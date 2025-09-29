I recently reviewed “the first” scientific paper about Covid vaccine harms. JOIN ME as I discuss various concerns with Scott Schara regarding the COVID-19 vaccination agenda, including the primary need for discernment in spiritual warfare, the Hegelian dialectic of ‘evil’ versus ‘less evil’, and broader implications for medical autonomy.

NOTE: There is nothing in this paper that says the most important thing: to STOP THE SHOTS! #StopTheShots and I failed to bring forward this point in my previous article.

The Video

We also review Ephesians 5:11, cited here and followed by a couple of reminders:

Ephesians 5:11: “And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them.”

We also argued that vaccinations should be viewed with skepticism and that individuals should have the autonomy to make their own medical choices without state interference. We criticized the current vaccination agenda as part of a larger public health deception — together with a failure to completely stop all mRNA vaccines.

The Transcript

Emphases are mine.

Me: Hi, this is Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante, here with Scott Shara. We’re here today to discuss a recently published paper, the first peer-reviewed scientific journal article stating COVID and the COVID jobs are a violation of the Biologic Weapons Convention, our gain of function bioweapons. Scott had some feedback that he wanted to share, and I’m happy to provide this outlet so that we can discuss it. Thank you so much for being with us again here today, Scott.

SCOTT SCHARA: Well, you’re welcome, Margaret. Thanks for allowing me to do this. So I’m gonna zoom out first and explain where I’m even coming from because when I share this, it will sound crazy to people. But I’ve been studying this spiritual agenda since July of ‘22. That’s when God gave me the revelation to not use Grace’s story to expose evil because it fits into Satan’s playbook.

You think, well, haven’t you been exposing evil? No, I haven’t been. If you listen carefully to what I discuss, I frame when I discuss things as shedding God’s light on evil and rebuking or refuting evil. And the reason is, is because the common interpretation of Ephesians 5:11, if you look in most Bibles, has it interpreted as have nothing to do with the fruitful deeds of darkness but rather expose them.

Well, that word ‘expose’ is in the NIV, 450 million copies. In the United States alone, that translation ‘expose’ — if you go back to the Geneva and Tyndale versions, you’ll see that ‘rebuke’ and ‘reprove’ evil replaces ‘expose.’

NOTE: I’LL SAY THAT AGAIN: ‘rebuke’ and ‘reprove’ evil replaces ‘expose.’

When we reprove or rebuke evil, it’s in the name of Jesus Christ.

Exposing evil is like the sky—it’s the sky is falling, and you’re trying to tell everybody about the evil. Well, that fits into Satan’s playbook. God gave us the Bible, and Revelation 13 specifically is what I’ve invested a lot of time in. And in Revelation 13, God explains Satan’s dualistic nature, the antichrist nature, and the false prophet nature. Satan has masterfully used the Hegelian dialectic to meld those two together.

So, you see « Problem » »Reaction » « Solution » over and over.

With COVID, we have the supposed “virus” as the problem, the reaction fear, then the bioweapon jab as the solution. So, problem, reaction. We’ll zoom out to that idea on a spiritual level.

Satan has to have the evil exposed that it creates the fear, so the false prophet system can replace the antichrist system.

So, the false prophet system seems good, but it’s less evil. Evil versus less evil are the dialectics that keep happening over and over again. So, that’s my brief intro.

So now, Margaret, you sent this article last week that’s titled, “COVID-19 injections, harms and damages: a non-exhaustive conclusion”. And I think you said it was the first peer-reviewed, and I drilled this down a bit because people are looking at headlines, and of course they see Dr. Peter McCullough as one of the authors, and everybody sees him as an idol, unfortunately.

And when you dig in between what the non-exhaustive conclusion references, you see the lies. So, for example, I just highlighted a few of these so people can have a perspective of what’s going on.

And then I want to zoom out to explain why these lies happening by connecting the dots with two other stories that came out since September.

