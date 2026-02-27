For travel to the Gaza area, the government warning cites “civil unrest”, previous American deaths, and advises Americans to learn the location of the nearest bomb shelter, create their wills, install an App personal locator, and leave a DNA sample.

“Over the past several months, there has been an increase in violence, Israeli military operations, and terrorist attacks. Some incidents have resulted in injury or death of U.S. citizens.”

See full website information below, including non-travel perimeters around Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, including “certain areas of Israel, the Old City of Jerusalem, and the West Bank.”

Travel Advisory Update: Authorized Departure of Non-Emergency U.S. Government Personnel and Family Members of Personnel from U.S. Mission Israel.

Updated to reflect the authorized departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and family members of U.S. government personnel to leave Israel.

On February 27, 2026, the Department of State authorized the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and family members of U.S. government personnel from Mission Israel due to safety risks.

In response to security incidents and without advance notice, the U.S. Embassy may further restrict or prohibit U.S. government employees and their family members from traveling to certain areas of Israel, the Old City of Jerusalem, and the West Bank. Persons may wish to consider leaving Israel while commercial flights are available.

Reconsider Travel To:

Israel due to terrorism and civil unrest

West Bank due to terrorism and civil unrest

Do Not Travel To:

Gaza due to terrorism and armed conflict and within 11.3 km/7 miles of the Gaza Periphery

Northern Israel within 4 kilometers/2.5 miles of the Lebanese and Syrian borders due to continued military presence and activity

The Egyptian border within 2.4km/1.5 miles, except for the Taba crossing, which is open

Country Summary: Terrorist groups, lone-actor terrorists and other violent extremists continue plotting possible attacks in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza. Terrorists and violent extremists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities. The security environment is complex and can change quickly, and violence can occur in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza without warning. Increased regional tensions can cause airlines to cancel and/or curtail flights into and out of Israel.

Some areas have increased risk. Read the country information page for additional information on travel to Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza.

Visit the CDC page for the latest Travel Health Information related to your travel.

If you decide to travel to Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza:

Visit our website for Travel to High-Risk Areas .

Check the most recent Alerts at the Embassy website for the latest information on travel in all of these areas.

Maintain a high degree of situational awareness and exercise caution at all times, especially at checkpoints and other areas with a significant presence of security forces.

Avoid demonstrations and crowds.

Follow the instructions of security and emergency response officials.

Beware of and report suspicious activities, including unattended items, to local police.

Learn the location of the nearest bomb shelter or other hardened shelter. Download the Home Front Command Red Alert application or similar apps for mobile devices (available on devices within Israel) to receive real time alerts for rocket and missile attacks and armed UAV intrusions. U.S. government employees in Israel are encouraged to use these apps.

Obtain comprehensive travel medical insurance that includes medical evacuation prior to travel. Most travel insurance packages do not cover mental health related illnesses/care.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

Follow the Department of State on Facebook and X .

Review the Country Security Report for Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza.

Prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler’s Checklist .

When traveling in rural areas, exercise caution given the possibility of unexploded ordnance.

Israel – Reconsider Travel (see below for additional information regarding areas near the Lebanese and Syrian borders)

Reconsider travel due to terrorism, and civil unrest.

The security situation in Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem is unpredictable, and U.S. citizens are reminded to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire and armed UAV intrusions and missiles, can take place without warning.

U.S. government employees in Israel under Chief of Mission security responsibility are currently restricted from personal travel to the following locations:

Within 11.3 kilometers/seven miles of the Gaza demarcation line; and

Northern Israel within 4 kilometers/2.5 miles of the Lebanese and Syrian border due to continued military presence and activity

Any official travel of U.S. government personnel within these areas requires approval from the Embassy’s security office.

Additional travel restrictions may be imposed on U.S. government employees under Chief of Mission security responsibility, with little to no notice due to increased security issues or threats.

Northern Israel (within 4 kilometers/2.5 miles of Lebanese and Syrian borders) – Do Not Travel

The Israeli authorities restrict travel to areas close to the border given the Israeli Defense Forces continued presence and activity. Do not travel to this area for any reason.

Due to the risks, U.S. government employees working in Israel are currently restricted from personal travel within 4 kilometers/2.5 miles of the Lebanese and Syrian borders. Due to the risks, U.S. government employees working in Israel must obtain special authorization to travel close to these borders.

The U.S. Embassy strongly recommends that U.S. citizens not travel within 4 kilometers/2.5 miles of the Lebanese and Syrian borders.

West Bank – Reconsider Travel

Reconsider Travel due to terrorism and civil unrest.

Due to the risks, U.S. government employees working in Israel must obtain special authorization travel to the West Bank. U.S. government employees are currently restricted from all personal travel to the West Bank, except:

U.S. government employees can use Routes 1, 90, and 443 at any time.

U.S. government employees are permitted personal daylight travel to Jericho and Bethlehem, including Beit Jala and Beit Sahour. Given continued closures of checkpoints throughout the West Bank, the only permitted and accessible route into Bethlehem for U.S. government employees and their family members is through Checkpoint 300 near Rachel’s Tomb.

Over the past several months, there has been an increase in violence, Israeli military operations, and terrorist attacks. Some incidents have resulted in injury or death of U.S. citizens. During periods of unrest, the Israeli government may restrict access to and within the West Bank, and some areas may be placed under curfew.

Additional travel restrictions may be imposed on U.S. government employees working in Israel with little to no notice due to increased security issues or threats.

Visit our website for Travel to High Risk Areas .

Gaza – Do Not Travel

Do not travel for any reason due to terrorism and armed conflict.

The U.S. government is unable to provide routine or emergency consular services to U.S. citizens in Gaza as U.S. government employees are prohibited from traveling there. The security environment within Gaza and on its borders is extremely dangerous and volatile. The pedestrian crossing between Gaza and Israel (Erez Crossing) was damaged on October 7, 2023, and remains closed. The pedestrian crossing between Egypt and Gaza (Rafah Crossing) has been closed since May 7, 2024, and remains closed to the general public.

If a U.S. citizen or Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR) desires our assistance and has not already provided their information to the Department of State, please email U.S. Embassy Jerusalem at JerusalemACS@state.gov.

Visit our website for Travel to High Risk Areas .

If you decide to travel to Gaza:

Be prepared for an indefinite stay as the crossings between Gaza with Israel and Egypt can close without advance notice and for long periods during times of unrest and armed conflict. This includes having food, supplies, and medicine for an extended or indefinite period.

Have a plan for entering and departing Gaza that does not rely on U.S. government assistance.

If you use assistive or medical devices that require a power supply, be sure to find backup power or other ways that will sustain your device or equipment without access to power.

Draft a will and designate appropriate insurance beneficiaries and/or power of attorney.

Discuss a plan with loved ones regarding care/custody of children, pets, property, belongings, non-liquid assets (collections, artwork, etc.), funeral wishes, etc.

Leave DNA samples with your medical provider in case it is necessary for your family to access them.

Please be sure to visit our website for Crisis and Disaster Abroad : Be Ready for information that may be helpful.

