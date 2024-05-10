Scott Schara on "Medical Murder for Profit"
Lessons Learned from the Hospital Killing Protocols that Murdered His Daughter Grace Who Was Just 19 Years Old And Had Down Syndrome ~ The Spiritual Darkness Is Thick
I recently received this email newsletter from Grace’s Dad, Scott Schara.
Emphases and some paragraph breaks are mine.
Medical Murder for Profit
By Grace’s Dad
May 1, 2024
Hastening death is murder. If you are paid to hasten death, you are a hired murderer.
The seeds of the slippery slope to medical murder can be traced to the 1800’s. The formal descent began in 1910.
The Carnegie family teed up the medical murder agenda by hiring Abraham Flexner to write a report that put its entire weight behind allopathic medicine; throwing all other types of medicine [including chiropractic medicine, osteopathic medicine, naturopathy, and homeopathy] under the bus, labeling them as quackery.
Enter the Rockefellers. When their cancer-causing drugs were exposed, they founded the American Cancer Society under the time-proven evil versus less evil Hegelian Dialectic model.[1]
Fast forward to today. Covid exposed the reality of the population reduction agenda.
What do you find when you peel back the layers and expose the steps down the slope to today?
First, the banality of evil has spread throughout our country through the spirit of collectivism.
With this reality in mind, look at Medicare and Medicaid through the lens of the evil versus less evil satanic dialectic deception.
It is evil to not take care of the elderly and disabled. Both of these bureaucracies were started in 1965 to “help” these groups with a less evil plan.
Today, the same 135,000,000 Americans[2] the government said they wanted to help cost $3 trillion a year – 50% of the annual federal budget when adding in their Social Security payments.
Ezekiel Emanuel[3], one of the country’s most influential bioethicists and a prime architect of Obamacare, summarized the government’s unofficial position toward these individuals in 1996 when he stated that health care
“services provided to individuals who are irreversibly prevented from being or becoming participating citizens are not basic and should not be guaranteed.”
Our own people are too expensive while we write blank checks to Ukraine and Israel.
When you see the satanic depopulation plan, you become awake to the original goal - trap the elderly and disabled to drastically reduce these two population groups.
‘Less evil’ is still evil.
Second, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) writes Standards of “Care” (SOC) for the entire country. SOC hasten our deaths and hastening death is murder.
I wish I were joking.
Consider that when a person is diagnosed with cancer today and has submitted to the conventional medical system, he sits down with his doctor to discuss the diagnosis. After the initial shock, the doctor only recommends one of three SOC – surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy. No real solutions are offered, other than surgery if caught early enough, despite multiple alternative cures available. Since the patient is programmed to have medical insurance, his only question becomes,
“Does my insurance cover your treatment?”
Next, the doctor signs the patient up for a premature death – chemotherapy offers a whopping 97.9% death rate.
Most in the medical industry have become state actors[4], via the Federal government using CMS to write SOC, and controlling the entire medical industrial complex with this methodology. Our government has bribed, coerced, and entwined health care, since the bulk of all patients are on Medicare/Medicaid, and reimbursement rates are based on the percentage of entire patient populations of the facility/practice following SOC written by CMS.
The big medical insurance players are direct participants in this elaborate scheme to hasten death.
Are SOC inherently bad? No. Managing costs is how SOC were originally introduced. However, Obamacare showed the real agenda.
When you read Section 1553, you wonder if you are on Candid Camera:
“The Federal Government…may not subject an individual or institutional health care entity to discrimination on the basis that the entity does not provide any health care item or service furnished for the purpose of causing, or for the purpose of assisting in causing, the death of any individual, such as by assisted suicide, euthanasia, or mercy killing.”
In addition to being programmed, doctor and nurse compliance is assured through state statutes providing immunity from liability and state licensing boards that look the other way when SOC are followed, regardless of the outcome to the patient. Covid exposed how this works with good doctors losing their licenses for not following the narrative.
A further shock is incentivizing SOC specifically designed to shorten patient lives.[5]
Before moving on from this second point, most would be familiar with the idea that if your wife kills you, she cannot receive the related life insurance on your life (and vice versa). When the government kills you, if you are on Medicare or Medicaid, your unprotected assets are subject to recovery by the state[6]. This is no small matter, given that 80% of those who die annually are on Medicare[7].
You can’t make this up.
Of course, big pharma has its hands in the cookie jar.
Consider these facts:
The U.S. has 4% of the world’s population, but its pharmaceutical industry makes up 44% of the global pharmaceutical market; supplying 5 billion annual prescriptions to drug-hungry Americans.[8]
The prophetic word of Revelation 18:23 is on display:
For your merchants [America] are the most important people of the earth, because with your pharmakeia they deceived all the nations.
Under the leadership of the U.S., 71% of the world's population received the Covid bioweapon. The love of money is the root of all sorts of evil.
Finally, UnitedHealth Group[9] is the world’s 10th largest company, moving up a notch as a result of Covid. They are a multinational medical insurance and services juggernaut. Before Covid, their stock price was $215/share; the day Covid was illegally ended by Congress - $521/share. That’s a $300,000,000,000 increase in market value for funding SOC to hasten our deaths.
They are one of many.
What started as ‘trust the science’ in 1910 has become ‘safe and effective’ today. True science is no longer necessary to make ‘safe and effective’ claims because of the “modernization” of the Smith-Mundt Act in 2012.
The United States can now use propaganda against its citizens – our government can legally lie to us; legally killing us. The truth is stranger than fiction.
We are the boiling frog.
The globalists did all of this by design because they work for Team Satan. However, we let it happen, chasing the illusion of The American Dream. Once your eyes have been opened, the process of getting out of the pot can begin. Physically, once you believe the agenda is real, you can see what is happening and be prepared; for instance, by having an awake advocate as a medical Power of Attorney.
Spiritually, Covid was a call to repentance. God is the only way out of this mess, and He isn’t panicking. His judgment is overdue and there has never been a more urgent time to reconcile with Him.
