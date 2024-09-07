Original wording: "The account referenced Adam Lanza, the Sandy Hook Elementary School sh**ter, and in separate posts shared a desire to target an elementary school and expressed frustration with the acceptance of transgender people."

New wording: "The account referenced Adam Lanza, the Sandy Hook Elementary School sh**ter, and in separate posts shared a desire to target an elementary school and expressed frustration that transgender people were being accepted in society."

Colt's father previously suggested during an interview that his son was gay while explaining to officers why he was bullied at school.