium, an anesthetic called Precedex to put people under general anesthesia, or ALL of these plus more - when Grace was breathing without a ventilator! They knew it would make her go unconscious and stop breathing. W

While Grace’s body turned cold and started to CODE, the nurse stayed out of the room and no doctor came in to evaluate her. The nurse told Grace’s sister to simply COVER HER UP WITH A BLANKET when she KNEW she was dying!

Scott even took out a billboard posting that asked about what happened:

Since Grace’s hospital murder, Scott learned so much about HHS, Emanuel Ezekiel, the PREP Act, and more. He has described the incredible and pervasive evil in his comprehensive, Bible-based, 7-part series, Medical Murder as the #1 Cause of Death in the USA. It covers each of these:

“Who? What? Where? Why? When? How? and Now What?”

Please help Scott spread the word on the death of his daughter, Grace. Donate to Grace’s GiveSendGo . Especially PRAY for him and his family as each day brings them closer to jury trial.

Help donations bounce back after a bit of a lull. No donation is too small, and every bit goes into increasing awareness of Grace’s horrific death so that others can avoid her fate. There are too many unsuspecting people out there even today, who could still fall prey to the hospital killing protocols.

Thank you for your help in reaching others who still need to protect their children! And now with the mRNA shot for RSV on the horizon for this Fall flu season, they're aiming at those over age 60, expanding euthanasia to nursing homes. Can you stop by and offer a prayer?

Thank you for your prayers and contributions to increase awareness of hospital killing protocols. You are truly saving lives!

.. .For an Introduction to “The Matrix of Deception: Peeling Back the Layers” by Scott Schara, see here:

Grace Schara Case Update - Behind the Curtain

Landmark lawsuit

OUR AMAZING GRACE

MAY 28, 2024

This is a deeply Christian perspective and introduction to the newest series by Scott Schara,

“The Matrix Revealed: Peeling Back the Layers”

This is featured on the Deprogramming with Grace’s Dad podcast …

… and Rumble channel:

How did we get to this? Or has it always been this way? And who is going to do anything about it?