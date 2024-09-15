Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said this “appears to be an attempted assassination”.

Eyes were on the location of the shots: identified as someone with an AK-47 who got into a car after ditching the gun. It was not known who the possible assassin(s) could be.

Initial reports were that two different people were shooting at one another - this is not true.

According to A News Clip by Hannity

The shots were outside the golf course but in the vicinity of the President.

After about thirty minutes, drones identified the assassin’s car, which was surrounded by law enforcement.

Share

Hannity’s Initial Report on the Shooting 👇

Details will follow as this story unfolds.

The NY Post Has More Information

Donald Trump was rushed to safety by the Secret Service after agents spotted a man with an AK-47 near his golf course and agents opened fire, law enforcement sources said. The former president was on the links at Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach at the time, about 2 p.m. on Sunday. The gunman was spotted by an advance team several holes ahead of Trump, the sources told The Post. It’s not clear whether the man was on the course or near it. An agent opened fire, shooting multiple times. “President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said Sunday afternoon. The man was later arrested by local police on I-95. It comes almost exactly two months after Thomas Matthew Crooks shot Trump at a rally in Butler, Pa. on July 13 — wounding him in the ear. Sen. Lindsey Graham took to X minutes after news of the shooting broke to laud the former president for his fortitude. “Just spoke with President Trump. He is one of the strongest people I’ve ever known. He’s in good spirits and he is more resolved than ever to save our country.” The Secret Service — which came under widespread criticism following the July assassination attempt — wrote on X that it was investigating a “protective incident” involving the former president that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The agency said it’s coordinating with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office on the investigation. A Secret Service agent opened fire at the resort, firing multiple times. Google Earth Initial reports suggested two people were firing at each other. However, sources said investigators now believe the Secret Service agent was the only shooter. The man’s motives are not yet known. He was arrested by Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies. The White House issued a statement soon after the incident: “The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team.” CNN reported that the gunman fired at Trump, however sources told The Post that the only reported shooter so far is the Secret Service agent. This is a developing story.

The NY Post Updated the Article:

Law enforcement sources tell The Post the suspect is a white man in his 50s who is believed to be from Hawaii. An assault rifle was recovered at the scene, which was earlier reported to be an AK-47. … There were gunshots in my vicinity but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!” Trump wrote in a campaign alert letting supporters know he was unharmed. … The suspect had a GoPro camera on him at the time of his arrest, leading authorities to investigate whether he was intending to record himself committing the shooting, sources said. The Secret Service said they have yet to determine a motive, but sources tell The Post the suspect made frequent pro-Ukraine and pro-Taiwan posts on social media. … Source: https://nypost.com/2024/09/15/us-news/shooting-reported-at-donald-trumps-golf-club-while-ex-president-was-on-grounds/

It appears that the man carried an AK-47 and a Secret Service Agent did NOT wait for any other threat - he shot 4 bullets at him.

The Highway Stop

A Prayer of Gratitude

Thank You, Father God,

We belong to You. Our rest and our faith is only in You.

Thank you for protecting Trump again today. Bless him with Your peace. Keep him free from harm we ask, in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

Leave a comment

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Share The Rebel Patient™