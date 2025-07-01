Dr. Kirk Moore’s trial in court is on Monday, July 7th. Thank you for praying that it will go in his favor!

And we know that in the court of public opinion, Dr. Moore would instead be hailed as a modern-day Hero Doctor who did no harm!

Dr. Michael Kirk Moore, a dedicated and respected 59-year-old physician from Utah, now faces the unimaginable possibility of spending up to 35 years behind bars. His alleged crime? Honoring his sacred Hippocratic oath to "do no harm."



Initially, Dr. Moore acted compassionately to help children whose only alternative was to receive a vaccine they and their parents did not trust or face restrictive masking mandates at school. With explicit informed consent from the parents, he administered harmless saline shots. Soon, his compassionate care expanded to adults facing similar impossible decisions: risking job loss, travel restrictions, military discharge, or even denial of life-saving organ transplants unless vaccinated.



Dr. Moore is not a criminal. He is a devoted father raising his two children alone after tragically losing his ex-wife to suicide in 2019.

He is a decorated U.S. Navy Flight Surgeon who has tirelessly cared for patients throughout his career. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, he courageously provided free medical care to those in need, making house calls and offering essential treatments without compensation.



The individuals who turned to Dr. Moore did not do so lightly, nor did they seek refuge merely for convenience or leisure. These were men and women whose fundamental constitutional rights to medical autonomy were being compromised. They faced profound and life-altering threats: military personnel urgently seeking help as they faced imminent deployment—being unjustly threatened with court martial unless vaccinated; brave individuals who, within hours of seeing Dr. Moore, would leave to defend our nation’s freedom.

Others were desperately awaiting life-saving organ transplants, yet cruelly denied these procedures due solely to their vaccination status, forced into a devastating choice between their beliefs and their very lives.

Dr. Moore provided these individuals with a chance to uphold their deeply held personal convictions while safeguarding their futures.



Yet, for his principled stance against mandates he viewed as ethically troubling and medically questionable, Dr. Moore has faced relentless persecution. He lost hospital privileges simply because he chose patient safety over compliance with mask mandates. Consequently, his prestigious board certification was unjustly revoked due to hospital privilege requirements.



At the heart of Dr. Moore’s actions lies the foundational principle of medical ethics: informed consent.

With growing evidence highlighting significant risks and dubious benefits associated with the COVID-19 vaccines, informed consent was not just ethical—it was critical.

Dr. Moore upheld his professional responsibility, allowing patients the freedom to make fully informed decisions regarding their own health.



The federal government’s aggressive prosecution of Dr. Moore exemplifies a profound and dangerous misuse of power and governmental overreach.

This abuse of authority not only threatens Dr. Moore but sets a chilling precedent that jeopardizes the constitutional rights of every American citizen.

It is imperative to recognize that each individual, regardless of differing beliefs or opinions, possesses the constitutional right to defend themselves fully and fairly. This fundamental right to self-defense, a cornerstone of American liberty and justice, is being systematically stripped away from Dr. Moore and co-defendant Kris Anderson.



Shockingly, the prosecution has moved to deny Dr. Moore and his co-defendants their fundamental right to present a necessity defense—an essential opportunity to demonstrate that their actions were taken in good faith to prevent greater harm.

Furthermore, the prosecution seeks to exclude testimony from patients harmed by COVID-19 vaccines, silencing crucial voices and denying the jury critical context. Such actions suggest not justice, but an orchestrated attempt to suppress evidence that might validate Dr. Moore’s ethically driven decisions.



The federal government's jurisdiction is questionable at best, as Dr. Moore operated exclusively under a state license and agreement with Utah’s health department. Moreover, procedural violations, including the improper handling and approval of official documents under the Paperwork Reduction Act, further underscore the flawed foundation of these charges.



In a blatant act of intimidation and punitive cruelty, Dr. Moore was arrested and incarcerated for 22 days—isolated for 22 hours each day—merely for attempting to communicate essential court information to co-defendants.

This harsh treatment starkly contrasts the leniency shown to other defendants accused of similar actions, highlighting disturbing inconsistencies and unfairness.



Despite these profound injustices, Dr. Moore remains resilient, steadfastly maintaining his innocence and determination to seek truth and justice. Yet, his battle continues to escalate, as new charges are unfairly leveraged against him, compounded by questionable prosecutorial tactics aimed at suppressing his defense.



This case is not merely about one physician—it is a battle for medical freedom, ethical integrity, and constitutional rights. Dr. Moore deserves fairness, transparency, and justice, not persecution for honoring his duty as a healer committed to protecting human life above all else.

Source: https://fundrazr.com/32YzW1?ref=ab_0RpomGb49MS0RpomGb49MS