1st. One of the lies in the paper it says from the laboratory origins. The virus did not come from a lab, and it’s not even a “virus”. This was a poison that was unleashed on the population by our own government. It had nothing to do with China, had nothing to do with the lab, it had nothing to do with the virus. The virology boogeyman they keep using over and over and over since the late 1800s. 2nd: They write COVID-19 vaccines were quickly developed and may have serious side effects that were not fully studied. Another lie, this thing was never a vaccine. The Brooke Jackson case, which all these guys who are in this paper are familiar with, showed that Pfizer never tested this thing. It was a contract with the Department of Defense since the beginning. It was never meant to be a vaccine. So they weren’t developed quickly; they were developed fraudulently 3rd. The third piggybacks on the second. It says the trials were too short. No, the trials weren’t too short; the trials were non-existent. They were done with the idea of lying to the American public. And then finally, and most importantly, it says the paper calls for pausing mRNA vaccine use until more research confirms their safety. Okay, so this is the key piece and this is where I’m gonna bring up the other two so you understand where this whole thing is going.

God has given me this ability to discern principles or bigger picture things out of the minutiae. And what’s going on if you look at all the false profit things happening and it’s all being unleashed at the same time.

Now, why did RFK Jr. become the HHS Secretary? That was by design. And it’s because they’re pushing for the “safer” vaccine agenda. They will never cut off the head of the snake. So when you read that last one, I’m just gonna repeat it. The paper calls for pausing mRNA vaccine use. So remember, you see they’re still into vaccines. They’re just gonna pause it until more research confirms their safety. So the idea of safe vaccines, this is where the whole country, through Trump, is being pushed. And all these doctors, who are in the system of less evil.

Satan has duped us to consider and believe that less evil is good. No, it’s not good. “Less evil”, God said. Jesus said it specifically in Mark 3: 23-24.

Satan cannot cast out Satan.

So less evil cannot fix evil. So this proposed legislation keeps us in their game. Why? Why why does the bill call for vaccination? Why do they still call it “vaccinations”?

I mean, these vaccinations. every single one of them is a bioweapon that is designed to increase cancer in the population. It’s designed as a poison to have us not be prepared and not rely on God. We’re relying on man with all these vaccinations. So then, you know, he pictures zooms out.

Why do we need an exemption for our own bodies that God gave us to protect? Why do we have to go to the state for an exemption? We have an exemption. We stand on what God told us.

Our bodies are fearfully and wonderfully made, and we’re supposed to protect ours. We don’t need to get an exemption from the state, the satanic state, for that.

And then last, by arguing for that bill, those In the arena are not fighting against all vaccinations, but they’re fighting for the right to public education without being vaccinated. So they inadvertently and unwittingly are fighting for the public school system by fighting for the exemption to attend the public school system, the vaccine exemption. Alright, so then the last one came from, I’m sure you saw this one, Margaret.

I’m going to turn to my other screen. This is Trump tweeted this out on Truth Social. So this is where he’s he started. This starts out:

“It’s very important that the drug companies justify the success of the various COVID drugs.”

Did you see this one? Yes, I did. Okay, so yeah, I just want to peel this back and show you how it’s this is all part of the safer vaccine agenda. So, he writes, “many people think they are a miracle that saved millions of lives”. Remember, he still brags about Operation Warp Speed. Others disagree.

“The CDC being ripped apart over this question. I want the answer, and I want it now.”

You know, he sounds like he’s really tough guy. He wants this answer now.

“I have been shown information from Pfizer and others that is extraordinary, but they never seem to show these results to the public. Why not?”

So, obviously, based on what he’s telling us between the lines, they’re going to show some revelation to the public that we have all not seen as to how great of a success the COVID jab was. So why not? They go off on the next hunt and let everyone rip themselves apart, including Bobby Kennedy Jr. and CDC, trying to figure out the success or failure of the drug companies’ COVID work. Okay, so again, read between the lines. What is he saying? Okay, no matter what the outcome of this is, his demand, the goal is safer vaccines.

Because if they show that the COVID jab, through their magic, was a success, look, it was a success. If they show that it was a failure, well, we’re going to get it right next time. We promise to have safer vaccines next time. You know, Trump ran on that in the election.

So, it’s no surprise that this type of deception is coming out right now.

So anyway, that’s my message. I just wanted to share briefly that 1 Thessalonians 5:3, God tells us we always go to security and comfort.

1 Thessalonians 5:3

For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.

And that’s our human nature. That’s our sinful nature. He warns us to not do that. Don’t fall trap to the false prophet nature of Satan. And the safer vaccine agenda is where they’re heading and where they’re taking us right now relative to that that head of the snake that they will never cut off.

