At 10:50 am CST

Cindy is on the stand, tearful yet strong as she describes who Grace was and how much she could do despite having Down Syndrome: play piano, try guitar, then play the violin. She loved drawing, and Elvis.

Lani and others not familiar with this case: Grace walked into the hospital and ended up in a body bag because the doctors drugged her to death. She had Down Syndrome and was targeted to die, like many elders, disabled, and people who go into the hospital alone.

At 11:00

Thank you for being here to represent your Aunt Grace. So sorry she suffered a similar fate as Grace Schara. They used the same hospital protocol throughout America and the whole world: benzos and opioids.

11:10 am CST

At 11:13 CST

Cindy describes how Grace’s pediatrician, Dr Mary Nordstrom, recommended that Grace be taken to Ascension Hospital.

Grace was on amoxicillin for a skin rash, supplements, and a CPAP mask at bedtime, for sleep apnea.

Grace’s Initial symptoms began around September 28th with allergies: sneezing, watery nose. They had an October 1st evening wedding to go to, so they decided to get her tested. The test was positive that Friday night, October 1st and they didn’t go to the wedding.

They began monitoring Grace’s oxygen. One night as Cindy slept next to Grace (to prevent Scott from getting sick), Grace’s oxygen saturation was between 87% to 91%.

They followed Frontline doctors’ recommendations to seek hospital care with a 94% oxygenation. Dr. Nordstrom’s office, affiliated with Ascension Hospital, recommended that Grace go to the Urgent Care.

Grace wasn’t in any respiratory distress. Her oxygen was low.

They drove to the Urgent Care Center, with Cindy waiting in the car. They were told she needed a hospital — and they put Grace on oxygen.

That made them unable to simply drive her to the ER. She needed an ambulance— and Scott rode in the ambulance with her. Grace had never been alone, not a day in her life. Cindy followed them in their family car.

As they got in the ambulance, Scott took a picture of Grace with her thumbs up. The plan was to give Grace “another test”.

At that time, Scott was allowed into the hospital.

After several hours, Cindy learned that they wanted to do one night of observation, and put her on steroids.

Grace was kept in the hospital until she died.

LUNCH BREAK

