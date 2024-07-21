Share this postSing it From the Rooftops: Jesus is King! Yesterday, Today, and Forever therebelpatient.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSing it From the Rooftops: Jesus is King! Yesterday, Today, and Forever Dr Margaret ArandaJul 21, 202414Share this postSing it From the Rooftops: Jesus is King! Yesterday, Today, and Forever therebelpatient.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther8ShareDon't be afraid to shout it from the rooftops! JESUS IS KING! 👑 ❤️ 🙌 ❤️ Share The Rebel Patient™The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeStart writing today. Use the button below to create your Substack and connect your publication with The Rebel Patient™Start a SubstackGet more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the app14Share this postSing it From the Rooftops: Jesus is King! Yesterday, Today, and Forever therebelpatient.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther8SharePrevious
Revelation 19:11-16!!!!!!!
Then I saw heaven opened, and behold, a white horse! The one sitting on it is called Faithful and True, and in righteousness he judges and makes war. His eyes are like a flame of fire, and on his head are many diadems, and he has a name written that no one knows but himself. He is clothed in a robe dipped in[b] blood, and the name by which he is called is The Word of God. And the armies of heaven, arrayed in fine linen, white and pure, were following him on white horses. From his mouth comes a sharp sword with which to strike down the nations, and he will rule[c] them with a rod of iron. He will tread the winepress of the fury of the wrath of God the Almighty. On his robe and on his thigh he has a name written, King of kings and Lord of lords.
Revelation 22:20-21
He who testifies to these things says, “Surely I am coming soon.” Amen. Come, Lord Jesus! The grace of the Lord Jesus be with all. Amen.
Jesus saves ♥️👏🙏🕊️.