Me: You bring up some really good points, and I’ll add another case that is out there right now. I wrote on it yesterday. It’s the Amish in New York, right? There, they have Greg Glasser from Physicians for Informed Consent, who’s the counsel of record. And he filed an amicus brief with the United States Supreme Court that’s really fighting the Amish being required to have mandatory vaccines for their school children. And way back in 1965, the Amish are the ones that actually brought that exemption to being in America in the first place because they literally had feds come out to grab their children to force them to go to school and get vaccinated, and they told them to. So here you would think that would have been a constitutional court trial that would have still held today in any state.

Here we have the same problem happening over again. And that court case is going to be in the. Also, we have I’ll mention Florida’s Dr. Joseph Ladapo. He wants the mandates ended in Florida as well. And I think that’s definitely sort of a yellow caution light that a lot of people interpret as a red light when in fact they should be stopping the shots.

And there’s also a meme going around that’s why do I need an exemption from a that can cost me my life?

SCOTT SCHARA: Absolutely we should not. This is why. So I’m going to just go to one thing that happened at Grace’s trial. It actually took her trial to wake me up to that informed consent is another one of these dialectics. And so dialectics, so think through what a dialectic is.

It gives you an evil versus less evil choice. And you end up debating within that dialectic, and on both sides, Satan wins. So with informed consent, so we know that informed consent is dead, based on Grace’s trial.

People are saying,

“Well, the doctor has to give informed consent.”

And you start arguing about informed consent. And of course, the doctor should give informed consent, but think through what that means.

By arguing for informed consent they only in their system can only give informed consent for standards of care designed to kill you.

It’s like arguing for the public fool system when you’re arguing for a vaccine agenda or a vaccine exemption. You end up arguing in favor of the public fool system. MY NOTE: “public fool” system = public school system.

Well, you end up arguing in favor of standards of care designed to kill you when you argue for informed consent. What you should argue for is bodily autonomy, period.

A doctor can do nothing unless I proactively tell him to do something. That’s bodily autonomy. Informed consent presumes the doctor is in charge and you’re subservient to the doctor and that’s wrong.

Me: That’s absolutely true. There’s a Dr. Chris Rake. He got escorted out of UCLA as an anesthesiologist down the street with security, onto the sidewalk with security. And his whole point was exactly what you stated:

“ I don’t need a religious exemption; I don’t need a medical exemption. I’m saying I do not want a shot based on my own bodily autonomy.”

ME: And when you talk about bodily autonomy, what you’re really talking about is your God-given bodily autonomy. It comes from God. It is not state-owned.

SCOTT SCHARA: No, that’s right on. This is our life now, Margaret. We’re never going to stop speaking. out because this is what God’s called us to do.

I mean, this stuff is important. When you see the deception going on, you know these things.

Satan has created some monster deceptions, and one of them is that we look at the action instead of the heart .

So we will look at a headline and say, oh wow, this is great! They’re finally doing something about COVID, or this is great! People are going to finally be able to get an exemption for vaccines. No, you’ve got to look beyond what is going on.

What’s going on here? It’s really not good enough, and it’s a little bit too little, too late also, because right now there’s a 600% increase in cancer in different. studies in Italy, etc. Japan’s having trouble with it too. Fertility, let alone the myocarditis, etc. and autoimmune disease.

But you know, to say that the mandates should end, nobody really even wants a shot anymore. The compliance is really low. So it’s like the world knows that the shots didn’t work in the first place. So why should we accept any restrictions when we should just stop them completely? Because we know that they want to use mRNA shots for cancer.

ME: There’s still a lot of research funding out there for mRNA against bird flu. Yeah, so that’s another piece where you can see why they’re doing this.

SCOTT SCHARA: You know, the vaccination. agenda is alive and well. They’re trying to focus this. I didn’t even bring this up, you know. They’re focusing it about the COVID jab specifically. They’re not bringing up the whole thing as a PSYOP. All the vaccines are alive.

They’re all designed to kill us, you know, so they don’t ever talk about that.

They focus on one, and you know, so you can envision they’re going to end up coming clean on, “Oh, this thing didn’t work.”

They’re never going to say it’s a bioweapon. They’re never going to come clean on what the reality was. But you know,

“We’re going to get it right next time.”

That’s the safer vaccine agenda versus, okay, ‘we’ this is not about ‘I’. I forgot if the Florida Lapado situation was just about stopping the COVID jab, right?

ME: It wasn’t all of them.

SCOTT SCHARA: You can see where that fits into exactly what I’m saying. So what they’re trying to differentiate is that,

“Oh, this one was a mistake because it was rushed.”

Complete lie. It’s just a complete lie.

And all these doctors, you know, McCullough, Merrick, and you know, a whole bunch of them, Thorpe, so you got McCullough, Merrick, and Thorpe are three I recognize. I mean, what is going on, you know?

They’re bypassing also the point that none of these vaccines have been placebo tested against a normal saline shot, against a “nothing” shot .

They’re constantly taking one vaccine and comparing it to the previous one and calling that, you know, their placebo is a previous shot. It’s not a true placebo. It has to be a nothing, it has to be saltwater. It has to be fake. It has to be inert. It can’t just be a previous shot. So they’re skewing their own data and trying to trick people into thinking that, yes, now we’re doing trials.

Yeah, just coincidentally, on the drive up to my office this morning, I was talking with a man who’s a good friend of mine. They just had their 12th baby, and their family’s got the measles right now. He’s Mennonite and he was not awake to the whole vaccine agenda big picture.

He was um thinking that he and his wife need to get the measles vaccine because they’re older and that will protect them. So, you know, we had that education this morning.

He never got his kids vaccinated with anything. Mennonite is similar to Amish, but he was thinking that he and his wife should get the measles vaccine because measles can impact you worse when you’re older and they didn’t have measles in the past.

This has been ingrained in our population. Obviously, I’m an anti-vaxxer, but I’m not an anti-vaxxer without doing the research.

Like Margaret said, there’s never been true placebo study; that’s the only way you could ever have an objective answer. And they’d have to report the results objectively, not with their magic that they use to make the results ‘be safe and effective’ every time.

And they’re never going to do that. Why? Because they already know that what’s in these vaccines, they already know it.

There’s no way the placebo is not going to outperform the supposed vaccine. And this is this the single most important arrow in the in the quiver of the population reduction agenda: the virology, the fear vaccine, the Hegelian dialectic PSYOP that has been perpetrated across the entire world.

ME: Exactly, I think that it’s reasonable for every single newlywed couple, every single woman who wants to get pregnant, every pregnant woman to do their research and study the effects of childhood vaccines on autism. For example, I have a list of 25 research articles that have looked at that association, as well as a summary of each one that’s really easy to understand language.

ME: I think that a lot of parents need to do their own research so that they can convince themselves and so that they can have a passion about it. And they have the knowledge that goes with the decision-making, not just to necessarily do something that other people tell you, but to to research it yourself and spend some time looking at it so that you can make an informed decision.

I also have Abby the midwife. I don’t think you know her. She’s Abigail Iovine. She works out of Pennsylvania and New Jersey as a midwife. And the midwifery is very much under attack right now with being outlawed in states like New York. Midwives have served some prison time for alleged criminal activity — because they’re going to boot them all out.

ME: But you would be surprised, there are “hospital protocols” for labor. Whether it’s checking vaginal exams to see how dilated the cervix is, or giving Pitocin as a drip, which has its own side effects on newborns. And delivery protocols, and those on the treatment of the newborn.

There are hospitals, for example, that’ll pretty much steal your placenta and sell it for $50,000. And if you want your placenta, which is your bodily part and you have a right to it, you almost have to sneak it out and hide it and get it out of the hospital. There’s all kinds of things that are affecting medical freedom from the time a woman goes into the labor until the time that the child is born.

And if you question certain things like a vitamin D injection or K injection on a newborn, you’re reported or threatened to be reported to CPS.

There we go again. Exactly. The state has its arms wrapped around, and they try to get you from the very beginning. And so I think one of the big pushes that I’m going to be working on, and that I started working on already, is going to be to protect our our pregnant women and our babies because if we can’t do that as a society, then where we already have infertility problems, we’re going to have even more problems than what we have.

SCOTT SCHARA: I couldn’t agree more, Margaret. Um, I had Jason Cristoff on my podcast a couple of weeks ago, and he’s a mind control expert.

He said what they have magically been able to do, and this is the evil versus less evil dialectic.

He just had a different way of saying it. He just said,

“You know they they want us to watch the tennis match because all of the solutions are outside of the match.”

They play both sides: the evil versus less evil. And you know, this paper by McCullough, Merrick, and Thorpe, it is complete BS and it is the less evil side of the tennis match.

ME: It’s shocking too to me that they fell short, especially on Twitter. There’s a hashtag, stop the shots #StoptheShots. There’s tons of us that have been screaming,

“Stop the shots!”

If it’s anything short of stopping the shots, it’s not a solution. End of story.

SCOTT SCHARA: Yeah, I agree. And it’s all the shots, not just the COVID shot. It’s all of them. Yeah. And it’s too big of a weapon for them to stop it. That’s why they’re clearly where they’re leading us, and you know, just don’t take the bait.

ME: Well, and a lot of people (I’ll mention this as well) don’t know that in January of ‘22, Fauci quietly published a paper after he left his office stating that something that Dr. Lee Lasik, an ophthalmologist, had written a paper to him and delivered it to him, saying that we can’t expect a shot in the arm to go and prevent pneumonia in the lungs because of basement membrane it can’t cross.

It’s an IGA mediated process. And so Fauci, in his paper, actually said:

The flu shots have never worked . They’re always mutated by the time they get to us.

We should not have expected the COVID shot to prevent a, and

We need new generation shots, either eye drops, nasal spray, or aerosols.

And so now you can actually buy over the counter, mail-order “FluMist”, which is a flu aerosolized “shot” you can bring home and disperse it in your house (NOTE MY CORRECTION: It’s inhaled from a syringe you squirt in your nose), and pretty much give it to yourself.

So now we’re going to be asking people,

“Did you get that FluMist?” “Did you know, get your vaccine, your aerosolized vaccine, in your own home?”

NOTE: I am writing an article on FluMist for you — people can shed for up to 28 days, and there are severe adverse events. It’s a nasal syringe without a needle.

And so a lot of people are thinking that they’re already spraying it from the skies because they want everybody to get it, whether they want it or not.

That’s something that’s very difficult for us to protect ourselves from, unless you just don’t go over somebody else’s house that has had it. It came out just a few weeks ago, and there are a lot of people that still don’t know about it.

SCOTT SCHARA: Well, I didn’t know about it, so thanks for sharing that.

ME: We’ll keep the truth going and keep educating people. And thank you so much, Scott, for being on the show again with us. I look forward to talking to you next time as well.

There’s always going to be something else right around the corner. That’s for sure.

SCOTT SCHARA: God bless you, Margaret.

ME: Thank you. God bless you.

Thank you, everybody, for joining us!

Take care.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

We must stay vigilant!

I HAD FORGOTTEN TO DO, “WHAT I REALLY THINK” on my article about this first paper showing Covid vax harms! When I miss something, PLEASE tell me — and sharpen my sword! Because iron sharpens iron!

HELP US ‘rebuke’ and ‘reprove’ evil! Not just expose it. And may it lead to REPENTANCE AND SALVATION THROUGH CHRIST!

As Scott says, look at things from the “feeling” of it, not just the stated words.

We don’t need to give excuses for further testing of mRNA shots, WE NEED TO STOP THEM! We don’t need an droplet nasal spray flu shot that maims, WE NEED TO STOP THEM! We don’t need a vaccine exemption for something THAT CAN KILL US — WE NEED TO STOP THEM! THEY DON’T EVEN WORK! AND THEY HARM AND KILL!

STAY VIGILANT! AND KEEP ME VIGILANT, AS WELL!

Let Us Pray

LORD GOD OF ALL THE AGES,

Grant us peace. Grant us Your everlasting love and grace which sets us free. Let us love THE TRUTH, Let us love THE LIGHT, and let us STAY AWAY FROM THE DARKNESS!

We pray for all those who are vaccine injured, those who have lost a loved one, and those who lost jobs and positions, businesses, family, and friends. BLESS THEM, WE BESEECH YOU! KEEP US LOVING THE TRUTH, AND KEEP THE TRUTH IN OUR HEARTS, BECAUSE WE KNOW THAT IT SETS US FREE!

You alone are HOLY! You alone are MIGHTY! You alone are THE HEALER and THE COMFORTER — especially through Your Holy Spirit! KEEP THAT STILL, SOFT VOICE INSIDE US, AND MAGNIFY IT AS OUR CONSCIENCE AND INTUITION, WE PRAY!

Holy Spirit, YOU ARE WELCOME HERE!!!

In The Holy Name of Jesus,

Amen.

